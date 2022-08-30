ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

BCI investigating Akron Police officer involved shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - There was been an officer-involved shooting on Longview Avenue in Akron. According to Akron Police, officers were patrolling in the area of Longview Avenue and Manchester Road around 6:30 pm when they heard multiple shots fired. Officers drove to the 700 block of Longview Avenue and...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Customer shot by Akron cashier as fight breaks out in store, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a convenience store cashier shot a customer Thursday night during a fight with a different customer. The 48-year-old victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with critical injuries. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at a store in the 800 block...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Teens, ages 13 and 16, accused of shooting man during robbery at Akron park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two boys, ages 13 and 16, were arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Akron on Thursday night. According to Akron police, officers first responded just before 8:30 p.m. to an East Avenue business after receiving reports that two males wearing masks and gloves were seen looking into the windows.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for missing 17-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who is missing. Relatives said Irma Ajuchan-Can did not return from school Friday afternoon. According to police, the teenager does not have a cell phone and has lived in America for just...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Woman charged with murdering Elyria man

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for answers after an Elyria man was killed in his home Wednesday. Officials with the Elyria Police Department said 28-year-old Keyron J. Ficklin was found was a stabbed to death in in house on Church Lane. According to police, 30-year-old Bonita Tracy...
ELYRIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Cam
cleveland19.com

Missing Cleveland teen found safe in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Vanessa Bezares, who has been missing since Aug. 27. Bezares was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray 2019 Hyundai with...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron neighbors thwart teenager’s robbery attempt

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of neighbors came together to take down a teenage robber in Akron. Akron police said a 49-year-old man was just sitting in his car on Roslyn Avenue when a 16-year-old came up to his window with a gun and demanded money. Instead of getting...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Jury finds Cleveland man guilty on multiple counts for 2019 murders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury came to a verdict in the trial for a Cleveland man accused of killing four people in 2019. Closing arguments wrapped Thursday, and the jury announced it’s decision Friday afternoon. Armond Johnson was found guilty on:. 14 counts of aggravated murder. Three counts of...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cleveland19.com

$250K bond for Elyria woman accused in murder of 28-year-old man

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Bond was set Thursday for the 30-year-old Elyria woman accused the murder of a 28-year-old man. The judge issued a $250,000 bond for Bonita Tracy Ann Wright during her initial appearance. Elyria police said Keyron Ficklin was found dead Wednesday morning at a home in the...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into an Ohio City townhome garage and stole a bike is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The break-in and theft happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 31 on St. Stephens Court, according to police. Take...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police investigate double homicide in Huron County; person of interest identified

WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Willard police said detectives launched a double homicide investigation Saturday after a disturbance call turned deadly. According to police, officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a disturbance. When officers arrived, Willard police said family members reported two dead...
WILLARD, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain City Schools release video at the center of excessive force investigation against school safety officer

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District has released the cell phone video at the center of a use of force investigation against a school safety officer. Last Thursday two high school students got into a fight in the girl’s bathroom, the safety officer came in to break it up. He was put on paid administrative leave after school officials laid their eyes on the cell phone video.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts Cleveland firefighter accused of killing roommate

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County Grand Jury indicted a Cleveland firefighter accused of fatally shooting his roommate at their apartment in April. Kevin McCarthy, 25, was indicted on the charge of reckless homicide for the April 14 shooting. Willoughby police said MCarthy called 911 at 8:16 p.m. saying...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy