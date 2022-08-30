Read full article on original website
Opponents to New York farm overtime reduction make final effort days before vote
Farmers and upstate New York lawmakers are pounding the drum in a final effort to urge the state Labor Department commissioner to reject a proposal to reduce the overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours. The Farm Wage Board will vote in a virtual meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday...
Local GOP chair found guilty in vote-siphoning scheme
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A local Republican Party chairman in central Florida was found guilty Thursday of a misdemeanor campaign finance violation that prosecutors say was part of a larger scheme to siphon off votes from a Democrat in a state senate race. Following the verdict, a judge in...
Fake Florida doctor sentenced to 9 years for dating scam
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to defrauding more than 30 women of more than $1.3 million by pretending to be a doctor on online dating services, prosecutors said Thursday. Brian Brainard Wedgeworth, 47, who formerly lived...
Wisconsin electric vehicle registrations on the rise
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Broadway Volkswagen keeps a white Volkswagen ID 4 demonstration vehicle on hand for curious customers. The electric SUV is there to help give prospective buyers a glimpse at what EV technology has to offer. “I think a lot of people are just very impressed once they...
Tropical Storm Danielle nears hurricane strength, NASA prepares for second Artemis attempt and gas prices drop two cents
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain chances will begin along the coast midday then shift inland during the afternoon and evening on Friday. We have a south to southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s at the coast to the low to mid 90s inland.
Texas to receive updated COVID-19 boosters next week
TEXAS — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week signed off on an advisory panel’s recommendation for updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna. Health experts said some of those doses could be available as soon as Friday. For Texas, the Department of State...
Deregulation helps a hair braider give back to the community
MADISON, Wis. — As kids head back to school, a Madison hair braider offered her services free of charge with the hopes students will look and feel their best. Ndey Binta Sarr said she never expected to braid hair for a living when she moved to the United States in 2019 from the Gambia in West Africa.
Wisconsin center helps women facing unknowns with pregnancy
KENOSHA, Wis. — Alliance Family Services is a nonprofit that offers services like free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, counseling, housing and connects mothers with needed resources at no expense. It sees around 60-70 clients each month and has seen an increase in support from the community. “We have seen an...
All the Labor Day celebrations happening across Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Labor Day weekend is finally here. And with it comes local celebrations that pay tribute to the hard work and contributions of workers across the country. For many, it’s also the last hurrah of summer before school kicks into full gear. Here’s a list of Labor...
DHS confirms two cases of West Nile virus in animals
WISCONSIN — Two animals in Wisconsin have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) — a bird in Milwaukee County and a horse from Trempealeau County. Two animals in Wisconsin have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) — a bird in Milwaukee County and a horse from Trempealeau County.
Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday
WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
New Netflix series 'Lost Ollie' features Bernheim Forest's wooden giants
CLERMONT, Ky. — There’s a new Netflix limited series created by Kentuckian and artist getting positive reviews. “Lost Ollie” visits several Kentucky destinations, including Bernheim Forest in Clermont. What You Need To Know. "Lost Ollie" is a limited series on Netflix. Show creator Shannon Tindle is a...
