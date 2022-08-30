ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

17-year-old girl missing in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public with locating a missing teenage girl. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 17-year-old Irma Ajuchan has been reported missing by Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Rewards Offered For Help Solving These 8 Murders In Buffalo

Police in Buffalo need help to solve these 8 unsolved homicides. The families of the victims need closure and each of them deserve justice. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for these senseless murders. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161.
BUFFALO, NY
Cleveland, OH
NJ.com

Man wanted in Bayonne strong-armed robbery is arrested in Ohio

A man wanted for a strong-armed robbery in a Bayonne parking lot last November has been arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, authorities said. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested Gustavo Monteiro, 27, Thursday, authorities in Ohio said. At the time of his arrest Thursday, he was carrying a loaded gun with an extended magazine.
BAYONNE, NJ
Cleveland.com

Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
WGRZ TV

Back to school backpack giveaway held by Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police officers in the C District did their part Saturday in giving back to the community by holding a back to school backpack giveaway. The event started at 11 a.m. at the police station on East Ferry. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was there Saturday morning....
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Two dead in Stevens Avenue shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Stevens Avenue Friday afternoon in Buffalo. The shooting happened on Stevens Avenue, just before 3:50 p.m. near Northland Avenue where officers found two dead males, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men shot and killed Friday in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men were shot and killed Friday afternoon. The men were found dead on Stevens Avenue, near Northland Avenue, around 3:50 p.m. Friday, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to burglary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that a 61-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty Thursday morning to burglarizing an apartment on Delaware Avenue. Edward Jackson has been charged with one count of third-degree burglary. His plea comes a week ahead of a jury trial. Jackson was detained on February 15, 2021, […]
BUFFALO, NY
