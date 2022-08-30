ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

AthlonSports.com

Eagles Offensive Lineman Expected To Miss Time With An Injury

The Philadelphia Eagles will not be at full strength to start the 2022 season. A key member of the team's offensive line rotation is going to miss some time. That player is former first-round pick Andre Dillard. Dillard suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm during Thursday's practice, per Mike...
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles hit with brutal offensive line injury news

The 2022 NFL regular season doesn’t start for another week, but the injury bug continues to bite football teams — including the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard “suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm in practice” on Thursday, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. The Eagles’ reserve lineman will need further tests to determine how long he’ll be out, but Garafolo added that Dillard should be available for the “majority of the season.”
NBC Sports

Sanders back at Eagles practice after long layoff

Miles Sanders, who hadn’t practiced since getting hurt in the preseason opener against the Jets, returned to practice Thursday and is on target to play in the season opener a week from Sunday. Sanders played eight snaps Aug. 12 against the Jets but was listed on the Eagles’ injury...
The Spun

Look: Eagles Got Big Return At Practice On Thursday

This week just keeps getting better for the Philadelphia Eagles. Two days ago, the Eagles acquired defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. On Thursday, one of their top playmakers returned from an injury. Eagles running back Miles Sanders was spotted on the practice field...
