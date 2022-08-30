ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA reminds drivers of car safety measures ahead of Labor Day weekend travel

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

An unexpected car problem could cause your Labor Day weekend plans to take an unexpected turn for the worse.

Flat tires and dead batteries are just some of the more common problems that AAA says drivers could face when traveling for the holiday.

AAA’s Robert Sinclair says that they anticipate more than a half-million breakdowns this weekend, with the majority being related to car batteries and tires.

If you are driving, make sure your car battery is charged, your tires have air, and that other crucial components of your car are in order.

Sinclair says that besides the inconvenience of the broken down car, it brings a risk that you or someone helping you can get hurt.

“It can be very, very dangerous,” said Sinclair. “Many civilians are killed when they're struck down when they're broken down by the side of the road, and a tow-truck driver is killed roughly every two weeks somewhere in this nation assisting someone who broke down. We don't want that to happen to you."

For peace of mind, make sure your car insurance membership is up to date and see if roadside assistance is included in your car’s policy.

