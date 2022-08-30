Read full article on original website
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
BCI investigating Akron Police officer involved shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - There was been an officer-involved shooting on Longview Avenue in Akron. According to Akron Police, officers were patrolling in the area of Longview Avenue and Manchester Road around 6:30 pm when they heard multiple shots fired. Officers drove to the 700 block of Longview Avenue and...
Customer shot by Akron cashier as fight breaks out in store, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a convenience store cashier shot a customer Thursday night during a fight with a different customer. The 48-year-old victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with critical injuries. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at a store in the 800 block...
Police: Teens, ages 13 and 16, accused of shooting man during robbery at Akron park
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two boys, ages 13 and 16, were arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Akron on Thursday night. According to Akron police, officers first responded just before 8:30 p.m. to an East Avenue business after receiving reports that two males wearing masks and gloves were seen looking into the windows.
Cleveland police search for missing 17-year-old girl
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who is missing. Relatives said Irma Ajuchan-Can did not return from school Friday afternoon. According to police, the teenager does not have a cell phone and has lived in America for just...
Jury deliberation continues in trial for Cleveland man accused in quadruple murder
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury deliberation is continuing in the trial for a Cleveland man accused of killing four people in 2019. Closing arguments wrapped Thursday, and the jury is expected to deliberate through Friday afternoon. Prosecutors said Armond Johnson Sr. shot two adults and set a deadly fire on...
Woman charged with murdering Elyria man
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for answers after an Elyria man was killed in his home Wednesday. Officials with the Elyria Police Department said 28-year-old Keyron J. Ficklin was found was a stabbed to death in in house on Church Lane. According to police, 30-year-old Bonita Tracy...
1-year-old left in hot car dies in New Philadelphia, father charged
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to New Philadelphia Police, the father of a 1-year-old boy has been charged with murder after police said he left the child in a hot car for hours Thursday. Police said that around 2 pm they were notified by Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital that...
Teen suspected of killing 14-year-old Cleveland girl found by police asleep in car 8 days after shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police found a 15-year-old boy suspected in a Cleveland homicide asleep in a car parked at a Richmond Heights intersection. According to the incident report from police, officers found the car stopped at the Highland Road and Richmond Road intersection shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Missing Cleveland teen found safe in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Vanessa Bezares, who has been missing since Aug. 27. Bezares was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray 2019 Hyundai with...
Several injured in car crash at West 65th and Clark Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a car struck a telephone pole at West 65th and Clark Avenue Saturday afternoon. The single car crash happened around 4:50 pm. Four people were taken to MetroHealth Hospital two were in critical condition and two others in...
Akron neighbors thwart teenager’s robbery attempt
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of neighbors came together to take down a teenage robber in Akron. Akron police said a 49-year-old man was just sitting in his car on Roslyn Avenue when a 16-year-old came up to his window with a gun and demanded money. Instead of getting...
Jury finds Cleveland man guilty on multiple counts for 2019 murders
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury came to a verdict in the trial for a Cleveland man accused of killing four people in 2019. Closing arguments wrapped Thursday, and the jury announced it’s decision Friday afternoon. Armond Johnson was found guilty on:. 14 counts of aggravated murder. Three counts of...
$250K bond for Elyria woman accused in murder of 28-year-old man
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Bond was set Thursday for the 30-year-old Elyria woman accused the murder of a 28-year-old man. The judge issued a $250,000 bond for Bonita Tracy Ann Wright during her initial appearance. Elyria police said Keyron Ficklin was found dead Wednesday morning at a home in the...
Mother of man police say was killed by drag racing teens pushes for justice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teens accused of killing a couple while street racing this summer were in front of a judge Thursday. One victim’s mother called 19 News when she saw one of our recent investigations that revealed an increase in calls to police about drag racing. “I...
Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into an Ohio City townhome garage and stole a bike is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The break-in and theft happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 31 on St. Stephens Court, according to police. Take...
Scam that cheated Northeast Ohio employee out of $600 started with text posing as boss
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An worker for one of Northeast Ohio’s largest employers was recently scammed out of hundreds of dollars. She told police it all started with a text she thought was from her boss. It’s a con our Cuyahoga County Scam Squad partners like Sue McConnell at...
Police investigate double homicide in Huron County; person of interest identified
WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Willard police said detectives launched a double homicide investigation Saturday after a disturbance call turned deadly. According to police, officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a disturbance. When officers arrived, Willard police said family members reported two dead...
Lorain City Schools release video at the center of excessive force investigation against school safety officer
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District has released the cell phone video at the center of a use of force investigation against a school safety officer. Last Thursday two high school students got into a fight in the girl’s bathroom, the safety officer came in to break it up. He was put on paid administrative leave after school officials laid their eyes on the cell phone video.
Video shows suspect speed away from traffic stop before deadly Cleveland crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video Friday showing a suspect flee a traffic stop before a deadly crash. The wreck took place during the evening of Aug. 26 in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. According to the highway patrol, the incident began when troopers pulled...
Grand jury indicts Cleveland firefighter accused of killing roommate
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County Grand Jury indicted a Cleveland firefighter accused of fatally shooting his roommate at their apartment in April. Kevin McCarthy, 25, was indicted on the charge of reckless homicide for the April 14 shooting. Willoughby police said MCarthy called 911 at 8:16 p.m. saying...
