Public Safety

Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
TheDailyBeast

‘Juvenile’ Arrested After Girl, 10, Found Slain in Abandoned Lot

Police have arrested a juvenile in connection with the homicide of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead just hours after being reported missing, authorities said. The search for Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore, of Saginaw, Michigan, began after she was reported missing on Tuesday evening. Her body was then found in an abandoned lot on the same block from where she disappeared just a few hours later. Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said police arrested a juvenile male in connection with the killing on Wednesday morning. Vetter did not disclose the boy’s age or his connection to Turner-Moore, and she could not say how the victim was killed. She added that no other suspect is believed to be at large.Read it at MLive
SAGINAW, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of transgender woman

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a transgender woman over the weekend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.Deontae Antoine Close, 31, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm in the death of 33-year-old Dede Ricks, of Ohio.Close was arraigned on Tuesday and was given a $500,000/10% bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether and will not be allowed to possess weapons.Prosecutor Kym Worthy the incident is the "second trans murder in less than two weeks." Worthy said the two cases do not appear to be related."We have...
DETROIT, MI

