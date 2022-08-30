Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
New bridge on South Craft Highway opens, includes pedestrian path
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - After months of construction, a new bridge on South Craft Highway opened Friday to serve drivers and pedestrians. The newly-constructed bridge over Toulmins Spring Branch includes a pedestrian path. Mobile County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. Work to replace the old bridge took about...
WALA-TV FOX10
Labor Day travel rush begins in Port City with backups and delays
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday travel rush is underway and according to travel experts it’s expected to be the busiest Labor Day for travel in three years -- getting back p to pre-pandemic travel levels. From I-10 to the Bayway and everywhere in between -- just about every...
WALA-TV FOX10
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle collision in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash that has claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The crash occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, resulting in the closure of both lanes of U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane in Baldwin County. The road is expected to remain blocked for an undetermined amount of time as troopers continue investigating the wreck., according to ALEA.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening. A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get more details and will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Several women concerned at Mobile apartment complex after reports of suspicious person
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Several young women in Mobile are growing very concerned. They say a suspicious person has been coming to their apartment complex for months, and they want something done about it. The unknown person was caught on camera walking through The Social at South Alabama Apartments and is...
WALA-TV FOX10
Facing $6 million hit from temporary loss of cruise ship, Mobile looking for second vessel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Facing a $6 million hit in the coming fiscal year, city leaders are trying to find a new cruise ship to replace the Ecstasy when the Carnival vessel leaves town next month. Carnival Cruise Line announced earlier this year that it planned to move the Ecstasy...
WALA-TV FOX10
The Pillars Mobile is re-opening with help from Alabama Paint Company
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pillars Mobile is hosting an open house this weekend as part of their grand re-opening! The historic home has been freshly updated in so many different ways. That includes some incredible work from the folks at Alabama Paint Company!. Click on the link to see...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local business pleads with community to donate water for citizens struggling in Jackson, Miss.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jackson, Miss. is facing a crisis... residents don’t have enough clean water. Here at home in Mobile, one local business is helping out. Uniforms-R-Us is collecting water bottle donations. They say their goal is to completely fill a tractor trailer with bottles of water over the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
USA Health to give free car seat checks
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health explains the importance of properly installed car seats. USA Health says statistics show that as many 90% of all children’s car seats are installed incorrectly. Brooke Olson, a registered nurse and clinical nurse educator for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital, says one of the top reasons for deaths in young children in the U.S. is because of improperly installed car seats.
WALA-TV FOX10
Hot day with increasing rain chances; tropical developments no threats to U.S.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve seen several hot days in a row on the Gulf Coast, and today will be pretty hot as well. Projected highs will be in the low 90s this afternoon. Rain coverage will increase to 50% so more of you will see heavy rain and lightning. The morning hours should be mostly dry. Expect storms to pop up in greater numbers this afternoon. Most of these storms will fade out this evening so there shouldn’t be any major problems for high school football games tonight, but i’d still bring the rain gear just to be on the safe side. Rain coverage increases into the 60-70% range as we move into the Labor Day weekend so Plan B’s will be needed if you have outdoor plans for the unofficial end of summer.
WALA-TV FOX10
Slightly drier air is in the picture for our area temporarily
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Slightly drier air is in the picture for our area temporarily, but moisture will return on Friday. We are tracking a weak surface front that will stall over the area Friday and this weekend. This will bring increasing rain chances back into the forecast for our area. Rain chances are especially high Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Great accomplishment’; USA constructing tower to receive signals from satellite in space
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - University of South Alabama says they want to improve radio signals for your devices, and they’re doing this with a satellite that is ‘out of this world’... literally. JagSat-1 is a satellite created by both USA students and professors. It was launched to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Our Saturday will be hot and humid, with storms likely.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We have been a bit quiet the past few days, but that is likely to change today. Gulf moisture is back, and 60-70% rain chances are back with it for our Saturday. The storms will pop up in the afternoon so be flexible with your plans once the storms build. Highs will be near 90.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Planning Commissions moves Civic Center rezoning forwad
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s 27-plus acres of prime real estate. The City encouraging the Mobile Planning Commission to approve a Master Plan as well as creating a new special district when it comes to zoning for the Mobile Civic Center site. “It’s been thought out -- is it...
WALA-TV FOX10
Overnight shooting sends Mobile man to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say one man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night. According to police, officers got word of a reported shooting at about 9:30 P.M. at the Krystals on Government Blvd. near Azalea Rd. Police say the unidentified man was shot inside a car in the drive-thru.
WALA-TV FOX10
About the House
The Pillars Mobile is re-opening with help from Alabama Paint Company. The Pillars Mobile is hosting an open house this weekend as part of their grand re-opening! The historic home has been freshly updated in so many different ways. That includes some incredible work from the folks at Alabama Paint Company!
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Suspect stabs 2 relatives
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are trying to determine what led a person to stab two relatives Saturday morning. The incident happened on Coronado Court. According to police, one victim sustained critical injuries while the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the suspect is related to both victims.
WALA-TV FOX10
Summerdale Police identify driver who allegedly ran stop sign and killed Mt. Vernon Police Officer
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County prosecutors have identified the suspects they said ran a stop sign in Summerdale, slamming into a Mount Vernon Police car as 31-year-old Tyler Lee Henderson of Orange Beach. Officer Ivan Lopez was killed in the crash. Henderson was booked into the Baldwin County Jail...
WALA-TV FOX10
One man confirmed dead in late night shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have released a statement regarding their investigation into a shooting that happened Thursday night. “On Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:38 p.m., officers responded to 3006 Halls Mill Road, Shell Gas Station, concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers did not locate a victim but observed a window at the business shattered by gunfire.
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge sets $251,500 bail for Orange Beach man charged in traffic death of Mount Vernon cop
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday set bail at more than $250,000 for an Orange Beach man accused of killing a Mount Vernon police officer in a drunken-driving crash. Baldwin County District Judge Bill Scully largely accepted the recommendation of prosecutors, rejecting the defense request for a $100,000 bail. He set $200,000 bail for a charge of reckless murder and $50,000 for first-degree assault. He added a requirement that the $50,000 be in cash or a corporate surety through a bonding company.
Comments / 0