Virginia State

Judge tosses suit that tried to deem books obscene for kids

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmOHa_0hbZ6kgf00

A judge in Virginia dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that had sought to declare two books as obscene for children and to restrict their distribution to minors, including by booksellers and libraries.

The books in question were “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas.

Both books describe or illustrate sexual acts that prompted the lawsuit. In a petition to the court, Tommy Altman, a Virginia Beach tattoo shop owner and former Republican congressional candidate, said the depictions were inappropriate for children under Virginia's obscenity law. He asked the court to issue a restraining order against distributing, selling or loaning the books to minors.

The suit was filed in April and dismissed before it could proceed to trial.

Circuit Court Judge Pamela S. Baskervill struck down the suit on jurisdictional grounds, citing state law as well as principles under the U.S. Constitution.

For example, Baskervill wrote that Virginia law doesn't give her the specific authority to determine whether the books are obscene for minors.

The judge also wrote that restricting the books' distribution would authorize “prior restraint” of speech and violate the First Amendment. The judge also described concerns about prosecuting someone who didn't know they were selling or loaning books that were deemed to be obscene.

The judge's order comes at a time when book challenges and bans have surged across the U.S. to levels not seen in decades. And Virginia has been on the frontlines of such conflicts, with public school curricula and books serving as a major prong for Republican Glenn Youngkin’s successful run for governor last year.

Many of the books targeted in schools and libraries have focused on sexuality, gender identity or race. And Kobabe's “Gender Queer” has served as a particular flashpoint in the debate that continues to unfold across the nation. The Virginia Beach school board removed the book from school libraries earlier this year.

Tim Anderson , Altman's attorney, said the lawsuit in Virginia Beach was not focused on what the two books were about.

“This was never never about trying to ban gay literature or trans literature,” Anderson said. “This was simply just saying these have really sexual explicit content and it’s not appropriate for kids.”

Anderson said the suit's intent was on changing Virginia law, which Anderson said is "one size fits all" when defining what's obscene for both children and adults alike. Atlman wanted a “carve out" that determines what's obscene for juveniles specifically.

MAGA faithful show up in Pennsylvania for Trump’s first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid

Former president Donald Trump was ostensibly in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to stump for Republican candidates on the state ballot this November.But stumping for other Republicans took a notable backseat as the former president defiantly defended himself in his first campaign rally since the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home and his most faithful supporters were on hand to show their solidarity with the man they consider the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.“The Biden administration invaded the home of their chief political opponent who is absolutely destroying him and everyone else in the polls,” Mr Trump said to...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
The Independent

Speakers at Pennsylvania Trump rally tied to January 6 rioters and neo-Nazi

Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday featured two controversial speakers with family ties to the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.Among the speakers was Cynthia Hughes, who helps organise a support group and legal defence funding for accused Capitol rioters.Her nephew, Tim Cusanelli, was convicted in May of yelling “advance” before he and a mob of people entered the US Capitol building on January 6.The Army reservist had Nazi views, a Hitler-style mustache, and once claimed the genocidal German fascist “should have finished the job,” according to law enforcement officials who interviewed the former Navy servicemember’s colleagues. Cusanelli...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

North Carolina says it will tax Biden’s student loan forgiveness, and 3 more states are likely to follow suit

North Carolina residents will have to pay state taxes on the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness, the state’s Department of Revenue says.The White House announced last week a plan to waive $10,000 in federal student loans for those earning up to $125,000, and an additional $10,000 for lower-income students who received Pell grants.The loan forgiveness is exempt from federal taxes, but North Carolina has said it will treat the grants as taxable income.It became the second state to confirm it would tax the loan forgiveness after Mississippi confirmed to Bloomberg on Tuesday it had decided against an exemption.The Tax...
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump baselessly accuses John Fetterman of using heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl

Former president Donald Trump on Saturday went on an extended rant about Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and Democratic senate candidate John Fetterman that ended with him accusing Mr Fetterman of using multiple illegal drugs.Mr Trump was speaking at a Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, political rally in support of GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz when he began speaking about Mr Fetterman, who is currently leading Mr Oz in most public polling.He said the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor — who is known for his trademark campaign trail uniform of shorts and hooded sweatshirts — dresses “like a teenager getting high in his parents basement” and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

