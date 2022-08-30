ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

I-95 FM

Here is a Look at Maine's 20 Most Populated Towns

A few months back I remember putting together the list of the 20 least populated towns in the state, and wondering where in Maine most of these actually are. This is not an issue when it comes to the polar opposite of that list: the 20 most populated towns. The list is a "Who's Who" of towns that most of us either visit regularly, work in, live in, or certainly know of.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Dozens of rescued beagles are coming to Maine

PORTLAND Maine (WMTW) - Nearly 100 beagles rescued from a facility in Virginia are coming to Maine this weekend. Around 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo breeding facility earlier this year and they are being distributed to animal welfare organizations across the country. Envigo RMS LLC bred dogs to...
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Former Governor Paul LePage

We speak with Erin Courtney from MTA about expected traffic heading into Labor day Weekend. Keeping you informed about what is happening inside Augusta with the experts from Maine Policy Institute.
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide

LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
LOVELL, ME
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local officials locate and recover human remains presumed to be of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn

State Police and local officials have located and recovered human remains presumed to be of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn, who was reported missing on March 29. According to Massachusetts State Police, on Thursday evening, a civilian discovered partial remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee. Lee Police, the State Police Detective Unit Assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section responded to the scene. Police have since located additional related remains.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q 96.1

30 Things That Make Maine the Best Place to Be During Fall

Fall is the best season. There's no reason to bury the lede. It's a season that's so far ahead of the other three that it's practically on a different planet. And in Maine, it's in another solar system. Being away for college actually made me appreciate the season even more....
MAINE STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Mike Slifer Leaving NEWS CENTER Maine: Where Is the WCSH Meteorologist Going?

Mike Slifer has been Portland’s go-to weather guy for three years. However, the young meteorologist is now moving to the next step of his career. Mike Slifer announced he is leaving WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2 in September 2022. Those who have been following Slifer’s forecasts and weather reports at NEWS CENTER Maine had several queries about his announcement. They primarily want to know where the weather anchor is going and if he will stay in Maine. Here’s what Mike Slifer said about leaving NEWS CENTER Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
Q 96.1

Fort Kent Man Found Alive in the Woods after Two-Day Search

An 81-year-old Fort Kent man who had been missing for over two days was found deep in the woods Tuesday afternoon and was taken to a local hospital. The Fort Kent Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Stanley Flagg on Sunday after he was reported missing from his home on Franklin School Road. The Maine Warden Service organized an extensive aerial and ground search.
FORT KENT, ME
WMTW

New law aims to make Maine homes safer

September is Safe Homes Awareness Month and the Maine Department of Public Safety is working to raise awareness about a new law. The law took effect on Aug. 8 and is designed to help Mainers secure their prescription drugs and weapons by establishing the Safe Homes Program. It will educate people on the importance of safe prescription drug and weapons storage and make storage devices more affordable.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine sees some drought relief due to recent rain

Our recent rain has helped the drought... at least for some. York County is no longer in a severe drought. Severe drought conditions continue for coastal Cumberland County and the Midcoast, but there is some improvement. This is a drop from about 20% of Maine being in a drought to...
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NASHUA, NH
WGME

Proposed Montreal to Boston train would run through Maine

(BDN) -- Mainers could see easier rail access to Montreal if a new passenger train running from there to Boston secures backing. The proposed route would run east from Montreal to Sherbrooke before crossing the border into northeastern Vermont to Gorham, New Hampshire, and passing through Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach on the way to Beantown, according to the Montreal Gazette.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

274 newly recorded COVID cases with Maine CDC

Maine (WABI) - Covid-19 hospitalizations in our state are down slightly. The Maine CDC says 155 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down seven from Wednesday. 23 people remain in critical care. Two people remain on ventilators. There are also 274 new cases of COVID, according...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Stays in a Severe Drought, but Relief is Coming

There's not much change to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for the Seacoast, but Wednesday's rain could make a difference in the next report. The latest report issued on Thursday continues to have most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County in Masachusetts is in a severe drought. The report includes rainfall through Tuesday morning.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

