Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
General Motors Michigan plant is in lockdown after an employee shoots dead his co-worker after an argument
A General Motors assembly plant in Michigan is in lockdown after an employee shot dead a co-worker this morning. The suspect is in custody but the plant in Lake Orion remains closed off. Neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified. FOX News reports that both were employees at...
Michigan Man Called 911, Admitted Using a Piece of Lumber and a Cane to Fatally Beat Another Man: Reports
A Michigan man is charged with murder after he allegedly called 911 and admitted that he’d killed another man using a cane and a 2×4 piece of lumber, according to local news reports. James Watrous, 51, of Clearwater Township is accused in the beating death Garrett J. Hamminga,...
‘Juvenile’ Arrested After Girl, 10, Found Slain in Abandoned Lot
Police have arrested a juvenile in connection with the homicide of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead just hours after being reported missing, authorities said. The search for Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore, of Saginaw, Michigan, began after she was reported missing on Tuesday evening. Her body was then found in an abandoned lot on the same block from where she disappeared just a few hours later. Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said police arrested a juvenile male in connection with the killing on Wednesday morning. Vetter did not disclose the boy’s age or his connection to Turner-Moore, and she could not say how the victim was killed. She added that no other suspect is believed to be at large.Read it at MLive
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Arizona suspect smashes store worker’s face with a brick, beats them until getting code to register: police
A woman is wanted in Arizona after she was reportedly caught on video smashing a store employee in the face with a brick and repeatedly slamming the worker's head into the floor, authorities said Monday. The assault happened around 2 a.m. on Aug. 4 at a Circle K gas station...
Young Indiana man drowns in Oakland County lake while trying to swim to floating platform with friends
A young Indiana man is dead after drowning while swimming with two friends in Oakland County Sunday evening. Joshua Auxier of Fountain City, Indiana, was pulled from the water of Sears Lake in Milford Township.
Driver of Chrysler 300 going 100 mph on I-96 flees police, is tracked down and arrested
Two people were arrested overnight after trying to get away from Michigan State Police on I-96 at the Davison. Police said the driver was speeding at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.
West Michigan hospital placed under lockdown during shooting investigation
Bronson Methodist Hospital locked down around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after the man, 25, showed up at the hospital alone; according to Kalamazoo’s local TV News affiliate, WWMT-TV.
Woman dies after SUV rolls over during medical emergency in West Michigan
A 73-year-old woman has died after she was involved in a fiery rollover crash on Monday in West Michigan. Following the incident, an MSP trooper and other jumped into action to try to save her.
Good Samaritan who tried to help fatally hit bicyclist dies after being struck by a separate vehicle in St. Clair County
Two people are dead in St. Clair County after a car hit a bicyclist and another vehicle hit a 40-year-old woman who attempted to help, police said.
Missing woman with Bipolar disorder and Schizophrenia has been recovered
Evonne Nelson was reportedly last seen at around 11 a.m. on Saturday. Aug. 27, when she left her home in the 17500 block of Ardmore St., near the Lodge Freeway and Outer Dr. on the city’s northwest side.
Mother of 6 faces charges in death of 3-year-old in wrong-way Farmington Hills crash
A mother with six kids in her car was drunk and driving in the wrong direction when she caused a crash that killed her 3-year-old child, according to Farmington Hills Police.
Charges could be filed after fight between two women allegedly sparked when car door hit truck outside Monroe County liquor store
Possible criminal charges are pending after an alleged assault and battery outside of a liquor store near the Michigan-Ohio state line that was allegedly started when a woman’s car door hit another woman’s truck.
Heroin, more meth found when police arrest pair on meth possession warrants in Northern Michigan: MSP
A man and woman are facing charges after they were busted not once, but twice for drug possession in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Semi truck fatally strikes woman walking on US-23 in Washtenaw County
One woman is dead after troopers say she was hit by a semi truck while walking on US-23 in the middle of the night, troopers said. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred just before 2 a.m
Auto shop burns as firefighters battle late morning blaze in Macomb County
A vehicle service shop in Warren went up in flames Friday morning, blocking traffic in the area as fire crews rushed to extinguish the blaze.
Barricaded gunman in custody after alleged dispute over loud music leads to over a dozen shots fired in Detroit
Shell casings litter the ground in West Detroit as police continue to investigate a dispute between two men that erupted into multiple shots fired, WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of transgender woman
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a transgender woman over the weekend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.Deontae Antoine Close, 31, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm in the death of 33-year-old Dede Ricks, of Ohio.Close was arraigned on Tuesday and was given a $500,000/10% bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether and will not be allowed to possess weapons.Prosecutor Kym Worthy the incident is the "second trans murder in less than two weeks." Worthy said the two cases do not appear to be related."We have...
Fire crews, police battling blaze in Shelby Twp. cause road closures during Tuesday morning commute
Police and firefighters in Macomb County have asked drivers to steer clear of the area as they work to subdue the blaze Tuesday morning. The Shelby Township Police Department said via Crimewatch that multiple responders are at the scene near 24 Mile
