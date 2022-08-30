ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dog's Funny Reaction to Trying Zucchini Wins the Internet This Week

Dogs are always eager to try new foods, especially human foods. As pet owners, we know it's tough to say no when our fur babies ask for a taste, and sometimes we give in to their begging. One woman is embracing her dog's request for human food, and this video of him trying zucchini is too great.
Dog's Sad Reaction to Seeing Mom Pack Her 'Weekender Bag' Is Just Pitiful

It's honestly quite amazing how quickly our pets can pick up on certain cues. They know exactly when dinner time rolls around. Or the fact they know a walk is coming as soon as we go to put on our shoes. Some pets even know when their favorite person is coming home from work. That's cute and all, but it's the leaving them before work or a trip that really breaks our hearts. Because yes, they can even sense when we're leaving them for a little.
Dog's Annoyed Reaction to Being Forced to Leave Her Grandparents' House Is Priceless

When we were kids, visits to our grandma and grandpa's house are always the best. It would be a full day of fun, and we were finally free from the nagging of our parents for a couple hours. Apparently, dogs feel the same way about spending the day at their grandparents' house, and one Golden Retriever is proving it.
Dogs' Magical Way of Getting Baby to Stop Crying Is Just Priceless

There are plenty of tricks parents can use to help stop their crying baby. One might rock them back to sleep or others might go on a walk in a stroller. Some very exhausted parents might even load the baby up in a car and go for a drive. The movement apparently soothes a crying baby. But based on this video from TikTok user @wolfyjohnthomas, none of those tricks come even close to what happened in this house.
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
“Unusual Looking” Puppy Adopted By Family Who Didn’t Care About Her Scars

Disfigured animals usually have a harder time getting adopted from shelters, but this dog got “lucky.” Lisa the 10-week-old puppy was brought to the Humane Society Of Silicon Valley with scars all over her face and inflamed eyelids that required surgery. The shelter staff weren’t sure they could find a home for the pup, until Christine Doblar and her family walked in.
A Bat-Dog With Special Needs Is Taking Over The Instagram

Say hello to Tucker, a rescue pup with a smile that makes him look more like a bat than a pooch! This 3-year-old albino Chihuahua-miniature Pinscher suffers from a disease known as MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidoses). The illness causes deformities and a host of medical problems. This means the doggie is...
Whiskey Riff

Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
Video of Huskies Happily Watching Cartoons Is Downright Precious

Get ready for a childhood memory to be unlocked. Picture this. It's Saturday morning, you're still rocking your pajamas, breakfast is getting made and the couch is calling your name. It's time to turn on the best part of the morning - cartoons. Those were our favorite parts of the week as a kid. The cool thing about this memory is that it seems like every kid did the same.
Video of Cat and Tiny Baby Waking Up Together Couldn't Be More Perfect

Cats are known for curling up for a nap wherever they please, and they usually prefer to sleep next to people for warmth and comfort. This makes cats and babies great companions because they will just nap together all day. One cat and baby duo is going viral on TikTok for their adorable napping ritual.
