Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
419 Taco War
Ohio is the only state in the country where lawmakers haven't made strangulation a felony but advocacy groups are pushing them to pass Aisha's law. Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari. According the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, video footage from Kalahari shows a man...
Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
Murder warrants issued in death of Catherine Craig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two murder warrants have been issued by the Toledo Police Department in relation to the death of Catherine Craig, according to a TPD press release. A warrant was issued for Daevon Higgs, 22, on Aug. 2. However, three days later, Higgs was found murdered in Ravine Park Village on Aug. 5, the press release said.
3 in custody after barricade situation in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three male suspects are in police custody after a barricade situation in Toledo. Police negotiators and SWAT were called out to Riverside Ct Thursday afternoon for a barricade Toledo Police said was related to a possible shooting. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. Summit...
Vacant house in Toledo catches fire for second time
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant house in Toledo caught fire for the second time on Friday. The call for a fire on the 2500 block of N. Erie Street came in around 12 p.m. According to TFRD, the building was vacant, had no utilities inside and was listed as a code red building, meaning no one is allowed to go inside. The fire was controlled, but the building was compromised and will soon be torn down.
Toledo Express sees largest year-over-year cargo increase of any airport in the country
TPD: Person dies in stabbing, murder warrant issued for suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a stabbing Saturday in Toledo, according to police. Toledo police were called to a stabbing in the 1300 block of Peck Street around 4 p.m. Saturday. That’s near Mulberry Park. Authorities found Terry Austin, 44, who was stabbed at least...
Toledo and Lucas County certified together as welcoming designation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo will announce that it has achieved the status of Certified Welcoming for immigrants, new Americans and refugees by the national nonprofit Welcoming America. On Sept. 6 and Toledo and Lucas County will be certified as a welcoming designation at the One Government...
Man arrested after five Upper Sandusky students were hospitalized due to reactions from narcotics
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School on Sept. 2, as several students were having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics, a press release from the department said. Upon arrival, Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services tended to the student’s needs...
Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A groom is facing a series of charges after police say he punched a guest at his wedding at an area resort over the weekend. Tyler Russel, 30, is facing two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest charges after a fight broke out at his wedding at the Kalahari Convention Center in Sandusky on Saturday.
Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van to visit area locations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van is scheduled to make visits to different locations throughout the region in September. Mercy Health says the mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and delivers 3D mammograms to woman 40 years of age and older. It’s equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression, which will allow the patient to control the compression once they are in position.
New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - New video footage reveals more details of an altercation in Monroe County that left one woman with some serious injuries. Surveillance video from outside the Liquor Cabinet located on Secor Road, tells the story of what led to Tracy Douglas’s injuries. The surveillance video can be viewed in its entirety at the bottom of this article.
Traffic, gas prices top Labor Day travelers’ concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gas prices are much higher than they were a year ago. In Ohio alone, the average wasn’t even at $3 a gallon. Despite this, AAA says this holiday weekend the number of Americans heading out of town, specifically on the roads, is expected to climb close to pre-pandemic levels.
Police investigate double homicide in Huron County; person of interest identified
WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Willard police said detectives launched a double homicide investigation Saturday after a disturbance call turned deadly. According to police, officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a disturbance. When officers arrived, Willard police said family members reported two dead...
Project iAm to hold benefit for family of Corey Coley Jr.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Project iAm is holding a benefit for the family of Corey Coley Jr. on Thursday. The benefit will take place on Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ye Olde Cock n Bull. Project iAm says the benefit will include music, a silent auction...
Seneca County Jail is state compliant for second year in a row
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Jail was inspected to assess compliance between Aug. 15 through 19. The assessment was based on a group of standards selected from the Standards for Jails in Ohio promulgated by the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. The standards that were focused on include...
Funding available for local major bridge projects
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is accepting applications for funding as part of the Local Major Bridge Program. This provides federal funds to counties and municipalities for bridge replacement, rehabilitation and demolition projects. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that more locally-owned bridges would be eligible for...
Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio partners with libraries for community outreach
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio announced a new partnership with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library System on Thursday. The faith-based social service agency will have outreach tables and employees at the Sanger branch on the first Tuesday of every month as well as outreach opportunities at the Oregon branch on the third Tuesday of every month, beginning September 6.
Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport has the largest year-over-year cargo increase of all American airports
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When it comes to cargo the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport has always thrived. However, last year, the airport’s cargo business ascended to new heights, as it increased by more than 400 percent from 2020 to 2021. As a result, the airport registered the largest year-over-year increase in the country.
