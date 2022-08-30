ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wagoner County, OK

OHP: 1 Dead, 1 In Critical Condition After Car Crash In Wagoner County

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wr62E_0hbZ8N5800

One person has died and another is in critical condition after a car crash in Wagoner on Tuesday morning, according to OHP.

The wreck occurred around 7:57 a.m. on US-69, about seven miles south of Wagoner, OK in Wagoner County, OHP said.

Three people were in the car when the crash happened; 47-year-old Tonya Brackin, 72 year-old Donna Noe, and 51 year-old Rodney Noe.

Rodney died in the hospital a couple of hours after the crash, OHP said.

Donna was admitted to the hospital in critical condition with head injuries, OHP said.

Tonya was in stable condition when she was taken to the hospital, OHP said.

The wreck is under investigation by OHP.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash In Tulsa

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tulsa early Saturday morning. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the scene near North 97th East Avenue and Highway 412 at around 5:14 and found a victim who had been hit and killed. Police say the person responsible for the crash left the scene.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Dead After Crash Along Highway 20 Near Hominy

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released new details about a fatal crash along Highway 20 on Thursday morning,. Troopers say it was a head-on collision but have not yet been able to determine which vehicle crashed into the other. According to troopers, the crash involved a Honda Odyssey and a...
HOMINY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 dead in head-on crash near Hominy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a head-on collision near Hominy Thursday morning. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with traffic, said the crash was called in just before 6 a.m. on State Highway 20 east of Hominy. One person...
HOMINY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wagoner County, OK
City
Wagoner, OK
Wagoner County, OK
Crime & Safety
Wagoner County, OK
Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KRMG

Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 7:33 p.m.) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that started at an Owasso Sam’s Club and ended in a crash on Highway 169 in east Tulsa. Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said a witness reported to police...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ohp
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Owasso Police Investigating Reports Of Car Thefts, Break-Ins

Owasso Police are reminding everyone to keep their car doors locked and valuables out of sight after a string of thefts and break-ins. Officers say it is common to see an uptick in crime in the summer months, but last Saturday night was an unusual increase. Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff says three cars were stolen and nine others were broken into last weekend.
OWASSO, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
pryorinfopub.com

One Adult, Four Children Injured in Hwy 69 Accident

PRYOR, Oklahoma - At approximately 11:30am, a crash involving a semi and a minivan from New York occurred at the intersection of State Hwy 69 and SW 49th St. The Pryor Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Mayes County Sheriffs Department worked the accident and directed traffic throughout town for over an hour.
PRYOR, OK
KTUL

Cherokee County man arrested after police chase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested after refusing to stop for police and fleeing from officers. Deputies say on Saturday night, a witness called to report a black truck pulled over and a man and woman physically fighting on the side of Highway 100 near South Wellington Road. The caller said the man's name was Dale Roper and said he possibly had a handgun. Roper got into his truck alone and left the scene.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

MURDER-SUICIDE! Domestic Argument Preceded Shooting

BIXBY—The Bixby Police Department has closed its investigation of the July 6 deaths of Tulsa business leader Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband, Martin E. Smith, The Black Chronicle has learned. The department declared the “domestic incident” was a murder-suicide. “Evidence at the scene, as well as...
BIXBY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy