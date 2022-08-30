ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Judge tosses suit that tried to deem books obscene for kids

By BEN FINLEY
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3znN_0hbZ0vwA00

NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — A judge in Virginia dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that had sought to declare two books as obscene for children and to restrict their distribution to minors, including by booksellers and libraries.

The books in question were “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas.

Both books describe or illustrate sexual acts that prompted the lawsuit. In a petition to the court, Tommy Altman, a Virginia Beach tattoo shop owner and former Republican congressional candidate, said the depictions were inappropriate for children under Virginia's obscenity law. He asked the court to issue a restraining order against distributing, selling or loaning the books to minors.

The suit was filed in April and dismissed before it could proceed to trial.

Circuit Court Judge Pamela S. Baskervill struck down the suit on jurisdictional grounds, citing state law as well as principles under the U.S. Constitution.

For example, Baskervill wrote that Virginia law doesn't give her the specific authority to determine whether the books are obscene for minors.

The judge also wrote that restricting the books' distribution would authorize “prior restraint” of speech and violate the First Amendment. The judge also described concerns about prosecuting someone who didn't know they were selling or loaning books that were deemed to be obscene.

The judge's order comes at a time when book challenges and bans have surged across the U.S. to levels not seen in decades. And Virginia has been on the frontlines of such conflicts, with public school curricula and books serving as a major prong for Republican Glenn Youngkin’s successful run for governor last year.

Many of the books targeted in schools and libraries have focused on sexuality, gender identity or race. And Kobabe's “Gender Queer” has served as a particular flashpoint in the debate that continues to unfold across the nation. The Virginia Beach school board removed the book from school libraries earlier this year.

Tim Anderson, Altman's attorney, said the lawsuit in Virginia Beach was not focused on what the two books were about.

“This was never never about trying to ban gay literature or trans literature,” Anderson said. “This was simply just saying these have really sexual explicit content and it’s not appropriate for kids.”

Anderson said the suit's intent was on changing Virginia law, which Anderson said is "one size fits all" when defining what's obscene for both children and adults alike. Atlman wanted a “carve out" that determines what's obscene for juveniles specifically.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

South Carolina Elementary School Teacher and 2 Young Children found Dead in Suspected Double Murder-Suicide

A South Carolina teacher and her two children were found dead in their own home late last month from what authorities now believe was a double murder-suicide. On Aug. 31, 2022, at around 1:30 p.m., Horry County Police responded to a home in the census-designated place of Carolina Forest in order to perform a welfare check on 42-year-old Laura Moberley.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Associated Press

Judge declines to overturn Elizabeth Holmes guilty verdict

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday tentatively declined to overturn the jury conviction of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. That leaves the former Silicon Valley star a step closer to serving prison time. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila won’t make that decision final until Oct. 17, when he is scheduled to sentence Holmes in the same San Jose, California, courtroom where a jury found her guilty of duping investors in her much-hyped blood-testing startup. Holmes, 38, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, plus restitution, for lying to investors about a Theranos technology she hailed as a revolution in healthcare but which in practice produced dangerously inaccurate results. Amy Saharia, one of Holmes’ lawyers, tried to persuade Davila that the jury of eight men and four women had acted irrationally during their seven days of deliberations. The judge concluded that the jurors drew reasonable inferences from evidence presented at the trial, although he said he would still review some cases Saharia presented before making a final decision.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
AFP

Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally

Ex-president Donald Trump branded his successor Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, as he slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. Biden gave the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president," Trump told supporters  "He's an enemy of the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
960 The Ref

Man who flew plane over Mississippi faces criminal charges

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — A man who stole a plane and flew it over northern Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats, authorities said Saturday. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said at a press conference that Cory...
TUPELO, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah J. Maas
960 The Ref

Flashbacks: Charred California town no stranger to wildfire

WEED, Calif. — (AP) — Her home destroyed, dog missing, and 10-year relationship with her boyfriend recently ended – all Naomi Vogelsang could do on Saturday was sit outside of a Northern California wildfire evacuation center with $20 in her pocket, waiting for a ride to the casino.
WEED, CA
960 The Ref

DNA leads to arrest 15 years after violent rape at Kentucky motel

COVINGTON, Ky. — DNA has led investigators to arrest a man who allegedly raped a woman at a Kentucky motel 15 years ago. According to court records obtained by WXIX, Ian Angel, 47, was arrested and has been charged with rape and robbery for his alleged involvement in a rape that happened on August 23, 2007, at a Fort Mitchell, Kentucky Super 8 motel.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
960 The Ref

Lawyer: Ohio man's police shooting death reckless, senseless

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Columbus police came under criticism Thursday for the killing of a man who was lying on his bed when an officer attempting to serve warrants fatally shot him, as a lawyer representing the slain man’s family demanded immediate changes to policing in the city and promised a lawsuit.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obscenity#Republican#Circuit Court
960 The Ref

US agents search properties linked to Russian oligarch

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. federal agents on Thursday simultaneously searched properties in Manhattan, a posh Hamptons beach community, and an exclusive Miami island that have been linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch whose $120 million yacht was seized in April. The FBI confirmed it was at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be "on the chopping block" if her party did not win in the November elections.
KANSAS STATE
960 The Ref

4 Afghan kids playing with unexploded shell killed in school

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Unexploded ordnance detonated Saturday in southern Afghanistan killing four children and injuring three others after the kids brought it inside their school, police and a doctor said. The incident in Helmand province happened when the children discovered an unexploded shell and brought it inside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
960 The Ref

Recall alert: St. James Smokehouse recalling smoked salmon over listeria concerns

A smoked salmon product sold across 10 states by a Florida company is being recalled after a sample tested positive for listeria. According to Friday a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, St. James Smokehouse of Miami issued a voluntary recall of its 4-ounce packages of Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon sold between February and June 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
960 The Ref

Oath Keepers' lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6

A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Kellye SoRelle — general counsel for the antigovernment group — was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct the...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
77K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy