Police in Buffalo need help to solve these 8 unsolved homicides. The families of the victims need closure and each of them deserve justice. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for these senseless murders. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO