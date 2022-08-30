ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevada Labor Council hosts LaborFest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Central Labor Council is bringing employers and the community together in this years’ LaborFest. On Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., people have a chance to explore new job opportunities at Idlewild Park. This event is also addressing the workers shortage we see are seeing in Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno

Arch lighting raising money for children fighting cancer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) held an arch lighting ceremony at the Reno Arch Thursday, September 1, 2022. This is part of the Know the Gold Campaign for childhood cancer awareness month. Reno, Sparks, and Fernley issued proclamations in honor of childhood cancer...
KOLO TV Reno

Water bottles allowed at Nevada’s first home game

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Ron Carter of Carson City celebrated turning 100 years old with a ride on the back of a Harley. Northern Nevada is still under a heat advisory, with temperatures in Reno expected to reach a high of 101 degrees. This warm trend expected to continue through next Tuesday. Other than the heat, you can expect clear skies and light winds.
foxla.com

This is the rudest city in California: study

LOS ANGELES - If you're looking to get a warm welcome from residents in California, you're advised to go elsewhere. That goes especially for San Francisco, which ranked as the rudest city in the Golden State, according to a study by Preply. It beat Los Angeles, which ranked as the second-rudest city in California and ninth rudest overall in the U.S.
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man sentenced to more than 5 years for retail theft ring

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was sentenced to more than five years behind bars for conducting a multi-million dollar retail theft operation. 44-year-old Gennaro Canta will also serve three years of probation following his release. Officials say Canta conducted a multi-million dollar retail theft operation by buying stolen...
KOLO TV Reno

Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
KOLO TV Reno

Barrels and Bites

Intense heat will continue through the holiday weekend and into next week. Wind will also bring extreme fire danger over the weekend. Cooling is coming, but not until at least Thursday of next week. -Jeff. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Special 100th Birthday...
Fox5 KVVU

Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
