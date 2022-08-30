Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Solar power in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
City of Bangor collaborating with developers to build tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — The Martel Mobile Home Park in Bangor could see some major changes in the coming months. The City of Bangor is working with real estate developers who purchased the property, hoping to create more affordable housing options. Louie Morrison and his partner Luke McCannell are wanting...
A proposal for affordable housing in Madison moves forward
The area around Skowhegan and Madison and surrounding Somerset County has a dire need for rental housing, particularly affordable housing. In Skowhegan alone, the vacancy rate is under 1%. At the same time, the area is seeing a surge in interest with projects like GO Lab's redevelopment of the Madison mill.
Want to Run a Convenience Store and Restaurant? You Can With This Maine House for Sale
There are some unique houses for sale in the state of Maine, however, only some allow you to buy a home and a business. There's a home for sale on Roxbury Notch Road in Roxbury, Maine that allows you to do just that, buy a home and run your own business underneath.
Former Governor Paul LePage
We speak with Erin Courtney from MTA about expected traffic heading into Labor day Weekend. Keeping you informed about what is happening inside Augusta with the experts from Maine Policy Institute.
Moore Manor Lavender now requiring appointments
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Moore Manor Lavender Farm in Newport says Monday is their last day to be open to the general public without appointments. The Moore family began growing lavender in 2014 and opened the farm to the public in 2017, where people can purchase the lavender and lavender products from the cottage on the property.
Micro Artisans fair in Augusta this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Looking for something to do this weekend?. The Maine Micro Artisans are hosting an Artisan fair Saturday in Augusta. The show will have over 25 vendors, live demonstrations, raffles, and more!. The Fair will take place at the Buker Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3...
Beloved Maine schooner must sell to avoid retirement
CAMDEN, Maine — Each year in Camden, the harbor fills with old, wind-propelled ships, just as it was at the turn of the last century. But through the forest of masts and rope that sprouted on the wharfs for the 2022 Windjammer Festival, a special guest came in to dock.
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
‘Maine Lakes Mermaid’ completes mission to swim in 31 lakes in 31 days
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Last month, we introduced you to the ‘Maine Lakes Mermaid.’. She was on a mission to swim in 31 different lakes in 31 days as part of the Cross for LifeFlight. We’re happy to report Ali Simonds of Belfast completed her goal. However, due...
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
Bus driver shortage affects Maine schools
FILE — The ongoing bus driver shortage is causing problems as students head back to the classroom. The most recent incident comes in Lewiston where 300 students were forced to find another way home after two bus routes were canceled early in the week. Rowell Garages’ transportation director Jenny...
Bangor Waterfront expected to bring in millions of dollars this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting Friday night the Bangor Waterfront will host three consecutive shows that will bring in tens of thousands of fans.... and millions of dollars to the area.
High food cost affecting a food bank in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The folks at the food bank at the Winslow Congregational Church say the high cost of food is hitting them hard. The Winslow Community Cupboard has been open since March of 2020. They give out various food items such as cereal, peanut butter, water, meat, and...
Central Maine Man Saves Home With Garden Hose
Like something out of a movie, or a sitcom, a Central Maine man released saved his home from burning down by fighting the fire with a garden hose. Thanks to the man's quick thinking, he was able to prevent serious damage to the home. According to the KJ, on Wednesday,...
Ex-Skowhegan chamber director accused of embezzling thousands of dollars
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (BDN) -- Members of the Skowhegan Regional Chamber of Commerce are disappointed that the group’s former leader, who is supposed to have the best interests of local businesses in mind, is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars. Jason Gayne, 36, of Athens was indicted by a grand...
No ideal options for stubborn Lincolnville hay bale fire
LINCOLNVILLE — Foam would probably help a lot in order to keep the water on the hay, according to Lincolnville Fire Chief Don Fullington. However, it is an organic farm, and the fire department is trying to keep it that way for as long as they can. For six...
Bangor woman battling ALS checking off bucket list item
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a big weekend for a Bangor woman battling ALS. We’ve been following Tammy Michaels’ journey with the disease for several years now. This weekend, she’ll be checking something off her bucket list and with the community’s help, she and her husband David will be able to do even more.
Seaplane Fly-In brings planes and people to Greenville
GREENVILLE — Pilots from across Maine and the country are expected to attend the popular International Seaplane Fly-In from Sept. 8-11, which also draws some of the biggest crowds of the season to the Moosehead Lake region. The 48th annual event, which allows pilots to test their flying skills...
Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison
WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
Fisherman Pulls a Shark from the Sheepscot River
Lincoln County’s shark summer continued Thursday, Aug. 25 when a fisherman on a charter boat pulled an unusual specimen out of the Sheepscot River in Wiscasset. Newcastle charter boat Captain Dean Krah said he has fished Maine waters for decades and even he wasn’t sure what his client had caught.
