It's honestly quite amazing how quickly our pets can pick up on certain cues. They know exactly when dinner time rolls around. Or the fact they know a walk is coming as soon as we go to put on our shoes. Some pets even know when their favorite person is coming home from work. That's cute and all, but it's the leaving them before work or a trip that really breaks our hearts. Because yes, they can even sense when we're leaving them for a little.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO