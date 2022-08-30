Read full article on original website
17-year-old girl missing in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public with locating a missing teenage girl. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 17-year-old Irma Ajuchan has been reported missing by Cleveland...
2 Men Killed In Buffalo Shooting
Rewards Offered For Help Solving These 8 Murders In Buffalo
Police in Buffalo need help to solve these 8 unsolved homicides. The families of the victims need closure and each of them deserve justice. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for these senseless murders. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161.
16-year-old shot in arm by Akron police officer according to Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett
AKRON, Ohio — A 16-year-old male was shot in the arm by an Akron police officer Saturday evening after an incident involving a firearm at a residence. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 3News reporter...
Man wanted in Bayonne strong-armed robbery is arrested in Ohio
A man wanted for a strong-armed robbery in a Bayonne parking lot last November has been arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, authorities said. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested Gustavo Monteiro, 27, Thursday, authorities in Ohio said. At the time of his arrest Thursday, he was carrying a loaded gun with an extended magazine.
Uninvolved customer shot amid dispute about incorrect change in Akron convenience store
AKRON, Ohio — A dispute over incorrect change at an Akron convenience store resulted in the shooting of an uninvolved customer. Akron police say it was around 9:15 p.m. Thursday when officers responded to the scene in the 800 block of Lovers Lane where the cashier told authorities the dispute escalated after the man made threats to kill her.
Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
Jury deliberation continues in trial for Cleveland man accused in quadruple murder
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury deliberation is continuing in the trial for a Cleveland man accused of killing four people in 2019. Closing arguments wrapped Thursday, and the jury is expected to deliberate through Friday afternoon. Prosecutors said Armond Johnson Sr. shot two adults and set a deadly fire on...
Two East Cleveland police officers indefinitely suspended following indictments
East Cleveland police officers Tyler Mundson and Brian Stoll have been indefinitely suspended without pay after being charged with multiple charges, said acting police chief Brian Gerhard.
Back to school backpack giveaway held by Buffalo Police
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police officers in the C District did their part Saturday in giving back to the community by holding a back to school backpack giveaway. The event started at 11 a.m. at the police station on East Ferry. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was there Saturday morning....
Cleveland settles Floyd protesters’ lawsuit for $540K
The city of Cleveland is expected to pay a total of more than $540,000 to a dozen people who were "attacked" and falsely arrested, charged or jailed during protests in downtown Cleveland two years ago, attorneys said.
Roadway Shooter Gets 7 Years in Prison
by Erie Co. D.A. BUFFALO, NY – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to burglary
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that a 61-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty Thursday morning to burglarizing an apartment on Delaware Avenue. Edward Jackson has been charged with one count of third-degree burglary. His plea comes a week ahead of a jury trial. Jackson was detained on February 15, 2021, […]
Several injured in car crash at West 65th and Clark Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a car struck a telephone pole at West 65th and Clark Avenue Saturday afternoon. The single car crash happened around 4:50 pm. Four people were taken to MetroHealth Hospital two were in critical condition and two others in...
Man to face death penalty after jury convicts him of killing ex-girlfriend, two children, witness in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County jury on Friday convicted a Cleveland man of murdering his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple’s 6-year-old son and a neighbor who came home just after the massacre in July 2019. Armond Johnson Sr., 29, now faces a possible death sentence.
Plot behind Cleveland quadruple slayings took hours to carry out, prosecutors say in closing arguments
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Armond Johnson took his ex-girlfriend’s life after she said he could no longer be in it, then spent two hours carrying out his plot to frame another man, kill their 6-year-old son and her 2-year-old daughter and cover up his involvement by setting fire to their home, prosecutors told a jury Thursday.
Teen suspected of killing 14-year-old Cleveland girl found by police asleep in car 8 days after shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police found a 15-year-old boy suspected in a Cleveland homicide asleep in a car parked at a Richmond Heights intersection. According to the incident report from police, officers found the car stopped at the Highland Road and Richmond Road intersection shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
