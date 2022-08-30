Mary Elaine Brown

Mr. Mary Brown

Mrs. Mary Brown , age 74 of Cedartown, GA. passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Mrs. Brown was born on September 29, 1947, to the late Noble and Dealva Forsyth. She loved children, every kind of animal, and talking with her friends and family.

Preceding Mrs. Brown in death are her parents and her husband Mr. Michael Couch.

Surviving Mrs. Brown are her children Rhonda Wright (Ronnie), Tommy Brown, and Ramsey Brown (Tonya); her sister Nancy Allen; her Brothers Wayne Forsyth and Ronnie Forsyth; her grandchildren Alan and Christina Bohannon, Thomas Noble Brown, Ally and Aryn Watters; her great-grandchildren Melanie Garcia, Hazel Jo Watters and Thomas Peyton Brown.

The family will have a memorial visitation Friday, August 12, 2022, from six o’clock until eight o’clock in the evening at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.

