Montgomery County, PA

MONTCO.Today

Inky’s Top Workplaces, Mid-Size Firms, Notes 14 Standouts in Montgomery County; One at No. 3

The Philadelphia Inquirer's 2022 list of top workplaces also focused on medium-sized successful enterprises. The Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces 2022 list recognized 14 Montgomery County companies as the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in the medium-size company category. The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Chester County

Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Chester County and surrounding collar counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M

The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia

If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1

Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly, suburbs urged to conserve water during drought watch

Philadelphia residents should cut their water usage by 3 to 6 gallons each day until a newly-declared drought watch is lifted, Pennsylvania officials say. The same recommendations applies to people in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. They're among 36 counties that have been placed under a drought watch by the Department of Environmental Protection due to dry conditions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Veteran-owned business in Doylestown eases moving burden

Those who are moving, downsizing, going through a divorce, helping care for an elderly loved one, or settling the estate of a loved one, or who need to relocate or transition from one property to another, know how daunting and overwhelming the process can be. Personal Property Managers of Doylestown,...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Horace Trumbauer Queen Anne in Wyncote

This handsome home anticipated modern living with its open, flexible spaces and extra-large bedrooms, including a primary suite that's almost an apartment in itself. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Horace Trumbauer ranks among Philadelphia’s greatest architects, and his...
WYNCOTE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco Networking Org Invites CRE Professionals to Gather, Connect under One Roof

A professional subset of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County meets specifically to foster connections among local CRE professionals. The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County offers local commercial real estate professionals a specific forum. Called the Montgomery County Development Professionals (MCDP), its membership is open to industry participants that include commercial realtors, developers, bankers, engineers, title agents, and real estate attorneys.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

