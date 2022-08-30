ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, ME

A proposal for affordable housing in Madison moves forward

The area around Skowhegan and Madison and surrounding Somerset County has a dire need for rental housing, particularly affordable housing. In Skowhegan alone, the vacancy rate is under 1%. At the same time, the area is seeing a surge in interest with projects like GO Lab's redevelopment of the Madison mill.
MADISON, ME
