Coffee with Candidates: Lt. Gubernatorial Candidate, Kate Campanale

By Kerry Kavanaugh, Boston 25 News
 4 days ago
BOSTON — Coffee with Candidates is back and giving our viewers a different perspective on the people asking for your vote. This 2022 political season, we turn our attention to the major state races playing out in Massachusetts. Boston 25 News Anchor Kerry Kavanaugh sat down with Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Kate Campanale.

They recently met up for coffee at the LimeRed Teahouse in Boston.

Kate Campanale is one of two Republicans in the race for lieutenant governor. She’s aligned herself with gubernatorial candidate, Chris Doughty. Born in Worcester and raised in Leicester, Campanale is a former teacher and a former Massachusetts state representative.

In their extended conversation, Kavanaugh talked with Campanale about what stood out to her most on the campaign trail as she visits all corners of Massachusetts. They also discussed how she and the Chris Doughty ticket say they can make Massachusetts more affordable.

