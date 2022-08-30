Read full article on original website
Related
Inky’s Top Workplaces, Mid-Size Firms, Notes 14 Standouts in Montgomery County; One at No. 3
The Philadelphia Inquirer's 2022 list of top workplaces also focused on medium-sized successful enterprises. The Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces 2022 list recognized 14 Montgomery County companies as the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in the medium-size company category. The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed...
Montco Continues Amassing Academic Accolades; Niche, Too, Finds Quality in Local Colleges
Four Montgomery County colleges have ranked among the 25 best colleges in Pa. for 2023, according to a recently released list by Niche, writes Rachel Ravina for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This latest assessment comes atop a recent similar nod from the Princeton Review. As did its N.J. counterpart, Niche...
Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Chester County
Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Chester County and surrounding collar counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Spending an Engaging Labor Day Weekend in Montgomery County Is No Work At All
Wasn’t it just Memorial Day, with its promise of an entire summer of carefree schedules, ideal weather, vacations, cookouts, and family-bonding time? How did Labor Day 2022 sneak up so suddenly?. Regardless, it’s here. And the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board has a three-fer set of recommended ways...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
NBC Philadelphia
Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M
The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
PhillyBite
Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia
If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
Online Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breweries in Chester County
If you are looking for a nice place to enjoy a great beer with your friends, these are the five best breweries in Chester County you should not miss out on, writes Marilyn Sanders for PhillyBite Magazine. Stable 12 Brewing in Phoenixville recently moved its brewing operation into a former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1
Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
Is Your Boss Threatened By You? Here Are 5 Ways to Know
It is never fun when you have an enemy at work, but it becomes even more alarming when it is your boss. You might immediately wonder what you could have done to upset them and start overanalyzing your own behavior. But as Career Nudge points out, their issue might be...
Doylestown Township To See New Whole Foods Market Open, the First One in Bucks County History
The first Whole Foods Market in Bucks County will be opening soon, and Doylestown residents are gearing up for the new grocery store. Jeff Werner wrote about the new supermarket for the Newtown, PA Patch. The first of its kind in the Bucks County area, the new food store will...
phillyvoice.com
Philly, suburbs urged to conserve water during drought watch
Philadelphia residents should cut their water usage by 3 to 6 gallons each day until a newly-declared drought watch is lifted, Pennsylvania officials say. The same recommendations applies to people in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. They're among 36 counties that have been placed under a drought watch by the Department of Environmental Protection due to dry conditions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 of Pennsylvania’s Top Colleges are in Delaware County
Image via Haverford College. Two Delaware County colleges made it to the top 5 ranks in Niche’s listing of the top universities in Pennsylvania for 2023. Swarthmore College ranked at No. 3 while Haverford College made it to No. 4, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Creating Transformations at Qlik and Beyond, Kehinde Barkley Is a Diversity in Business Award Winner
As a professional services solution lead at King of Prussia-based Qlik, Kehinde Barkley has been recognized as a Diversity in Business Awards 2022 winner, according to a report by Lisa Dukart from the Philadelphia Business Journal. Over the years in the computer and mathematics industry, Barkley has seen disparities that...
buckscountyherald.com
Veteran-owned business in Doylestown eases moving burden
Those who are moving, downsizing, going through a divorce, helping care for an elderly loved one, or settling the estate of a loved one, or who need to relocate or transition from one property to another, know how daunting and overwhelming the process can be. Personal Property Managers of Doylestown,...
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Horace Trumbauer Queen Anne in Wyncote
This handsome home anticipated modern living with its open, flexible spaces and extra-large bedrooms, including a primary suite that's almost an apartment in itself. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Horace Trumbauer ranks among Philadelphia’s greatest architects, and his...
Montco Networking Org Invites CRE Professionals to Gather, Connect under One Roof
A professional subset of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County meets specifically to foster connections among local CRE professionals. The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County offers local commercial real estate professionals a specific forum. Called the Montgomery County Development Professionals (MCDP), its membership is open to industry participants that include commercial realtors, developers, bankers, engineers, title agents, and real estate attorneys.
wlvr.org
Emmaus restaurant considers closing amid staffing struggles; experts say problem is everywhere
EMMAUS, Pa. – For about two years now, Wally’s Deli has had to reduce the hours of its Emmaus location – not because of reduced demand, but because of a staffing shortage. “I wasn’t getting applications,” owner Susan Roberts said. Between rising costs for ingredients...
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0