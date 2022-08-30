ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

rewind943.com

Open container 7 days a week for downtown Clarksville clears first vote

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville City Council has approved an ordinance allowing open containers in downtown Clarksville seven days a week. The first reading was heard Thursday evening, and council members voted 7-5 in favor of the change. Current hours for open containers downtown are Friday and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Distinguished President of Fisk Removed

NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University alumni across the nation have expressed surprise and anger over the institution’s unexpected announcement last weekend that Dr. Vann Newkirk, university President, has been relieved of his leadership position in that post. Fisk gave no explanation or details of the sudden move, ending a two-year leadership stint by the Fisk veteran who had served as Provost and was publicly praised in recent months for boosting donor-giving and enrollment.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes

Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
SPRING HILL, TN
wnky.com

Scott Waste Services announces new collection system

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scott Waste Services is changing things up a bit with their new trash collection system. Site Manager Sam Upperman and District Manager Drew Marr told News 40 they are looking to reduce labor to employees and cost to customers with their new curbside pick up method. This week up to September 9th, the company will be delivering Scott Waste branded yellow and blue trash cans to customers and transition to exclusively using those for collection starting September 12th. Marr and Upperman told News 40 this new method will be beneficial for both parties.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

SWK EDC’s Hendricks Discusses Martinrea’s ‘Superloads’ And Rural King

While announcements for Ascend Elements and the Novelis expansion have been critical revelations for the region in the last year, the growth of Christian, Trigg and Todd County’s job market has been intrepid. During Monday’s South Western Kentucky EDC meeting, Executive Director Carter Hendricks relayed that capital investments in...
TODD COUNTY, KY
rewind943.com

Amazon delays plant opening in Clarksville for 8-10 months

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s been over a year since Amazon announced plans to build a state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Clarksville. Plans were in place to have the 500-employee facility up and running by July 2022, so what’s going on?. Amazon has delayed or canceled plans...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Manifest Magic to host second Best in Black Awards Gala

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Manifest Magic will host Clarksville’s second annual Best in Black Gala on Sept. 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Bruce Convention Center at 303 Conference Center Drive, Hopkinsville, Kentucky. This event is ticketed and open to the public. “We want to shine a...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
NASHVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Superload move along I-24 delayed until Sunday morning

The 480-ton superload scheduled to travel on I-24 today from Lyon County to Cadiz has been canceled and will resume Sunday morning. At 7 am, the third of five caravans of oversized industrial equipment will leave the Eddyville Riverport. KY 93 will be closed for about 45 minutes between the riverport and I-24's Princeton-Eddyville exit 45.
LYON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Law Enforcement Ask For Help Locating Burglary Suspects

Todd County law enforcement is asking for the community’s help locating a man and woman wanted in connection to a burglary. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Derek Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Smith of Elkton are wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary. They are reportedly...
TODD COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Buchanan Couple Arrested In Stewart Co. Courthouse Parking Lot

Dover, Tenn.–A couple from Buchanan were arrested on drug and other charges in the Stewart County Courthouse parking lot. On Wednesday afternoon August 31st, Deputy Corey Etherton was checking some suspicious activity from a vehicle in the rear of the courthouse parking lot. While talking with the male driver and a female passenger he became more suspicious and called for a K-9.
BUCHANAN, TN

