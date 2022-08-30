Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
First Alert issued for second half of Labor Day weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will increase for the second half of our holiday weekend into Labor Day. Sunday First Alert: Scattered showers, a few rumbles a thunder. Labor Day First Alert: Off-and-on showers, cooler. Tuesday: Scattered showers, a few rumbles of thunder. After...
WBTV
First Alerts issued for most of the holiday weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our holiday weekend will start out pleasant but end wet and cooler with storms at times. Today: Hot & humid, a stray shower or storm possible. Sunday First Alert: Scattered showers, a few rumbles of thunder. Labor Day First Alert: Off-and-on showers, cooler. For today, expect...
WBTV
First Alert in place for returning storm chances over Labor Day weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Labor Day weekend is expected to start mostly dry, but a First Alert is in place as scattered showers and storms return on Sunday and Monday. Warm, few showers and storms Saturday. First Alert: Periods of rain Sunday and Monday. Cooler and unsettled at times for...
WBTV
Sunny with more rain over the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are kicking off Labor Day weekend with nice weather for today with sunshine and lower humidity. This doesn’t last long as rain chances increase deeper into the holiday weekend. Today: Sunny, hot & mainly dry. Isolated storms Saturday. First Alert Sunday & Labor Day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Labor Day weekend: Plenty of events happening to mark the unofficial end of summer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s the unofficial end of summer, but the Charlotte area is ready to see the season out in style. It’s the long Labor Day holiday weekend and there are plenty of events taking place, from the 100th edition of a great college football rivalry, to a race that takes runners across Interstate 277.
WBTV
Runners set to hit the pavement for Charlotte’s Around the Crown 10K
Firefighters said there are delays in the area and drivers should seek an alternate route. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte. The southbound lanes are back open as of 4:30 a.m. Friday. Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space...
WBTV
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks portion of I-85 South in Charlotte
The southbound lanes are back open as of 4:30 a.m. Friday. Crash shuts down I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte. Transportation officials expect the roadway to reopen by 7 a.m. Crash brings down power lines, blocking part of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte. Updated: Aug. 31,...
WBTV
Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning. According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear if any suspects are...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBTV
Crash shuts down I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte
There is no immediate word on possible injuries. Part of N. Graham St. in north Charlotte closed after crash involving utility pole. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, lines are down in the area of Graham Street and Sylvania Avenue. Lanes reopen after deadly crash on I-485 inner loop in...
WBTV
Homelessness on the rise throughout Charlotte
Mount Holly neighbors fighting plans to turn local church into funeral home and crematory. Many of the neighbors who live around it-- fear this would decrease their property values. Family of man killed in shooting involving bondsmen pushing for arrests months after shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Three months after...
WBTV
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte
Firefighters said there are delays in the area and drivers should seek an alternate route. Crash shuts down I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte. Transportation officials expect the roadway to reopen by 7 a.m. Part of N. Graham St. in north Charlotte closed after crash involving...
WBTV
Charlotte DOT employee charged in death of motorcyclist last month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee who was involved in a deadly crash last month is now facing charges, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) says. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive, near West Morehead Street, on Aug. 9 shortly before noon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Free document shred event scheduled for Kannapolis residents
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, October 15, from 9 a.m. until noon, the Kannapolis Transportation and Environmental Services Department will host a free document shredding event at the Public Works Operation Center, at 1401 Bethpage Road. This event is for Kannapolis residents only. Document shredding is limited to five...
WBTV
Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline. Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.
WBTV
CMS releases first transportation times
A day after one of three suspects was shot by officers, Concord Mills mall has reopened. The Concord Police Department asked people to “please clear the area” after officers shot a suspect. Body cam video released showing incident that led to Rowan County deputy’s firing, arrest. Updated:...
WBTV
Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The homeless population in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County is steadily increasing month-over-month according to new data released by the county. “The problem is much bigger than most people realize,” Laura Gorecki, the Chief Dignity Officer of Project Outpour, said. Data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and two others injured following a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, according to police. Officers say they received the call around 9:50 p.m. on North King Street, between West Airline and West Rankin avenues. An 18-, 19-, and 27-year-old were found wounded...
WBTV
Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
WBTV
Lake Norman defeats Statesville
Monroe defeated Concord 54-10 on Friday night. Olympic defeated Hopewell 41-0 on Friday night. Providence defeated Parkwood 64-42 on Friday night. Forest Hills defeated Union Academy 52-7 on Friday night. Kyle Cunningham records pick-six to take the Week 3 Play of the Week. Updated: 16 hours ago. Indian Land's Kyle...
WBTV
Mount Holly neighbors fighting plans to turn church into funeral home and crematory
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A request to re-zone a church in Mount Holly to make it a funeral home and crematory have some neighbors up in arms. Amy Crocker, a mortician, purchased Day Star Baptist Church on Smith Road from church members in April. Crocker says she grew up attending the church and her father helped build it.
Comments / 0