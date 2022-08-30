OHP: 1 Dead, 1 In Critical Condition After Car Crash In Wagoner County

One person has died and another is in critical condition after a car crash in Wagoner on Tuesday morning, according to OHP.

The wreck occurred around 7:57 a.m. on US-69, about seven miles south of Wagoner, OK in Wagoner County, OHP said.

Three people were in the car when the crash happened; 47-year-old Tonya Brackin, 72 year-old Donna Noe, and 51 year-old Rodney Noe.

Rodney died in the hospital a couple of hours after the crash, OHP said.

Donna was admitted to the hospital in critical condition with head injuries, OHP said.

Tonya was in stable condition when she was taken to the hospital, OHP said.

The wreck is under investigation by OHP.