Brooklyn, NY

Soup kitchen opens breadlines specifically for asylum seekers

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ASZRB_0hbZ2dMk00

A few weeks ago, a city soup kitchen opened their arms to migrants arriving on buses from Texas at the Port Authority. Now – that same soup kitchen is opening their breadline specifically for asylum seekers.

The Masbia Soup Kitchen Network says that people snatch up spots in their breadline as soon as they are open, so to make it easier for asylum seekers, they are reserving a specific time frame every day from 2 to 2:30 p.m. just for them.

Masbia Relief was among several volunteer groups who welcomed asylum seekers at Port Authority Bus Terminal, and the work now continues at their locations in Brooklyn and Queens, which offer fresh produce and hygiene items.

Comments / 11

Gina Donza
4d ago

There’s a homeless lady sitting/sleeping at a bus stop on York Ave near Weill Cornell around 64th street. Go feed her. She’s there everyday.

Reply
6
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Soup Kitchen
