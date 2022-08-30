ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

First Alert issued for second half of Labor Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will increase for the second half of our holiday weekend into Labor Day. Sunday First Alert: Scattered showers, a few rumbles a thunder. Labor Day First Alert: Off-and-on showers, cooler. Tuesday: Scattered showers, a few rumbles of thunder. After...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alerts issued for most of the holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our holiday weekend will start out pleasant but end wet and cooler with storms at times. Today: Hot & humid, a stray shower or storm possible. Sunday First Alert: Scattered showers, a few rumbles of thunder. Labor Day First Alert: Off-and-on showers, cooler. For today, expect...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Sunny with more rain over the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are kicking off Labor Day weekend with nice weather for today with sunshine and lower humidity. This doesn’t last long as rain chances increase deeper into the holiday weekend. Today: Sunny, hot & mainly dry. Isolated storms Saturday. First Alert Sunday & Labor Day...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Overturned tractor-trailer blocks portion of I-85 South in Charlotte

The southbound lanes are back open as of 4:30 a.m. Friday. Crash shuts down I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte. Transportation officials expect the roadway to reopen by 7 a.m. Crash brings down power lines, blocking part of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte. Updated: Aug. 31,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning. According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear if any suspects are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Jason Myers
WBTV

Homelessness on the rise throughout Charlotte

Mount Holly neighbors fighting plans to turn local church into funeral home and crematory. Many of the neighbors who live around it-- fear this would decrease their property values. Family of man killed in shooting involving bondsmen pushing for arrests months after shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Three months after...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte DOT employee charged in death of motorcyclist last month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee who was involved in a deadly crash last month is now facing charges, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) says. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive, near West Morehead Street, on Aug. 9 shortly before noon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Free document shred event scheduled for Kannapolis residents

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, October 15, from 9 a.m. until noon, the Kannapolis Transportation and Environmental Services Department will host a free document shredding event at the Public Works Operation Center, at 1401 Bethpage Road. This event is for Kannapolis residents only. Document shredding is limited to five...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline. Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMS releases first transportation times

A day after one of three suspects was shot by officers, Concord Mills mall has reopened. The Concord Police Department asked people to “please clear the area” after officers shot a suspect. Body cam video released showing incident that led to Rowan County deputy’s firing, arrest. Updated:...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The homeless population in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County is steadily increasing month-over-month according to new data released by the county. “The problem is much bigger than most people realize,” Laura Gorecki, the Chief Dignity Officer of Project Outpour, said. Data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and two others injured following a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, according to police. Officers say they received the call around 9:50 p.m. on North King Street, between West Airline and West Rankin avenues. An 18-, 19-, and 27-year-old were found wounded...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Lake Norman defeats Statesville

Monroe defeated Concord 54-10 on Friday night. Olympic defeated Hopewell 41-0 on Friday night. Providence defeated Parkwood 64-42 on Friday night. Forest Hills defeated Union Academy 52-7 on Friday night. Kyle Cunningham records pick-six to take the Week 3 Play of the Week. Updated: 16 hours ago. Indian Land's Kyle...
STATESVILLE, NC

