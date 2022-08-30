Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada Labor Council hosts LaborFest
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Central Labor Council is bringing employers and the community together in this years’ LaborFest. On Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., people have a chance to explore new job opportunities at Idlewild Park. This event is also addressing the workers shortage we see are seeing in Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
Honor the 21st anniversary of 9/11 by volunteering in the community throughout the month of September
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Twenty-one years ago on Sept. 11, 2001 - the world changed. The United States will never be the way it was before the Twin Towers fell in a terror attack like no one had ever seen before. This year, the global group, Just Serve, is partnering...
KOLO TV Reno
Arch lighting raising money for children fighting cancer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) held an arch lighting ceremony at the Reno Arch Thursday, September 1, 2022. This is part of the Know the Gold Campaign for childhood cancer awareness month. Reno, Sparks, and Fernley issued proclamations in honor of childhood cancer...
Woman asks for assistance in removing pole blocking view at home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Electric poles can be found throughout the Las Vegas valley, but there is one, in particular, that is standing right in front of the house of a homeowner who thinks it doesn’t have a purpose. 80-year-old Delores Taylor has lived in her home on La Madre Way and Jones, for less […]
KOLO TV Reno
Water bottles allowed at Nevada’s first home game
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Ron Carter of Carson City celebrated turning 100 years old with a ride on the back of a Harley. Northern Nevada is still under a heat advisory, with temperatures in Reno expected to reach a high of 101 degrees. This warm trend expected to continue through next Tuesday. Other than the heat, you can expect clear skies and light winds.
foxla.com
This is the rudest city in California: study
LOS ANGELES - If you're looking to get a warm welcome from residents in California, you're advised to go elsewhere. That goes especially for San Francisco, which ranked as the rudest city in the Golden State, according to a study by Preply. It beat Los Angeles, which ranked as the second-rudest city in California and ninth rudest overall in the U.S.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced to more than 5 years for retail theft ring
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was sentenced to more than five years behind bars for conducting a multi-million dollar retail theft operation. 44-year-old Gennaro Canta will also serve three years of probation following his release. Officials say Canta conducted a multi-million dollar retail theft operation by buying stolen...
Nevada woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for Elder Fraud
A Nevada woman was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison today for committing financial fraud against the elderly.
news3lv.com
Man listed in Nevada's 'black book' arrested for entering Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man listed on Nevada's so-called "black book," a list of people banned from the state's gaming establishments, was arrested after he was spotted inside a Las Vegas Strip casino Monday, according to gaming regulators. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police booked Tasia McDonald Musa, 40, around...
4 corrections officers face charges in connection with prison riot outside Las Vegas first described as ‘disturbance’
Four corrections officers at a Nevada prison are facing charges in connection with a riot last December that officials first described as a “disturbance,” documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team on Thursday said.
'Rather scary scene': Wildfire starts in Nevada north of Burning Man
According to the Bureau of Land Management's Nevada fire map, the Cherry Gulch Fire has burned 10,000 acres as of Saturday morning.
KOLO TV Reno
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
Wife claims domestic violence in deadly crime spree across Las Vegas area, Arizona
A woman accused of going on a deadly shooting spree with her husband and brother-in-law claims she was the victim of domestic violence and is seeking a trial independent of her two co-defendants, court records said.
Fox5 KVVU
Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
KOLO TV Reno
Barrels and Bites
Intense heat will continue through the holiday weekend and into next week. Wind will also bring extreme fire danger over the weekend. Cooling is coming, but not until at least Thursday of next week. -Jeff. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Special 100th Birthday...
Plane crashed as Las Vegas man was scattering his father’s ashes in Minnesota, officials say
A former Las Vegas man who died in a plane crash Sunday in Minnesota was scattering his father’s ashes, law enforcement officials said.
SUV careens 500 feet down steep slope along Colorado mountain road
According to Rocky Mountain National Park officials, a vehicle carrying one occupant went off of Trail Ridge Road east of the Gore Range Overlook last night, traveling 500 feet down a steep slope before coming to a stop. The driver, a 54-year-old man from Florida, was ultimately rescued and able...
Fox5 KVVU
Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help locating suspects in 17 burglaries in 5 days
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating suspects who are believed to be connected to 17 burglaries in just five days. According to a news release, the burglaries have occurred throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Police say...
