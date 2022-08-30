ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness

Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Jordan Montgomery shades Yankees as dominance with Cardinals continues

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery threw shade at his former team, the New York Yankees, as his tremendous stretch of games continues. The St. Louis Cardinals were in need of starting pitching at the trade deadline. They managed to acquire Jose Quintana from the rival Pittsburgh Pirates. But at the final stretch, the Cardinals were able to acquire Jordan Montgomery from the New York Yankees in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

279K+
Followers
530K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy