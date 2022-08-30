Jennifer Holland, Sean Gunn, Molly C. Quinn, Jason George and Jackie Tohn Board Anthology Film ‘Give Me An A’ Responding To Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

EXCLUSIVE : Jennifer Holland ( Peacemaker ), Sean Gunn ( Guardians of the Galaxy films), Molly C. Quinn ( Castle ), Jason George ( Grey’s Anatomy ) and Jackie Tohn ( GLOW ) have been tapped for roles in Give Me An A , a feature-length anthology made by more than two dozen female filmmakers and producers that links together 15 short films, in response to the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. The actors will appear in segments from different directors, in genres ranging from horror and sci-fi, to satire and dark comedy.

The film currently in post-production will have been completed in less than 10 weeks from the date of Roe’s overturning — which eliminated the longstanding constitutional right to abortion — in an effort to ensure this is a response and not a delayed reaction. The creators, cast and crew have made a significant effort to expedite the process in order to start a conversation with audiences about the importance of bodily autonomy and address the dysfunction of a democracy that is not protecting the needs of a majority of the population.

Give Me An A will also star Monique Coleman, Parker Young, Regina Ting Chen, Ian Nelson, Trent Garrett, Kristen Ariza, Carolina Ravassa, Maze Felix, Kevin Fonteyne, Galen Howard, Andrea Cortés, Julia Vasi, Courtney Dietz and Avital Ash.

The anthology will be tied together with a wraparound piece, directed by the project’s EP Natasha Halevi, which features increasingly furious cheerleaders that inspired the film’s name. The segments comprising the anthology come from filmmakers including Valerie Finkel, Megan Rosati, Bonnie Discepolo, Monica Moore-Suriyage, Meg Swertlow, Loren Escandon, Francesca Maldonado, Avital Ash, Erica Wright, Mary C. Russell, Danin Jacquay, Sarah Kopkin, Hannah Alline and Caitlin Hargraves. Writers on the project included Lexx Fusco, Annie Bond, Savannah Rose Scaffe, Rowan Fitzgibbon, Danielle Aufiero and Laura Covelli.

In addition to Halevi, the producing team includes Giselle Gilbert, Jordan Crucchiola, Jonna Jackson, Jessica Taylor Galmor, Charlene Fitzgibbon and Alyssa Matusiak.

Holland stars as Agent Emilia Harcourt on HBO Max’s Peacemaker , having first played the role in 2021’s The Suicide Squad . She’s also been seen on series like Sun Records and American Horror Story , among many others.

Gunn has played Kraglin in all three Guardians of the Galaxy films, including the upcoming Vol. 3 , also handling motion capture for the character of Rocket. The actor has also played these parts in films including Thor: Love and Thunder , Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War . Other notable film credits include The Suicide Squad , Agnes , The Belko Experiment and Super .

Best known for her role as Alexis Castle on ABC’s Castle , Quinn has also appeared in films like Agnes , Doctor Sleep , Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and We’re the Millers , to name a few.

George is known for turns on series like Station 19 , Grey’s Anatomy , Mistresses , Eastwick and Eli Stone , among many others, and in such films as Playing for Keeps , Bewitched , Barbershop and Clockstoppers .

Tohn played Melanie Rosen on Netflix’s GLOW and has also been seen on series like The Boys and The Good Place . Notable film credits include The Opening Act , A Futile and Stupid Gesture , CHIPS and Jem and the Holograms . The actress will next be seen in the comedy Old Dads , marking the feature directorial debut of comedian Bill Burr.

