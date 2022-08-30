Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Harvey man guilty in killing of N.O. man trying to sell dirt bike through social marketplace
GRETNA, La. — A Harvey man was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of a man who was attempting to sell a dirt bike over a social media platform in March 2021. Jalen Harvey was found guilty by a Jefferson Parish jury after only about 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday night.
WDSU
NOPD searching for mother, child in a parental kidnapping case
Police in New Orleans are asking for help to find a mother and child who fled the state in a parental kidnapping case. Kansas City, Missouri, police shared a bulletin from authorities in New Orleans looking for LaQuanta Joseph and her son, 5-year-old Vernon Willis Jr. Police in New Orleans...
NOLA.com
2 killed in hit-and-run on West Bank Expressway: reports
Two people were killed in a hit-and-run Friday morning on the West Bank Expressway, according to WDSU. Update: Truck rear-ended scooter, killing 2 in Marrero hit-and-run The westbound lanes of US 90B closed at Ames Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. and reopened around 7:15 a.m., state traffic officials said. Louisiana State...
WDSU
NOPD investigating deadly shooting in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting in Algiers. According to police, this happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets. The victim was taken to the hospital. He later died from his injuries. No further information has been given at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 90
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit and Run Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on September 2, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash on the upper level of US 90B west (Westbank Expressway) near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Two unidentified adult males were killed in the crash.
wbrz.com
Police helicopter circled Central overnight in search of suspected drag racers; motorcyclists arrested
BATON ROUGE - A suspect on the run prompted three law enforcement agencies to start a search early Friday morning. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the CPD, Baton Rouge police, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were chasing two motorcyclists possibly drag racing on the Interstate. One of...
2 People Dead After Fatal Hit And Run In Marrero (Marrero, LA)
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident and double hit-and-run. The incident is reported to have taken place early on Friday. LSP reports that at around 3:30 AM, officers responded to [..]
Louisiana pastor holds ‘Stop the Violence’ rally after his son is gunned down just minutes from his church
Dr. Orin Grant Sr. has always relied on the power of prayer to get him through life's most difficult times. But the Gretna pastor is using his faith to guide him through the greatest challenge he's ever faced after losing his 20-year-old son.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana man convicted by jury for raping teen while mother was restrained
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut-off man is facing a mandatory life sentence after a jury convicted him of raping a teenager while her mother was restrained. Morgan Ratley, 55, and the victim’s mother formed a relationship online and he eventually moved in. When Ratley moved in, he began sexually assaulting the teenager without […]
fox8live.com
NOPD seeks suspect in Gentilly shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man suspected of shooting another man in the knee Friday (Sept. 2) in Gentilly. According to the NOPD, the pictured suspect shot the man Friday around 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, near the Franklin Discount convenience store. The gunman fled the scene and the victim was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle.
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man charged with murder in Kenner killing captured on cell phone video
A New Orleans man who claimed he was defending himself and his wife when he shot and killed another man outside a Kenner nightclub earlier this year has been charged with second-degree murder. A Jefferson Parish grand jury indicted Darrin Smith, 33, on Thursday in the death of 27-year-old Devin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Katrina evacuee still calls East Texas home 17 years later
TYLER, Texas — It's been 17 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans. It changed the lives of some 250,000 people who were evacuated and those that stayed behind. East Texas also felt an impact, with many people coming here to seek shelter. A New Orleans native...
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in Behrman section of Algiers, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the Behrman area of Algiers, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police learned of the shooting at 2:32 p.m. at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where police said he died within an hour.
Victims of 13-year-old carjacking suspect fire back at Mayor Cantrell after she supported the juvenile in court
Mayor LaToya Cantrell received backlash Thursday, as three carjacking victims testified before the city council. The three women shared their stories and their trauma after they were carjacked by a 13-year-old boy about a year ago.
WWL-TV
2 killed as pickup strikes scooter on West Bank Expressway in hit and run
MARRERO, La. — State Police are on the lookout for a white, 2004 white, extended cab Ford F-150 with a silver toolbox in the bed following a crash on the West Bank Expressway that left two men dead early Friday morning. State Police said the crash occurred around 3:30...
BET
Louisiana Woman Dies After Her Hair Gets Stuck In Airport Belt Loader
A tragic incident at the airport in New Orleans left one woman dead and her family shocked and in disbelief at the freak accident that caused her death. Jermani Thompson, 26, was working as a baggage handling supervisor at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on the evening of Aug. 30 and was unloading luggage from an arriving Frontier flight. But just before 10:30 p.m., her hair got tangled in the machinery of the belt loader. She was sent to the hospital and died due to her injuries.
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Former owner of Mississippi antebellum mansion and two hotels accused of conspiring to steal $6.4 million from cash advance company
The former owner of two hotels and a Mississippi antebellum mansion is among six individuals indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by creating shell companies to bilk $6.4 million from a cash advance company. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess; Duane A. Dufrene, 55,...
Man shot in the French Quarter early Thursday morning
According to the NOPD, a shooting happened at the intersection of North Peters and Bienville streets
Comments / 1