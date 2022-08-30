Read full article on original website
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
clarksvillenow.com
City Council agrees to study COVID-19 hazard pay for former Clarksville employees
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville City Council has agreed to move forward with a study of COVID-19 hazard pay eligibility, also called premium pay, for former city employees. The debate over how the money was allocated continued at the council’s meeting on Thursday, with several people attending...
rewind943.com
Open container 7 days a week for downtown Clarksville clears first vote
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville City Council has approved an ordinance allowing open containers in downtown Clarksville seven days a week. The first reading was heard Thursday evening, and council members voted 7-5 in favor of the change. Current hours for open containers downtown are Friday and...
fox17.com
'Crooked and sad': TN state law makes Metro landlord tenant regulations unenforceable
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashvillian RJ Thornton and his fiancé have called The Tremont Apartments in South Nashville home for the past four years. Their lease is up at the end of September, so RJ recently approached management about a new lease agreement. “I said, hey, I just...
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Turn lanes, Hankook jobs, deputy lawsuit other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Room for cars, but no turn lane: Why that happens on Rossview Road, Ted Crozier Boulevard: Turn lanes are coming, along with several other improvements. READ MORE. Hankook Tire to add...
Tennessee Tribune
Distinguished President of Fisk Removed
NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University alumni across the nation have expressed surprise and anger over the institution’s unexpected announcement last weekend that Dr. Vann Newkirk, university President, has been relieved of his leadership position in that post. Fisk gave no explanation or details of the sudden move, ending a two-year leadership stint by the Fisk veteran who had served as Provost and was publicly praised in recent months for boosting donor-giving and enrollment.
z975.com
Family of deceased Montgomery County deputy files lawsuit to receive line-of-duty death benefits
The family of a former Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy is fighting to have his death declared the direct result of injuries he sustained on the job. Open container 7 days a week for downtown Clarksville clears first vote. The Clarksville City Council has approved an ordinance allowing open...
wpln.org
Sumner County Commission votes to seat a Republican who was tied with her Democratic opponent
Sumner County’s newly elected commission seated a Republican candidate who was tied with her Democratic opponent during a contentious meeting Thursday night. The District 13 race last month ended in a tie between Republican Terri Boyt and Democrat Brenda Dotson. Commissioners could have chosen to let the voters decide...
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes
Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
wnky.com
Scott Waste Services announces new collection system
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scott Waste Services is changing things up a bit with their new trash collection system. Site Manager Sam Upperman and District Manager Drew Marr told News 40 they are looking to reduce labor to employees and cost to customers with their new curbside pick up method. This week up to September 9th, the company will be delivering Scott Waste branded yellow and blue trash cans to customers and transition to exclusively using those for collection starting September 12th. Marr and Upperman told News 40 this new method will be beneficial for both parties.
whvoradio.com
SWK EDC’s Hendricks Discusses Martinrea’s ‘Superloads’ And Rural King
While announcements for Ascend Elements and the Novelis expansion have been critical revelations for the region in the last year, the growth of Christian, Trigg and Todd County’s job market has been intrepid. During Monday’s South Western Kentucky EDC meeting, Executive Director Carter Hendricks relayed that capital investments in...
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
rewind943.com
Amazon delays plant opening in Clarksville for 8-10 months
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s been over a year since Amazon announced plans to build a state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Clarksville. Plans were in place to have the 500-employee facility up and running by July 2022, so what’s going on?. Amazon has delayed or canceled plans...
clarksvillenow.com
Manifest Magic to host second Best in Black Awards Gala
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Manifest Magic will host Clarksville’s second annual Best in Black Gala on Sept. 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Bruce Convention Center at 303 Conference Center Drive, Hopkinsville, Kentucky. This event is ticketed and open to the public. “We want to shine a...
WSMV
‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
westkentuckystar.com
Superload move along I-24 delayed until Sunday morning
The 480-ton superload scheduled to travel on I-24 today from Lyon County to Cadiz has been canceled and will resume Sunday morning. At 7 am, the third of five caravans of oversized industrial equipment will leave the Eddyville Riverport. KY 93 will be closed for about 45 minutes between the riverport and I-24's Princeton-Eddyville exit 45.
clarksvillenow.com
Spirits, Smoke and Soil: Experience Robertson County tour coming up this month
The fifth annual Spirits, Smoke and Soil: Experience Robertson County event is coming up, to shine a spotlight on the many communities of the county and all that they have to offer. This event held on the second Saturday each September, offering visitors a self-guided tour of the 11 municipalities...
Goodlettsville homeowners say they are out $4K after pool contractor fails to finish work
During the summer and spring months, the Better Business Bureau says these types of scams are common.
Gallatin animal hospital sees many sick dogs as canine flu concerns increase
Canine Influenza has become a growing concern here in Tennessee. The illness is extremely contagious and deadly among our furry friends.
wkdzradio.com
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Locating Burglary Suspects
Todd County law enforcement is asking for the community’s help locating a man and woman wanted in connection to a burglary. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Derek Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Smith of Elkton are wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary. They are reportedly...
radionwtn.com
Buchanan Couple Arrested In Stewart Co. Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A couple from Buchanan were arrested on drug and other charges in the Stewart County Courthouse parking lot. On Wednesday afternoon August 31st, Deputy Corey Etherton was checking some suspicious activity from a vehicle in the rear of the courthouse parking lot. While talking with the male driver and a female passenger he became more suspicious and called for a K-9.
