Tahlequah, OK

cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation hosts ribbon-cutting for cultural pathway

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – Cherokee Nation officials gathered today to celebrate the Cherokee Cultural Pathway in downtown Tahlequah. Announced in March 2021, the pathway was created out of necessity to ensure safe passage of pedestrians between downtown attractions. However, the pathway plans quickly evolved and now it is recognized as a destination among the tribe's robust tourism offerings.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

70th Cherokee Nation Holiday kicks off in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday is back and in-person this year!. The Cherokee National Holiday draws more than 100,000 visitors from across the country. The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839, which re-established the tribe’s government in Indian Territory after forced removal from the Cherokees’ original homelands in the Southeast.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Phoenix hosts ‘Big Deer Contest’ this hunting season

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Phoenix is asking Cherokee Nation citizens to send photos of their harvested deer to the newspaper this fall as part of the Cherokee Phoenix Big Deer Contest. To participate in the inaugural contest, hunters can send a photo of themselves with their harvested deer to...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Tahlequah, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation announces 2022 Cherokee National Treasures

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation announced three tribal citizens are receiving the distinction of being named Cherokee National Treasures for their work in preserving and promoting Cherokee art and culture. They were honored Thursday evening as part of the annual Cherokee National Holiday Awards Banquet. Barbara Adair, Weynema Smith,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Speakers’ village part of larger language-saving effort

TAHLEQUAH – A cluster of efficiency homes built specifically with Cherokee speakers in mind is one facet of a larger effort to save the language. The Bonnie Kirk Speakers Village is nestled in the woods next to the under-construction Durbin Feeling Language Center, which is expected to open this fall in Tahlequah.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6

Watch: Rocklahoma Kicks Off In Pryor

Thousands of people from around the country are in Pryor this Labor Day weekend for Rocklahoma. Organizers expect 20,000 people to roll into the festival each day ready to rock out to 51 bands. Fields covered in tents and RVS, three large stages, and hours of live music are the...
PRYOR, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Renewed Cherokee Heritage Center in the works

PARK HILL – Behind the scenes, an effort is afoot to rebuild and reinvest into the long-treasured but temporarily shuttered Cherokee Heritage Center. “Our vision includes expansive galleries, living history and cultural collections,” said Christy Neuhoff, the Cherokee National Historical Society’s board chairwoman. “We want to have space for cultural demonstrations and community gatherings, programs and performing arts. Of course, it’s not something that will be done quickly. We’re working with an experienced cultural-resource planning firm and interviewing stakeholders to make sure our dreams for the future of the Heritage Center honor our past.”
PARK HILL, OK
tulsapeople.com

Just peachy: Thelma’s Peach ripens into one of tulsa’s newest music venues

The DIY spirit is alive and well in Tulsa. Below the radar, there’s a thriving creative world, incubating young bands, providing space for emerging artists and creating community. For several years, Peachtown, which started in a peach-colored house in Gunboat Park, was part of this scene. When drummer and...
TULSA, OK
townandtourist.com

40 BEST Things To Do in Tulsa, OK (Fun and Unique!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tulsa, Oklahoma is widely known as being one of America’s greatest attractions. Thanks to its beautiful art deco architecture, and historical appeal it is an ideal place for tourists and art enthusiasts who want to embark on a cultured vacation. In addition, it continues to be the perfect travel destination for exploring nature and learning more about historic attractions. If you are planning a trip to Tulsa, you are in for a treat- Oklahoma boasts amazing sites to visit including aquariums, museums, botanical gardens and more.
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Route 66 Motorcycle Chase Comes to Claremore

Approximately 100 vintage motorcycle riders will pass through Claremore on September 17 for the Cross Country Motorcycle Route 66 Chase. This trial of speed, endurance, navigation and knowledge has been specifically designed for riders with motorcycles manufactured between 1930-1960. The motorcyclists will arrive at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum at...
CLAREMORE, OK
moreclaremore.com

Claremore’s Most Unique: The Belvidere Mansion

The Belvidere Mansion is a unique historical destination in Claremore, Oklahoma. If you are from Claremore, Oklahoma, then you may know there are several historical places that make Claremore unique. From the Will Rogers Memorial to the J.M. Arms and Historical Museum, Claremore is packed with history. One of my favorite places in Claremore is the Belvidere Mansion.
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa awarded $38.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa was awarded a $38.2 million federal grant on Friday. Tulsa is one of 21 recipients awarded a Build Back Better grant from the Biden administration and the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The funds will be used by a Tulsa-based coalition made up of government,...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tulsa State Fair Needs Workers

The Tulsa State Fair is less than a month away but the fair is not yet fully staffed as it has been in recent years. A survey of online job sites shows that the Tulsa State Fair is posting numerous positions for the seasonal positions that run from September 29 through October 9. Job postings listed cover nearly all aspects of the administration of the fair. If interested in applying for the State Fair, you can seek information on their social media pages or apply directly to them online at their website.
TULSA, OK

