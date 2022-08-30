ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Children in California could soon be required to attend kindergarten

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jW0eH_0hbZ1MWI00

CALIFORNIA — Children in California could soon be required to attend kindergarten, as the bill is sent to the governor’s desk.

According to KTTV, a bill is headed to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk that would require children to complete a year of kindergarten before first grade, if Newsom signs it.

The bill was approved by the California state senate Monday evening, according to the Los Angeles Times.

California law currently allows children who are at least 5 years old to have the option to attend kindergarten until they are 6 years old, according to KTTV.

The LA Times said this bill comes after many children skipped kindergarten as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating concern for learning gaps.

If the bill gets signed, California would be joining 19 other states that make kindergarten a requirement. The only thing that students can choose is whether to attend public or private kindergarten, according to the LA Times.

KTTV said if the bill gets signed, it would go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year.

The LA Times said this isn’t the first time a similar bill was introduced. It was attempted to have kindergarten mandated in 2014 but former California Governor Jerry Brown vetoed it.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire

WEED, Calif. — (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood to evacuate after the blaze spread quickly in hot...
WEED, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have...
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases. The Republican governor...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a legislative intern

BOISE, Idaho — A former Idaho lawmaker was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was convicted earlier this year of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern. According to The Associated Press, Aaron von Ehlinger was convicted of felony rape in April about a year after he resigned from his House of Representatives seat following an ethics committee recommendation that he be banned from the statehouse.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Brown
Person
Gavin Newsom
KIRO 7 Seattle

Who gets to tell the story of a historic civil rights site?

A library where Rosa Parks, John Lewis and other civil rights leaders forged strategies that would change the world is mired in controversy over who gets to tell its story. On one side are preservationists who want to turn the Highlander Folk School library into a historic site. On the other, political organizers say Highlander never stopped pursuing social justice and should recover the building as a stolen part of its legacy.
TENNESSEE STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Denver-area power company takes over thermostats of thousands of customers

DENVER — A Colorado power company locked the smart thermostats of thousands of customers for the first time, citing an “energy emergency.”. Xcel Energy, which serves 1.3 million electric customers in Colorado, started the AC Rewards program six years ago, KUSA-TV reported. The program allows customers to receive rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostats during the summer’s hottest days to ease the electrical grid, according to the television station.
DENVER, CO
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington State Fair kicks off Friday

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Labor Day weekend is approaching, which means it’s almost time for the Washington State Fair. The fun kicks off Friday in Puyallup. Chopper 7 flew over the fairgrounds and saw organizers preparing all things people love about the fair, including livestock, rides and much more.
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Back-to-school traffic: Top 5 Snohomish County schools with the most congestion

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Students across Western Washington went back to school this week. We’ve been showing you the top traffic backup zones to look out for. Morning and afternoon traffic is fairly heavy around almost all schools, but in Snohomish County, there are busy roads like the Mukilteo Speedway, which is used by commuters to get to major employers in the area.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Law#Kindergarten#California State Senate#Politics State#Politics Legislative#K12#Kttv#The Los Angeles Times#The La Times#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officials: Florida man arrested after 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself Thursday morning, officials said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Thursday just after 8 a.m. that a 5-year-old accidentally shot himself and learned that Aston Simmons, 28, drove the child to a hospital.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
105K+
Followers
127K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy