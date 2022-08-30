Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
David B. Carlson
David B, Carlson, 84, of Willmar, formerly of Appleton, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Carris Health Care Center in Willmar. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Zniewski Funeral Home-Vaala Chapel in Appleton. A private family burial will be held in Appleton Cemetery. No formal services are planned In lieu of flowers memorials to the Hawk Creek Animal Shelter, Willmar, Appleton Arts and Culture Center, Appleton, MN, the Martinson Foundation in Appleton, MN, or a charity of one's choice.
willmarradio.com
Only four apply for Willmar police opening
(Willmar MN-) It's back to the drawing board for The Willmar Police Department in their efforts to hire a new officer. Police Chief Jim Felt says Sgt. Mike Jahnke retired in January, and he's frustrated at the lack of applicants to fill the opening... Your browser does not support the...
willmarradio.com
Death of Kadin Huntley one of 5 in the last 9 years at deadly intersection
(Danube MN-) The death of 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo last weekend is the 5th fatal crash in the last 9 years at the intersection of Renville County Roads 1 and 4, eight miles south of Danube.. East-west traffic on 4 has a stop sign, while north-south traffic on 1 does not. Huntley died after the car he was riding in went through the stop sign Sunday and was hit by a southbound SUV. In June of 2019, 22-year-old Madison Vagle of Redwood Falls was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit by a semi at that intersection and died of her injuries. Two months later, in August of 2019, 88-year-old Anna Jansen of St. Michael and 53-year-old David Swanson of Lincoln Nebraska died in a crash there. And in September 2013, 47-year-old Curtis Schmidt of Danube was killed in a crash at that intersection. No word from Renville County officials at this time on if any safety improvements or studies have been done at that intersection.
willmarradio.com
Bird flu returns to Minnesota...hits turkey operations in Meeker County
(Litchfield MN-) Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in two Meeker County commercial turkey flocks. Samples were tested over the weekend at the Minnesota Poultry Testing Laboratory (MPTL) in Willmar and were confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa Tuesday evening. MTPL Senior Veterinarian Dr. Shauna Voss says the last case in the state was reported in May...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
SUV collides with pickup pulling boat near Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) No one was hurt when an SUV collided with a pickup pulling a boat near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 3:52 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 at Kandiyohi County Road 2. A pickup pulling a boat, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Bevins of Hopkins, was westbound on Highway 7 and the SUV, driven by 31-year-old Laurel Erickson of Hutchinson was southbound on County Road 2 when the collision occurred.
willmarradio.com
Aging Wisely: Dr. Amon
Aging Wisely: Finding New Confidence and Purpose,” will meet at Thursday, September 1 @ 1:30p at the Willmar Community Center. The program is part of a series to help support the educational, social and nutritional needs of older adults. This month we will be hearing from Dr. Mary Amon...
willmarradio.com
Barbara "Barb" Johnson
Barbara “Barb” Johnson, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, August 31st 2022 at Olivia Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Olivia MN, after an extended illness. A celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7th 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bird Island with Pastor Dan Croonquist officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Burial will be at the Lake Lillian Baptist Cemetery in Rural Lake Lillian. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
willmarradio.com
Kandiyohi County seeks civil commitment of 80-year-old murder suspect
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Attorney's Office has filed a petition to have Algene Vossen civilly committed until he is able to stand trial for the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar. In November, Kandiyohi County Judge Steve Wentzell ruled that Vossen, 80 of Sioux Falls, was not mentally competent to stand trial, and released him to the custody of his niece in Des Moines Iowa. Kandiyohi County Attorney Shane Baker appealed Wentzell's ruling to the Minnesota Supreme Court, and in July they said they would not hear the appeal. Baker says he filed a petition on Wednesday to have Vossen civilly committed to a treatment facility until he is able to be tried, if ever. A civil commitment hearing date has not yet been scheduled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
willmarradio.com
SD Secretary of State finalist for Benson City Manager
(Benson MN-) Current South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett is one of three finalists for the job of Benson City Manager. According to The Swift County Monitor News, Barnett is in the running for the job, along with outgoing Olivia City Administrator Dan Coughlin and Clarkfield City Administrator Christopher Webb. Barnett, who formerly worked for U.S. Senator John Thune, has been South Dakota Secretary of State for 3 years, but last month lost to another Republican in that state's primary election. Long time Benson City Manager Rob Wolfington retired in April, and city Finance Director Glen Pederson has been filling-in for the last 5 months. The Benson City Council will be interviewing Barnett, Coughlin and Webb later this month.
willmarradio.com
Three people hurt in two crashes in and near Spicer Wednesday
(Spicer MN-) An Atwater woman was hurt in a one-vehicle rollover Wednesday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at approximately 550 a.m., 61-year-old Patricia Culbertson was driving her pickup westbound on County Road 10, north of Indian Beach Road, when she left the road and rolled. Culbertson was wearing her seatbelt and was treated at Carris Rice Hospital in Willmar for minor injuries.
willmarradio.com
Willmar Middle School expansion put on hold again
(Willmar MN-) For the second time in 3 years, it looks like a proposed expansion of Willmar Middle School has been put on hold. The plan was to add classroom space for Alternative Learning Center students, classroom space for special needs students, and a new gym. The special needs portion was going to be paid for by the Southwest-West Central Education Cooperative, but Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says they would have needed a commitment from the more than 50 schools in the cooperative that they would help pay the loan for that part of the project...
willmarradio.com
Litchfield ball park vandalized
(Litchfield MN-) Fox-9 News says Optimist Park in Litchfield was hit hard by vandals on Monday night. "There was quite a bit of damage out here for one night," said head groundskeeper Zack Piepenburg. The vandals stomped on stadium seats, kicked loose railings, tore apart a bathroom and damaged their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
willmarradio.com
Woman arrested for Granite Falls apartment arson fires
(Granite Falls MN-) The Granite Falls Police Department has arrested a woman in connection to a series of arson fires at a 6-story apartment building in Granite Falls. 56-year-old Brenda Lynn Stang of Granite Falls was arrested on Thursday and made her first appearance in Yellow Medicine County District Court Friday on four (4) counts of 1st Degree Arson, and one (1) count of Tampering with a Fire Alarm System.
willmarradio.com
Willmar soccer season off to a great start
[Willmar, MN]— Last fall, the Willmar boys soccer team went 18-2-2, with the two losses coming from the state tournament. They finished 4th overall in the state in Class AA, winning the Section 6AA Championship. The team was first place in the CLC standings. With only five returning players from last year’s team, they are hopeful with a great foundation to build from and some solid underclassmen. They have roughly 50 total players and are expecting a few more to come out. They have 12 seniors on the team this year.
willmarradio.com
Cardinal
The Willmar Cardinals football team won their season opener at home against SC Apollo on Fri…
willmarradio.com
Dena Bickhardt "Embracing the Challenge of Blindness" Featured at the Cultural Center of Bird Island
Dena Bickhardt "Embracing the Challenge of Blindness" Featured at the Cultural Center of Bird Island. Artist Reception: Saturday, September 17 from 1 to 3 pm. Cultural Center is open Tuesday thru Friday from 10 am to 5 pm and Saturdays from 1 to 4 pm.
willmarradio.com
NL-S Wildcats win season opener at home
The NL-S Wildcats defeated the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 26-12 Thursday night at Peterson Field in New London. The ‘Cats scored on the opening drive, going 65 yards in seven plays and scoring on a 10-yard touchdown run by Brycen Christensen to go up 6-0. The Crusaders answered just before the end of that quarter on a 30-yard touchdown pass to tie the score 6-6. The 2nd Quarter looked like a lot the first with Gavin Degner scoring on a touchdown run for the Wildcats, and the Crusaders answering with a 59-yard touchdown pass for the Halftime score of 12-12, as no extra-point kicks were successful.
willmarradio.com
Willmar High School football season opens tonight
[Willmar, MN] – Last fall, Willmar’s football team went 6-3 with head coach, Jon Konald. Konald is returning this year after coaching the Cards for the past 13 years, with a record of 67-60. With 16 seniors and 90 total players out for the team this year, they look ahead to their conference games this year, Hutchinson, Becker and Rocori. The Cardinals expect to return with a lot of experience in the offensive line and defensive front.
willmarradio.com
Cardinals win season opener against SC Apollo
The Willmar Cardinals football team won their season opener at home against SC Apollo on Friday night with a final score of 27-0. Willmar's offense started the game with a six play, 76 yard drive capped by a rushing touchdown from quarterback Cullen Gregory. Later in the half, Gregory connected with Jacob Streed for a touchdown pass to go up 13-0. The Cardinals rushed 14 times for 109 yards in the first half. Gregory had 79 of those yards on eight carries and went seven for 12 through the air for 94 yards and a touchdown.
willmarradio.com
BOLD Warriors kick off season with a win
The BOLD Warriors traveled to Grove City to take on the ACGC Falcons Friday night. The Falcons started off with the lead and then traded the lead through most of the first half. In the second half, it was all BOLD Warriors as they came back and stretched their lead...
Comments / 0