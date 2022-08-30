Read full article on original website
Hospice of WF to host support group for grieving teens and kids
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is preparing to host the Building Bridges support group, which supports grieving children and teens, along with extra support from their families. Michaela Fielding joined the News Channel 6 team to give us more details on the group, which lasts for...
Birdie is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Birdie is a friendly dog, who is 3 to 5 years old, and just loves rolling around in the grass and cuddling.
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to participate in Texoma Gives
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is preparing for this year’s Texoma Gives, which kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 8. Simon Welch gave the News Channel 6 team a little insight on how funds from the event would help the food bank, and how much they hoped to earn this year.
Wichita Falls DAV has new facility for veteran meetings
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Disabled American Veterans will have a new location for its monthly meetings for veterans. They have an office space and use of the conference room at the Wichita Falls transportation center and invite all veterans to join them at their new location.
Meals on Wheels expands in Wichita County
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The community and Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce gathered Thursday at THE Kitchen for a ribbon cutting, symbolizing the expansion of the Meals on Wheels program. People across Wichita County will now be helped as well as people in city limits. As a part of...
New exhibit showcasing the impact cinema had on North Texas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “If there’s some tiny little part of this that you will remember when you walk out then I’m going to go, we won,” said Nadine Mckown, site director of Kell House Museum. Wichita falls alliance for arts and culture opened its...
All About The Wichita Falls Skyscraper Scam
While Texans refuse to admit it, not everything is "bigger" in the Lone Star state. Long before oil booms meant $100k lifted trucks and inshore 'Salt Life' stickers, they meant development, good jobs, and big-buck real estate deals. Gaining grounds not only in the oil patch but staking a claim in a convenient urban area and putting down bricks.
‘Patties For Addie’ fundraiser set for September 9
A drive-thru burger lunch to raise funds for a teenage girl from Iowa Park suffering from a debilitating illness is fast approaching.
Olney group arrives in Moscow
After Sunday breakfast, we assembled for a trip into Moscow to visit places of interest. This was a trip of several miles as the Retirement Center where we were housed was not close by. As always, besides our guide, Igor Troyanovsky, we were accompanied two or three others. First, we visited the local Russian Orthodox church. As it happened, a funeral service was in progress. We commented of the beautiful singing, and were told that it was professional. Our guide, Igor, was prominent when Communism existed. He explained at the time his dad died and his services were held at the church, that he waited outside because to go inside would have meant immediate expulsion from the party. Anyone stepping inside the church had to register. We visited Lenin’s glass tomb with a large group of others, then on to other shops and a local meat market. We were told that supplies were very limited and to maybe get anything, you must be first in line. We were given tickets to the world-renowned Bolshoi Theatre so that was our evening agenda and definitely an experience to be remembered— the gold leaf decorations were breathtaking! Intermission time in the lobby was hosted and a buffet of all sorts of hors d’oeuvres, golden caviar, champagne, tea, etc. was served. The opera, though in Russian, was spectacular and left no doubt that we were viewing a great performance, an excellent work of art.
Nonprofit raising money to honor first African American woman lawyer in Texas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture is raising money to honor the legacy of Wichita Falls’ very own Charlye Farris. Charlye was the first African American woman licensed to practice law in Texas and the first African American attorney in Wichita Falls. The alliance is raising money for a bronze sculpture to be installed on the lawn of the Wichita County Courthouse.
Walmart employee steals thousands in cash from registers
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who was employed by Walmart for just four days last December was arrested after police said she stole thousands of dollars from cash registers during her shift, then clocked out and never returned. Jordynn Malaya Barnard is charged with theft greater than $2,500...
Gun found in WFISD student’s backpack
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Friday morning that a gun had been found in a middle schooler’s backpack. The administration at Barwise Middle School reportedly received a tip on Friday morning that a student had a gun on campus. The student was removed from their classroom, and a gun was found after a search of their backpack, according to a Facebook post by WFISD.
Hirschi HS teacher receives positive Post-It surprise from students
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local teacher at Hirschi High School had a sweet surprise, after her students posted some positive Post-Its on her classroom door!. Rebecca Buck arrived at school Friday morning to find her door covered in colorful paper squares, featuring positive messages from her students. With...
Crime of the week: Fentanyl arrests in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There have been 15 fentanyl related deaths this year in Wichita Falls. Those happened in the span of just six months. Sadly, the increase has been seen specifically among teenagers as young as 14 years old. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint reports some were unaware they...
Thousands of dead fish wash up at Lake Wichita
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of dead fish are washing up on the banks of Lake Wichita as water levels continue to drop. It is a mixture of many different things, but due to the lack of rain this summer, wildlife officials had a feeling that this could occur because they have seen it happen in the past.
Inappropriate photographer and steak stealer make Texoma’s Most Wanted list
Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest on September 2, 2022.
Gun found on WFISD middle school campus
A student at a Wichita Falls Independent School District middle school was expelled and arrested Friday morning after police said the student was found to be in possession of a firearm on the school's campus.
New plans for former Super 9 Motel
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s city council determined the Super 9 Motel was dilapidated a few months back. The demolition has now been completed and clean up is underway. “It’s been vacant for so long, it was starting to deteriorate, there was structural issues with the property. There were a lot of vagrants going in and out and out breaking in,” said Bowen.
Arrested Texas women were aiding terrorist ring, sheriff says
Three females are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities with the Wichita County's Sheriff's office received a tip about a vehicle involved in a theft. It would later be learned that the stolen items were being used to fund a terrorist organization.
Ronnie Lang pleads guilty to murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of four people suspected in the May 2022 murder of 23-year-old Zachary Wood has pled guilty. Ronnie Lang entered his guilty plea Friday morning, a short time after he had requested a lower bond, according to court documents. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the crime.
