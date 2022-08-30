Read full article on original website
Foster clinches Indy Pro 2000 title as he and Gold split Portland wins
Louis Foster and Reece Gold each scored a clear victory and a second-place finish during today’s pair of Cooper Tires Indy Pro 2000 Grand Prix races at Portland International Raceway. But that tally proved more than enough for Foster, the 19-year-old British series rookie, to clinch the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires for the Exclusive Autosport team. Foster also claimed a champion’s scholarship valued at $614,425 to graduate into Indy Lights, the top step on the Road to Indy open-wheel driver development ladder, in 2023.
Mixed fortunes for Ganassi title contenders
The good news is that Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou made it through to the final round of qualifying at Portland for Sunday’s 110-lap race. The bad news is that barring a major shakeup among the fifteen drivers that qualified ahead of Scott Dixon — CGR’s leading driver in the championship — and the 17 who start in front of CGR’s Marcus Ericsson, the team’s quest to earn its third consecutive NTT IndyCar Series title is in jeopardy after its main rivals at Team Penske went 1-2-3 in qualifying.
Briscoe embracing underdog status ahead of NASCAR's playoffs
Chase Briscoe won his first NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway in March and then disappeared for the rest of the regular season. That’s not an insult lobbed at the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team for finishing 17th in the regular season standings and, at one time, wondering if they’d make the playoffs if there were more than 16 different winners. Briscoe’s disappearing act is the description offered by the man himself.
Gragson burns it down after wild Darlington Xfinity battle
At the end of a thrilling three-car battle that wasn’t decided until the last corner of the last lap Saturday at Darlington Raceway, Noah Gragson stole a victory from Sheldon Creed and charging Kyle Larson to score his fourth victory of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season. After passing Gragson...
IndyCar Portland Turn 1 start and bypass rules set
After logging two practice sessions and qualifying at the Portland Grand Prix, the NTT IndyCar Series has finalized its plans for how Sunday’s race will be started and how its drivers are expected to handle adversity at the Turn 1 chicane. All teams received a memo from the series...
INTERVIEW: Chase Sexton on his Pala showdown with Eli Tomac
After a fiercely fought afternoon of racing at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, Eli Tomac talked about what has been a battle of the ages between he and HRC Honda racer Chase Sexton this year. “I think we’ve both have elevated the speed of motocross, to be straight up,” said...
Mediation continues between Ganassi and Palou
The first attempt to use mediation between Chip Ganassi Racing and its driver Alex Palou as a method to find an agreeable solution to part ways came to a recent and unsuccessful end. With the specter of the contractual dispute waiting to be resolved in federal court if both sides fail to reach an amicable solution on their own, CGR and Palou agreed to give a second round of mediation a try in an effort to avoid going to trial.
VIDEO: Portland Friday IndyCar report with Pruett and Malukas
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports’ David Malukas and RACER’s Marshall Pruett break down a bizarre opening day at the Portland Grand Prix. Watch below or click here.
Gold takes second Indy Pro 2000 win on the trot in Portland
One day after celebrating his 18th birthday with an emphatic victory at Portland International Raceway, Reece Gold emerged victorious once again in this afternoon’s Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires season finale. Gold led throughout the 30-lap Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Portland for Juncos Hollinger Racing to secure second place in the championship standings.
Pedersen inches closer to first victory with Indy Lights pole in Portland
Benjamin Pedersen continued his march toward his first career victory in Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires by winning the pole Saturday for the Indy Lights Grand Prix of Portland. Pedersen turned a lap of 1m3.6698s in the No. 24 Global Racing Group with HMD entry for his first pole...
INSIGHT: Rosenqvist’s season of redemption
Standing in the basement of the Long Beach Convention Hall last September as the NTT IndyCar Series was days away from closing the season, Felix Rosenqvist looked like he wanted to disappear. As his Arrow McLaren SP teammate Pato O’Ward and all of the other championship contenders were surrounded by...
Pedersen leads opening Indy Lights practice in Portland
Linus Lundqvist hasn’t officially secured the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship with two race weekends left in the season, but he looked primed to do so this weekend by posting the second-quickest lap in the opening practice of the Indy Lights Grand Prix of Portland on Friday at Portland International Raceway.
Grab a ride for Portland’s IndyCar thriller
Portland International Raceway hosts the penultimate race of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series this weekend, and the fight for the championship couldn’t be any closer or more intense. With the top four in the title race separated by just 17 points and everything still to play for, it’s going...
Ashley, Hight, Anderson, Sampey No. 1 in NHRA US Nationals qualifying; Torrence wins TF Callout
Top Fuel’s Steve Torrence put together a pair of impressive runs on Saturday, rolling to the victory in the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout specialty race at Lucas Oil Raceway as part of this weekend’s prestigious 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals. Justin Ashley...
McLaren’s Brown calls Piastri and Norris a pairing of ‘huge potential‘
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown says his team now has a driver pairing “with a huge amount of potential” after confirming Oscar Piastri alongside Lando Norris for 2023. The FIA’s Contract Recognition Board (CRB) has sided with McLaren in a contractual dispute against Alpine regarding Piastri’s future, confirming that the Australian is obliged to drive for McLaren in 2023 and ’24. Having dropped Daniel Ricciardo to give Piastri a race seat, Brown says it’s a move looking towards the future.
McLaughlin rockets to pole in Penske-dominated Portland IndyCar qualifying
Pole position for the Portland Grand Prix would be settled between the Team Penske trio of Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Scott McLaughlin, the lone championship representative from Chip Ganassi Racing with Alex Palou, Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s speedy rookie Christian Lundgaard.
Austin Dillon to get new crew chief for 2023
Austin Dillon confirmed Saturday morning that Justin Alexander would not be his crew chief at Richard Childress Racing next season. “This sport is a grind,” Dillon said at Darlington Raceway before starting the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. “Speaking with Justin, it was about having some more time and him and I, actually on the one weekend that we had this year, spent it together in the Bahamas for our vacation. He just realizes to him what’s important, and that’s family, and you’ve got to respect and love that.”
Power, Penske rule second Portland IndyCar practice
Team Penske was fast throughout Saturday morning’s practice session for the NTT IndyCar Series at Portland International Raceway, making great use of the test day it used a week ago in preparation for the Portland Grand Prix. Demonstrating impressive mechanical grip through the fast/slow Turn 1 chicane complex, championship...
Logano takes critical first Cup playoff pole at Darlington
Joey Logano will start from the pole in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener at Darlington Raceway with a fast lap of 168.521mph (29.181s). He was the highest qualifying playoff driver Saturday afternoon. It is his second pole of the season and second pole at Darlington. “Obviously nice to start...
