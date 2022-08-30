ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RaktW_0hbZ1n9n00

Mikhail Gorbachev, the former president of the Soviet Union, died Tuesday at the age of 91, The Associated Press reported, citing Russian news agencies.

The TASS, RIA Novosti and Interfax agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital.

Gorbachev is credited with ending the Cold War without bloodshed but failing to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, Reuters reported.

The state media reports said that he died after an unspecified “long and grave illness,” according to The New York Times.

Although brief, Gorbachev’s less than seven-year tenure, which began in March 1985, was considered transformational.

Per the Times: “Few leaders in the 20th century, indeed in any century, have had such a profound effect on their time. In little more than six tumultuous years, Mr. Gorbachev lifted the Iron Curtain, decisively altering the political climate of the world.”

Gorbachev’s downfall was almost as swift as his rise to power, however, with an attempted August 1991 coup leaving him powerless in his final months in office as “republic after republic declared independence until he resigned on Dec. 25, 1991,” according to the AP.

The Soviet Union dissolved the following day.

A quarter-century after the collapse, Gorbachev told the AP that he had not considered using widespread force to try to keep the USSR together because he feared chaos in a nuclear country.

“The country was loaded to the brim with weapons. And it would have immediately pushed the country into a civil war,” he said.

Gorbachev, who won the 1990 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the Cold War’s demise, spent his later years collecting innumerable global accolades and awards, yet he was widely despised at home.

“I see myself as a man who started the reforms that were necessary for the country and for Europe and the world,” Gorbachev told the AP in a 1992 interview shortly after he left office.

“I am often asked, would I have started it all again if I had to repeat it? Yes, indeed. And with more persistence and determination,” he said.

Despite his frigid acceptance at home, the Times enumerated the following significant accomplishments that marked Gorbachev’s first five years in power:

  • He presided over an arms agreement with the United States that eliminated for the first time an entire class of nuclear weapons and began the withdrawal of most Soviet tactical nuclear weapons from Eastern Europe.
  • He withdrew Soviet forces from Afghanistan, a tacit admission that the 1979 invasion and the nine-year occupation had failed.
  • While he hedged at first, he eventually exposed the nuclear power-plant disaster at Chernobyl to public scrutiny.
  • He sanctioned multiparty elections in Soviet cities, a democratic reform that in many places drove stunned Communist leaders out of office.
  • He oversaw an attack on corruption in the upper echelons of the Communist Party, purging hundreds of bureaucrats from their posts.

According to TASS, the official Russian news agency, Gorbachev will be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife.

- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

Gorbachev's home village remembers him well

PRIVOLNOYE, Russia — (AP) — As Moscow paid last respects to Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday, residents of the far-away village where he spent his youth lauded him too. The Soviet Union's reformist last leader, who died Tuesday at age 91, grew up in Privolnoye, a village of about 3,000 in southern Russia's Stavropol region, the son of peasants. He retained the region's distinct accent until his last days and held onto a village-bred boy's common touch.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Thousands line up to say farewell to Gorbachev; Putin absent

MOSCOW — (AP) — Thousands of mourners lined up Saturday to pay tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, in a farewell snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin's...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Former Soviet Union#Cold War#The Soviet Union#Nuclear War#The Associated Press#Russian#Tass#Interfax#Reuters#The New York Times
960 The Ref

Tens of thousands protest against Czech government

PRAGUE — (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday. Police estimated that the crowd at Prague's central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the...
PROTESTS
960 The Ref

Al-Shabab kills at least 20, burns food trucks in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Somali state media and residents say the extremist group al-Shabab killed at least 20 people and burned seven vehicles transporting food in the Hiran region Saturday morning, and the government's drought envoy called it “devastating” for communities in the grip of a severe drought.
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

British airline passenger faces charges in Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece — (AP) — A British man has been charged in Greece with several offenses after his flight from London to Cyprus was diverted, authorities said. One of the charges, a felony, is endangering transportation and passenger and crew safety. The charges were pressed after the 22-year-old man faced a prosecutor Saturday.
DRINKS
960 The Ref

How Archives went from 'National Treasure' to political prey

WASHINGTON — (AP) — It was the setting for "National Treasure," the movie in which Nicolas Cage's character tries to steal the Declaration of Independence. It has long been among the most trafficked tourist destinations in the nation's capital. But what the National Archives and Records Administration has...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Russia
960 The Ref

Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Along with highly classified government documents, the FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Florida estate found dozens of empty folders marked classified but with nothing inside and no explanation of what might have been there, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public on Friday.
POTUS
960 The Ref

Another Canada-US final set for women's ice hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark — (AP) — Canada and the United States set up another showdown in the final of the women's ice hockey world championship after blowout wins in Saturday's semifinals. Canada routed Switzerland 8-1 after the Americans beat the Czech Republic 10-1. Since the inaugural women’s worlds in...
HOCKEY
960 The Ref

4 Afghan kids playing with unexploded shell killed in school

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Unexploded ordnance detonated Saturday in southern Afghanistan killing four children and injuring three others after the kids brought it inside their school, police and a doctor said. The incident in Helmand province happened when the children discovered an unexploded shell and brought it inside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

Pakistan appeals for more aid for 33M affected by flooding

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistan appealed Saturday to the international community for an “immense humanitarian response” to unprecedented flooding that has left at least 1,265 people dead. The request came even as planes carried supplies to the impoverished country across a humanitarian air bridge. Federal planning...
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

No handshake after Ukraine, Belarus players meet at US Open

NEW YORK — (AP) — A Ukrainian player declined to shake hands with Victoria Azarenka after the three-time U.S. Open runner-up from Belarus beat her at Flushing Meadows on Thursday. Marta Kostyuk waited at the net with her racket held up, which Azarenka tapped with her racket following...
TENNIS
960 The Ref

Barbara Ehrenreich, ‘Nickel and Dimed’ author, dead at 81

Barbara Ehrenreich, an author, activist, journalist and self-described “myth buster” who wrote “Nickel and Dimed” and “Bait and Switch,” died Thursday. She was 81. Ehrenreich died at a hospice facility in Alexandria, Virginia, where she also had a home, according to The New York Times. Her daughter, Rosa Brooks, said the cause was a stroke.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
77K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy