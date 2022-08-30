ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Mary Elaine Brown

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 4 days ago
Mr. Mary Brown

Mrs. Mary Brown , age 74 of Cedartown, GA. passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Mrs. Brown was born on September 29, 1947, to the late Noble and Dealva Forsyth. She loved children, every kind of animal, and talking with her friends and family.

Preceding Mrs. Brown in death are her parents and her husband Mr. Michael Couch.

Surviving Mrs. Brown are her children Rhonda Wright (Ronnie), Tommy Brown, and Ramsey Brown (Tonya); her sister Nancy Allen; her Brothers Wayne Forsyth and Ronnie Forsyth; her grandchildren Alan and Christina Bohannon, Thomas Noble Brown, Ally and Aryn Watters; her great-grandchildren Melanie Garcia, Hazel Jo Watters and Thomas Peyton Brown.

The family will have a memorial visitation Friday, August 12, 2022, from six o’clock until eight o’clock in the evening at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.

To express your condolences online to the family, visit our website at www.liteseyfh.com and sign the online guestbook.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mary Brown.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFsIK_0hbZ3VI100

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedartown, GA
Obituaries
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Cedartown, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Brown
Polk Today

Ann Hutcheson

Mrs. Mary Annette (Ann) Hutcheson, age 83, of Roswell, GA, and formerly of Rockmart, GA, passed away peacefully at home
ROCKMART, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sister Nancy#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Polk Today

Donna Rushing

Mrs. Donna Reeves Rushing, age 79, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was born on
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Polk Today

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy