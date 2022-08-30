St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery threw shade at his former team, the New York Yankees, as his tremendous stretch of games continues. The St. Louis Cardinals were in need of starting pitching at the trade deadline. They managed to acquire Jose Quintana from the rival Pittsburgh Pirates. But at the final stretch, the Cardinals were able to acquire Jordan Montgomery from the New York Yankees in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader.

