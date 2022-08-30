I know better than to write about politics, as this is a subject where my readers could be split 50/50. But I will make an exception for this, as this is something I believe all of you will enjoy. Thursday, I was part of the 2nd annual Legislators ProAm fishing tournament on beautiful Lake D’arbonne. Our State Representative Chris Turner is the man who leads this effort, so we discussed how this event came about and why he is so passionate about it.

LINCOLN PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO