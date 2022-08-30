ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Goldbergs: New season to kill off Jeff Garlin’s character following actor’s on-set misconduct allegations

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AljB_0hbZ5raJ00

The co-showrunners of ABC sitcom The Goldbergs have addressed the fate of Jeff Garlin’s character in the forthcoming season, following allegations of on-set misconduct levelled at the actor.

Garlin, who played family patriarch, Murray Goldberg, left the show in 2021 after an internal investigation into allegations of the 60-year-old actor’s physical and verbal conduct that reportedly made his coworkers uncomfortable.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, Alex Barnow explained that Garlin’s character will have already met his demise when the show returns for season 10.

“This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” he said.

“So we’re starting with optimism about a baby coming and looking forward to the future. It’s an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving.”

Co-showrunner Chris Bishop added: “It honestly feels like a huge reboot for us. So we have tons of momentum rolling into this new season.”

Shortly after the 2021 news, Garlin denied claims that he was fired, admitting that he had faced annual investigations by human resources during his last three years on the show, which he chalked down to “missed” jokes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gpOt_0hbZ5raJ00

“I’ve had a conversation with Jeff and he’s aware that he’s not being replaced,” Barnow said. “The truth is, I don’t know if he knows what his fate is, but I’m assuming he knows.”

Meanwhile, Garlin is set to continue his role in the upcoming 12th season of HBO’s Larry David-led Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Season 10 of The Goldbergs premieres on ABC on 21 September in the US.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Former Law & Order: SVU Boss Reacts to Kelli Giddish Exit Bombshell, Thanks Her for 'Defining Rollins'

Longtime Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight, who exited the series last May, is paying tribute to cast member Kelli Giddish in the wake of news that the actress will be leaving the show this fall after 12 seasons. “Writing for Kelli Giddish was an unmitigated joy,” Leight wrote on Instagram Thursday. “She has always had perfect pitch, from first read-through to final take. I thank her for defining Rollins. Godspeed, Kelli.” Shortly thereafter, Giddish replied to Leight’s praise via an Insta-story, writing, “I never took it lightly getting to be a character you created and wrote for year after year.” As...
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry David
Person
Jeff Garlin
EW.com

2022 Emmys host Kenan Thompson says 'odds are probably pretty high' his SNL characters will pop up at ceremony

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson says there's a good chance some of his famous characters will make an appearance at the 2022 Emmys. The actor appeared on EW's The Awardist podcast and told host Gerrad Hall about his expectations for hosting this year's ceremony, including that he is more than willing to reprise his sketch characters, like What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, at the 74th Emmy Awards.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
Black Enterprise

Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract

Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Actor#Abc#Entertainment Weekly
Cinemablend

Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Victorious star Daniella Monet claims that Nickelodeon bosses refused to cut ‘sexualised’ scene

Daniella Monet, a former actor on Victorious, has claimed that she raised concerns to Nickelodeon over a scene that she felt was too sexualised. The children’s programme, which ran from 2010 to 2013, starred figures such as Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice and was led by TV producer and former Nickelodeon collaborator, Dan Schneider.In recent weeks, Schneider’s creations have come under scrutiny once again, following the release of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. In it, McCurdy went into detail about her experiences as a star on Nickelodeon as a child, which has prompted others to come...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?

During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

822K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy