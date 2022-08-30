Read full article on original website
Dog's Funny Reaction to Trying Zucchini Wins the Internet This Week
Dogs are always eager to try new foods, especially human foods. As pet owners, we know it's tough to say no when our fur babies ask for a taste, and sometimes we give in to their begging. One woman is embracing her dog's request for human food, and this video of him trying zucchini is too great.
Dog's Sad Reaction to Seeing Mom Pack Her 'Weekender Bag' Is Just Pitiful
It's honestly quite amazing how quickly our pets can pick up on certain cues. They know exactly when dinner time rolls around. Or the fact they know a walk is coming as soon as we go to put on our shoes. Some pets even know when their favorite person is coming home from work. That's cute and all, but it's the leaving them before work or a trip that really breaks our hearts. Because yes, they can even sense when we're leaving them for a little.
Dog's Annoyed Reaction to Being Forced to Leave Her Grandparents' House Is Priceless
When we were kids, visits to our grandma and grandpa's house are always the best. It would be a full day of fun, and we were finally free from the nagging of our parents for a couple hours. Apparently, dogs feel the same way about spending the day at their grandparents' house, and one Golden Retriever is proving it.
Dogs' Magical Way of Getting Baby to Stop Crying Is Just Priceless
There are plenty of tricks parents can use to help stop their crying baby. One might rock them back to sleep or others might go on a walk in a stroller. Some very exhausted parents might even load the baby up in a car and go for a drive. The movement apparently soothes a crying baby. But based on this video from TikTok user @wolfyjohnthomas, none of those tricks come even close to what happened in this house.
Dog Who Refuses to Eat Without Saying the Blessing Is Totally Heaven-Sent
We all have our rituals. But it's always funny to see how much our pets are really paying attention to what we do. Like one Yellow Lab on TikTok, who had people swooning in the comments for a video where he refused to eat his dinner until after he'd said his prayers.
Most 'Dramatic Dog' Throws a Tantrum As Vet Puts Him on Diet in Funny Video
"He is literally the most dramatic dog I've ever met and it's hilarious," said the now-viral dog's owner.
Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day
A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Some Chip and Joanna Gaines Fans Aren’t Impressed With Their Son Crew’s ‘Gross’ Kitchen Moment
Chip and Joanna Gaines' son Crew won over fans in a new video posted on Instagram but one thing didn't sit well with some people - the way he double dipped.
Toddler's Wild Reaction to Being Bitten By Cousin Has People in Stitches
One viewer felt the toddler, named Aiden, "took all he could" with another concluding: "he's been watching too much WWE."
KIDS・
Dog's Sad Reaction to Human Brother Leaving for College Is Absolutely Heartbreaking
Leaving home, whether for college, work, or even just an extended vacation, can be difficult for so many reasons. The goodbyes, of course, are at the top of the list, though one family member doesn't get the same luxury of understanding--the family dog. For @life_with_grif, a dog mom and new...
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
“Unusual Looking” Puppy Adopted By Family Who Didn’t Care About Her Scars
Disfigured animals usually have a harder time getting adopted from shelters, but this dog got “lucky.” Lisa the 10-week-old puppy was brought to the Humane Society Of Silicon Valley with scars all over her face and inflamed eyelids that required surgery. The shelter staff weren’t sure they could find a home for the pup, until Christine Doblar and her family walked in.
A Bat-Dog With Special Needs Is Taking Over The Instagram
Say hello to Tucker, a rescue pup with a smile that makes him look more like a bat than a pooch! This 3-year-old albino Chihuahua-miniature Pinscher suffers from a disease known as MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidoses). The illness causes deformities and a host of medical problems. This means the doggie is...
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
Woman Adopted Her Very First Dog And His Before & After Pics Might Get You Crying
Meriah Jae couldn’t be more proud of her sister for adopting a sheltered pit bull in serious need for some love. So she decided to express her feelings on Twitter, where Meriah stitched together a couple of cutest pics of her sister’s new pet with a powerful message: “adopt, don’t shop.”
Video of Huskies Happily Watching Cartoons Is Downright Precious
Get ready for a childhood memory to be unlocked. Picture this. It's Saturday morning, you're still rocking your pajamas, breakfast is getting made and the couch is calling your name. It's time to turn on the best part of the morning - cartoons. Those were our favorite parts of the week as a kid. The cool thing about this memory is that it seems like every kid did the same.
Adorable moment a Louisiana man stops to help kitten in the road - and gets ambushed by a whole group of tiny cats he later finds homes for
A Louisiana man stopped to help a kitten on the roadside before getting ambushed by a litter of them, which he eventually helped rehome. The video of Robert Brantley saving 13 kittens in June has recently resurfaced on Twitter and viewers are just as overjoyed as they were the first time around.
Chihuahua Goes Viral With Her Comical Version of 'Playing Dead' With Owner
Mila the Chihuahua has been entertaining people online with her unusual tricks, including an unique version of 'play dead'.
"I just bought it for the twins and me" Man excludes fiancé, mother of his twin babies, from family trip
Family vacations are an opportunity for new and old members to bond. Most importantly, everyone in the family can create memories and develop a bond over the vacation. However, some families might exclude certain people from vacations, which could seem cruel if the person has been a part of the family.
Video of Cat and Tiny Baby Waking Up Together Couldn't Be More Perfect
Cats are known for curling up for a nap wherever they please, and they usually prefer to sleep next to people for warmth and comfort. This makes cats and babies great companions because they will just nap together all day. One cat and baby duo is going viral on TikTok for their adorable napping ritual.
