cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation hosting special reception for Cherokee Freedmen celebrating new exhibit
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation is hosting a special reception on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. to celebrate the opening of its newest exhibit, “We Are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen and the Right to Citizenship.”. The exhibit is on display now at the Cherokee National History Museum and...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation hosts ribbon-cutting for cultural pathway
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – Cherokee Nation officials gathered today to celebrate the Cherokee Cultural Pathway in downtown Tahlequah. Announced in March 2021, the pathway was created out of necessity to ensure safe passage of pedestrians between downtown attractions. However, the pathway plans quickly evolved and now it is recognized as a destination among the tribe's robust tourism offerings.
70th Cherokee Nation Holiday kicks off in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday is back and in-person this year!. The Cherokee National Holiday draws more than 100,000 visitors from across the country. The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839, which re-established the tribe’s government in Indian Territory after forced removal from the Cherokees’ original homelands in the Southeast.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Phoenix hosts ‘Big Deer Contest’ this hunting season
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Phoenix is asking Cherokee Nation citizens to send photos of their harvested deer to the newspaper this fall as part of the Cherokee Phoenix Big Deer Contest. To participate in the inaugural contest, hunters can send a photo of themselves with their harvested deer to...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation announces 2022 Cherokee National Treasures
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation announced three tribal citizens are receiving the distinction of being named Cherokee National Treasures for their work in preserving and promoting Cherokee art and culture. They were honored Thursday evening as part of the annual Cherokee National Holiday Awards Banquet. Barbara Adair, Weynema Smith,...
cherokeephoenix.org
Speakers’ village part of larger language-saving effort
TAHLEQUAH – A cluster of efficiency homes built specifically with Cherokee speakers in mind is one facet of a larger effort to save the language. The Bonnie Kirk Speakers Village is nestled in the woods next to the under-construction Durbin Feeling Language Center, which is expected to open this fall in Tahlequah.
News On 6
Watch: Rocklahoma Kicks Off In Pryor
Thousands of people from around the country are in Pryor this Labor Day weekend for Rocklahoma. Organizers expect 20,000 people to roll into the festival each day ready to rock out to 51 bands. Fields covered in tents and RVS, three large stages, and hours of live music are the...
cherokeephoenix.org
Renewed Cherokee Heritage Center in the works
PARK HILL – Behind the scenes, an effort is afoot to rebuild and reinvest into the long-treasured but temporarily shuttered Cherokee Heritage Center. “Our vision includes expansive galleries, living history and cultural collections,” said Christy Neuhoff, the Cherokee National Historical Society’s board chairwoman. “We want to have space for cultural demonstrations and community gatherings, programs and performing arts. Of course, it’s not something that will be done quickly. We’re working with an experienced cultural-resource planning firm and interviewing stakeholders to make sure our dreams for the future of the Heritage Center honor our past.”
tulsapeople.com
Just peachy: Thelma’s Peach ripens into one of tulsa’s newest music venues
The DIY spirit is alive and well in Tulsa. Below the radar, there’s a thriving creative world, incubating young bands, providing space for emerging artists and creating community. For several years, Peachtown, which started in a peach-colored house in Gunboat Park, was part of this scene. When drummer and...
townandtourist.com
40 BEST Things To Do in Tulsa, OK (Fun and Unique!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tulsa, Oklahoma is widely known as being one of America’s greatest attractions. Thanks to its beautiful art deco architecture, and historical appeal it is an ideal place for tourists and art enthusiasts who want to embark on a cultured vacation. In addition, it continues to be the perfect travel destination for exploring nature and learning more about historic attractions. If you are planning a trip to Tulsa, you are in for a treat- Oklahoma boasts amazing sites to visit including aquariums, museums, botanical gardens and more.
moreclaremore.com
Route 66 Motorcycle Chase Comes to Claremore
Approximately 100 vintage motorcycle riders will pass through Claremore on September 17 for the Cross Country Motorcycle Route 66 Chase. This trial of speed, endurance, navigation and knowledge has been specifically designed for riders with motorcycles manufactured between 1930-1960. The motorcyclists will arrive at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum at...
moreclaremore.com
Claremore’s Most Unique: The Belvidere Mansion
The Belvidere Mansion is a unique historical destination in Claremore, Oklahoma. If you are from Claremore, Oklahoma, then you may know there are several historical places that make Claremore unique. From the Will Rogers Memorial to the J.M. Arms and Historical Museum, Claremore is packed with history. One of my favorite places in Claremore is the Belvidere Mansion.
kosu.org
Officials recommend boiling water in areas around Lake Eufaula State Park and Checotah in rural eastern Oklahoma
The City of Checotah first notified its water customers of the leak on Sunday. That same morning, Rural Water District #9 of McIntosh County posted on Facebook that the district was relying on the water stored in its tower. The tower held 230,000 gallons of water on Sunday—enough to last...
Tulsa awarded $38.2 million federal grant
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa was awarded a $38.2 million federal grant on Friday. Tulsa is one of 21 recipients awarded a Build Back Better grant from the Biden administration and the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The funds will be used by a Tulsa-based coalition made up of government,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tulsa State Fair Needs Workers
The Tulsa State Fair is less than a month away but the fair is not yet fully staffed as it has been in recent years. A survey of online job sites shows that the Tulsa State Fair is posting numerous positions for the seasonal positions that run from September 29 through October 9. Job postings listed cover nearly all aspects of the administration of the fair. If interested in applying for the State Fair, you can seek information on their social media pages or apply directly to them online at their website.
Oklahoman claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
An Oklahoma resident claimed the $1 million he won in the Mega Millions lottery.
Fundraiser announced for children involved in Pryor crash
TULSA, Okla. — A fundraiser has been announced for the family involved in a crash in Pryor earlier this week. Four children along with their mother were traveling to visit family, according to the GoFundMe page. Police said the minivan the family was in was stopped at a traffic...
Washed out road causes major problems for people in Cherokee, Sequoyah counties
A road that washed out in May is still causing problems for people in parts of Cherokee and Sequoyah counties. Residents there are struggling to get to work and to the grocery store because of the road. The massive hole where the road once was has been around since major...
KOCO
$1 million Mega Millions lottery winner sold at Oklahoma convenience store
PRYOR, Okla. — Someone in Oklahoma will be a millionaire soon!. Oklahoma lottery officials posted on Facebook that a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Prime Stop Food N Fuel in Pryor. They said a winner named Barry claimed the prize Thursday from the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center.
News On 6
Oklahoma Man Wins $1 Million Prize From Mega Millions Lottery
PRYOR, Okla. - One lucky Oklahoma man from Pryor won a massive prize from the Mega Millions lottery. He claimed a $1 million prize from his winning ticket.
