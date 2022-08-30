ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 31

Jim87
3d ago

I can't believe I have to say this, but, we need more straight pride! The straight have been oppressed by you overzealous gay people for too long!! We demand equal treatment!

Reply(4)
8
Joseph Dussault
4d ago

as usual you need yo read way down to discover he had nothing to do with the riots...typical.

Reply(1)
14
Jay Counterfeit
3d ago

this clown was on the mass normal cannbis board and when people found out about that straight pride parade he was involved in he got voted out lmfao

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Newburyport, MA
Boston, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Government
City
Amesbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
GoLocalProv

EDITORIAL: Never Responsible Nellie

This week, at least 55 voters who showed up to participate in the 2022 election process may be disenfranchised — their votes will not count due to a series of failures — and the finger pointing between the Board of Elections, Election Systems & Software (ES&S), and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is in full bloom.
ELECTIONS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts primary election: Here’s how and where to vote

BOSTON — Massachusetts’ primary election will be decided on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, and there’s a lot at stake. Voters will determine which Democratic and Republican candidates get to battle it out to replace outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker. Voters will also make a determination on who will be on the final ballot in the race to replace Maura Healey as the state’s attorney general, among other key races.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
wamc.org

Massachusetts voters may decide on driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants

It looks like a bid to repeal a Massachusetts law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses will make it on to the November ballot. Republican grassroots organizers said last week they’d handed in petitions to city and town clerks with over 70,000 signatures for certification – comfortably more than the 40,120 the law requires to get a referendum on the November ballot.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Historic racism still raises barriers to beach access

Fredy Hincapie grew up in Lynn, a low-income city north of Boston sitting on 4 miles of Atlantic shoreline, but he says he had little connection with the water during his childhood. The 27-year-old Colombian immigrant says there was a dearth of city programs to draw young people to the...
LYNN, MA
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Vote Yes On Question 1 In November To Make Amherst and Massachusetts More Livable￼

There are three potholes on my street, each about two to three feet wide and four or five inches deep. The PVTA 33 bus route that runs through my neighborhood comes once every 40 minutes, so to get from anywhere on the route to the grocery store or to the Amherst Survival Center by bus is often a several hour round trip. Preschool teachers and para-educators in Amherst and across the state make little more than the minimum wage. I know because I taught preschool for five years locally. In an age of climate catastrophe that is causing unprecedented heatwaves and extreme drought, only 23 of the 180 buses in PVTA’s fleet are electric vehicles. The railings on the bridge where Route 116 crosses Fort River down by Groff Park are completely rusted through in several places.
AMHERST, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Straight Pride#Pride Parade#Riot#Racism#Super Happy Fun America#Democrats#Republicans#Gop#The Boston Globe#Wbts#Nbc#The State House#Democratic
NECN

Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.

Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Primary: Mail-in voting already well underway as officials report more than 700,000 ballots sent out

Massachusetts election officials mailed out more than 700,000 vote-by-mail ballots ahead of the Sept. 6 statewide primary, Secretary of State William Galvin said Thursday morning, and more than half of residents who requested a mail-in ballot were unenrolled. Only several days remain for early in-person voting, where residents are casting...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
955M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy