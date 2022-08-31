ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

In Pictures: Man who helped end the Cold War was feted in the west

By Pa
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21iPev_0hbZ6xus00

The death of Mikhail Gorbachev marks the end of an era and comes at a time of renewed tensions between East and West.

When he acceded to power in the then Soviet Union , the superpower was at loggerheads with the West and branded by then US president Ronald Reagan as the Evil Empire.

However, the media-friendly Mr Gorbachev surprised many with his smile and his desire to reform communism, with his buzzwords “glasnost” (openness) and “perestroika” (restructuring).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dIO4_0hbZ6xus00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYp4Y_0hbZ6xus00

Mr Gorbachev had raised eyebrows before taking the top job in Moscow when he visited the West and met fierce anti-communist Margaret Thatcher .

The British prime minister surprised many by striking up a strong rapport with the man from the East and famously declaring after meeting him that, despite their political differences, he was a man she could do business with.

He also built a strong relationship with Mr Reagan who toned down his rhetoric as the relationship blossomed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14tDzt_0hbZ6xus00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udYoM_0hbZ6xus00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XLQ0_0hbZ6xus00

Feted in the West, not everyone in the USSR supported the reformist agenda and measures like a crackdown on vodka did not endear him while his wife Raisa’s penchant for wearing stylish clothes irked some in the less ostentatious communist era.

The Chernobyl disaster occurred on his watch but his willingness to reform, including agreeing to Mr Reagan’s demand to “tear down the wall” in Berlin endeared him to many.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZAqy_0hbZ6xus00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yuyP_0hbZ6xus00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njeVQ_0hbZ6xus00

A failed coup revealed his vulnerability but by the time he returned to Moscow he had already been replaced in the popularity stakes by Boris Yeltsin who had rallied opposition to the plotters while Mr Gorbachev was isolated in the Crimea.

The USSR splintered into 15 nations as Mr Gorbachev’s time in charged ended, and the red flag with the hammer and sickle was lowered for the the final time at the Kremlin to be replaced by the banner of the Russian Federation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sClFv_0hbZ6xus00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHXJu_0hbZ6xus00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘A country of missing people’: How Russia is vanishing thousands of Ukrainians

It is early March. Just a few weeks into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and in three different corners of the country, a group of civilians are being “vanished”.In Trostyanets, a town then under Russian occupation, close to Ukraine’s northeast border, Andriy, 35, a furniture maker, and his father-in-law are making a rare trip out to search for dwindling supplies. A Russian military vehicle quietly pulls up beside them, and the soldiers order them to get in.Some 140km east, in Kharkiv city, Igor, 33, is finishing a day volunteering with evacuees in the city’s railway station when he realises he...
POLITICS
The Hill

The pending collapse of the United States of Political Correctness

As one of the great Chico Marxist quotes of all time asks: “Who are you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?” Every day it seems that more of our political leaders are asking — maybe ordering — Americans to ignore the wrongs they plainly see, in favor of narratives that are built on false and self-destructive ideology.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Boris Yeltsin
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Person
Margaret Thatcher
The Independent

US ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on

The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, ended his tenure as America's top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire from a lengthy career in government service, the embassy announced. His departure comes as Russia's war with Ukraine is in its seventh month.His four-decade public service career included postings as deputy secretary of state and senior positions in the departments of Justice, Defense and Commerce.Elizabeth Rood, the deputy chief of mission to Russia, will be the top U.S. diplomat in Moscow until a successor nominated by President Joe...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Sunday was on the campaign trail a week before Sweden's national election to tackle fears over gang violence and rising electricity bills.Andersson traveled by bus to communities near Stockholm to try to reassure voters. The election on Sept. 11 comes amid a sense of rising insecurity, with a spate of shootings in Sweden making crime a key campaign issue. Russia’s war against Ukraine led Sweden, along with Finland, to take the historic step of applying to join NATO. That step has reassured many, and is so uncontested it hasn't been an issue in the...
EUROPE
The Independent

Lebanon flotilla rallies at Israel sea border ahead of talks

Lebanese protesters on Sunday sailed down the country’s coast in dozens of fishing boats and yachts toward Israel, days before a U.S. envoy is expected in Beirut to continue mediating in a maritime border dispute between the two countries. Lebanon and Israel, which have been officially at war since the latter's creation in 1948, both claim an area of some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea. Lebanon hopes to exploit offshore gas reserves as it grapples with the worst economic crisis in its modern history. Lebanon and Israel kicked off maritime border talks almost two...
PROTESTS
The Independent

The 10 best Boris Johnson cartoons from his time as prime minister

The premiership of Boris Johnson has been the most controversial in recent memory. From the prorogation of parliament, through Brexit and Covid-19 and Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine, it has been a time of upheaval.Monday, however, marks the end of the Johnson era. Whether it is Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak who claims the leadership of the Conservative Party and enters Downing Street, they will be hard-pressed to provide such fertile material for cartoonists.Over the last four years, The Independent’s Dave Brown has been at the forefront of those chronicling one of the most exceptional periods in UK politics. Below...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#End Of An Era#President Ronald Reagan#Soviet Union#British
The Independent

US Navy assault ship takes part in Baltic Sea training

U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge is taking part in international training in the Baltic Sea amid Russia's war in Ukraine and tensions in the region.The Kearsarge is the first ship of the Wasp class to take part in international training in the Baltic in at least two decades. Associated Press journalists visited the ship last week.“It’s a first off for us in recent memory and it’s been very exciting,” said Capt. Tom Foster, the commanding officer of the Kearsarge.With some other U.S. Navy ships, the Kearsarge has been training for several months with the militaries of Sweden...
MILITARY
The Independent

Flood-struck Pakistan cries out for help as aid remains insufficient

Flood-struck victims in Pakistan cried out for help amid a rising death toll as 33 million displaced people scrambled over insufficient aid.Pakistan‘s National Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday (3 September) that at least 1,290 people have died in the monsoon rains that have swept the country.This Al Jazeera report reveals the level of desperation among those impacted, with one man telling the camera crew, “we’re going to set ourselves on fire here. If we don’t eat, for sure we will burn ourselves.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia ramps up energy war with gas pipeline shutdown

Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom unveiled a major escalation in its energy war with Western Europe on Friday by announcing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will remain closed indefinitely, a move which threatens the prospect of blackouts and economic turmoil across the continent.The announcement was immediately condemned in capitals across the continent, but despite the anger, Gazprom’s decision will only serve to increase fears that Europe, which has long relied on Russian energy, is facing a long, harsh winter on rationing and potentially crippling price rises.The underwater 1,200km (745 miles) gas link, which runs from under the Baltic Sea near St...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Six people killed’ climbing Russia’s ‘most dangerous’ volcano Klyuchevskaya Sopka

Six people have died while climbing Eurasia’s tallest active volcano in Far Eastern Russia, according to reports. Rescuers are said to be unable to reach another six climbers stranded on the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano, in the Kamchatka region, because of bad weather. Two of the climbers are believed to be sheltering in a camp 10,827 ft above sea level, and another four in a tent at 13,123 ft. The group of 12, including two guides, began their ascent to the 15,600 ft summit on Tuesday, local media said. The accident occurred about 1,600 ft below the summit, reports from...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
The Independent

Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions

Iran said Friday its navy seized two American sea drones in the Red Sea before letting them go, the latest maritime incident involving the U.S. Navy's new drone fleet in the Mideast. Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet, acknowledged the incident on Friday to The Associated Press but declined to immediately elaborate.Iranian state television aired footage it said came from the deck of the Iranian navy’s Jamaran destroyer, where lifejacket-wearing sailors examined what appeared to be two Saildrone Explorers. They tossed one overboard as another warship could be seen in the distance. State TV...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

822K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy