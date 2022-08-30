Read full article on original website
Related
The Biden Regime Collapses the 'Public'-'Private' Distinction | Opinion
Big Tech gave Biden the election, and Big Tech now does Biden's dirty work for him.
Misinformation Monitor: August 2022
Through Trump's reposts, verified accounts, and other methods, Truth Social has become an active booster of the online extremist movement
President Biden to McDonald's: Hilarious One-Word Trend Sweeps Twitter
Though many Twitter users seemed confused by the wave of one-word tweets, others shared their enthusiasm for the trend.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dan Rather Questions CNN Amid Day of Backlash, Departure
"There is a lot of speculation on directives and motives," Rather said. "What's really going on? And is it being noticed by the audience?"
Fact Check: Is Donald Trump's Popularity 'Through The Roof' Since FBI Raid?
Former president Trump claims extraordinary approval ratings despite threat of prosecution, but what do the polls say?
Joe Biden's Approval Soars Ahead of Prime Time Speech on Midterms
A majority of Americans still disapprove of the job Biden's doing but that number has declined sharply in recent weeks.
Donald Trump Will Call for 'Violence' as Allies Turn on Him: Mary Trump
The former president's niece said Saturday that her uncle has been considerably rattled by staunch former allies like Bill Barr speaking out against him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Don Lemon Calls Meghan Markle's Talk on Racism After Marriage 'Shocking'
Lemon said during the New Day segment that Markle was explaining how "she didn't get the full Black treatment" before meeting Prince Harry.
Biden's Law-and-Order Speech in Pennsylvania Was Deeply Dishonest | Opinion
Biden has himself made the job of police more difficult.
How to Watch Donald Trump's Pennsylvania Rally for His Endorsed Candidates
The former president is due to speak on Saturday in Wilkes-Barre along with Doug Mastriano, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Jim Bognet.
Prosecutors Can Show Trump 'Personally' Handled Classified Files: Mariotti
Ex-federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said since classified documents at Mar-a-Lago were with personal items shows Trump "decided to keep them."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden Tries to Clarify Anti-MAGA Speech After Backlash
The president's Friday comments came as the White House defended his Thursday night speech as "not political."
Video of John Harwood Calling Trump a Threat Viewed Over 2.7 Million Times
In the video, the ex-CNN White House correspondent called Trump a "dishonest demagogue." Hours later, he announced he would be departing the network.
Trump Having 48 Empty 'Classified' Folders at Mar-a-Lago Raises Suspicion
The inventory list of what the FBI took when it searched the former president's Mar-a-Lago home was unsealed Friday.
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top secret documents from the White House.
Americans Are Increasingly Fearful That Democracy Will Collapse
President Joe Biden will address the country in prime time on Thursday about democracy and "the soul of the nation."
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Joe Biden Blasts Donald Trump in Unprecedented Speech: 'Shocking Moment'
"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," Biden said on Thursday.
Republicans Called Out Over 'Criminal' Trump in Viral Lincoln Project Video
The video branded Trump a "criminal" who is ready for "his orange jumpsuit".
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
955M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1