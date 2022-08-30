Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
Angels Ascending: Child advocates chosen for top honor
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation selected nine Louisianians to receive The Angel Award®, one of Louisiana’s oldest and most-recognized celebrations of everyday people doing extraordinary good work for our state’s children. Among this year’s honorees is Jennifer Johnson Karle of Natchitoches, the CEO...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dusty McGehee: Legislators at the lake
I know better than to write about politics, as this is a subject where my readers could be split 50/50. But I will make an exception for this, as this is something I believe all of you will enjoy. Thursday, I was part of the 2nd annual Legislators ProAm fishing tournament on beautiful Lake D’arbonne. Our State Representative Chris Turner is the man who leads this effort, so we discussed how this event came about and why he is so passionate about it.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Green Clinic welcomes new physicians
Green Clinic Health System is pleased to announce the recent addition of two physicians to the Green Clinic team. Dr. Hannah Rugg, Pediatrician, and Dr. Lauren Sharett, Neurologist, began practicing at the Main Clinic in August 2022. “We are thrilled to welcome both Dr. Rugg and Dr. Sharett to the...
Natchitoches Times
Zydeco Festival comes to Natchitoches Sept. 2-3
The 23rd annual Cane River Zydeco Festival will celebrate the Labor Day weekend on the Cane River downtown waterfront with zydeco tunes, Louisiana cuisine and a poker run competition. The Cane River Zydeco Festival celebrates the creole traditional music known as zydeco. The annual festivities include a Zydeco dance competition...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Activities abound in downtown Ruston
Fall is approaching, and many are ready to welcome cooler days, changing leaves, and all things pumpkin. Starting Friday, Sept. 9, Loyal Blue Weekends will kick off with Louisiana Tech’s first home game against Stephen F. Austin. A pep rally in railroad park on Friday will get everyone pumped for Saturday’s game.
Natchitoches Times
Cooks celebrate 65th wedding anniversary
Billie and Mary Ellen (LaCaze) Cook were married at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Aug. 31, 1957. They were high school sweethearts from the Natchitoches area, and both attended Northwestern State where Billie was a Hall of Fame baseball player and is one of only five players to have his number retired.
Lincoln Parish faces 911 communication challenges
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There are questions regarding how Lincoln Parish will handle emergency and rescue operations outside of the Ruston city limits starting January 1st. This has to do with concerns over Pafford EMS’s ability to process 911 information. Currently when a landline or cell phone makes a call to 911, the 911 […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Welcome Dr. Furqan Akhtar to the NRMC
In its mission to ensure outstanding cancer care for the region, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome cancer specialist, Dr. Furqan Akhtar, to its active medical staff. A fellowship-trained medical oncologist/hematologist, Dr. Akhtar will provide care for patients at the NRMC Cancer Center. Using powerful cancer-fighting drugs such...
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
Natchitoches Times
Should Parc Natchitoches pay for itself?
The city’s largest amenity, Parc Natchitoches, continues to be both an economic driver for the local hospitality industry and a weight on the city’s finances. The City of Natchitoches responded to a Freedom of Information Act request by the Natchitoches Times providing a revenue breakdown for June through July of 2022 along with the same figures for the one-year period from June 2021 through May 2022.
Mansfield, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Huntington High School football team will have a game with Mansfield High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
bossierpress.com
High school football: Haughton rolls past Red River; North Caddo too much for Bossier
Last year, Class 2A Red River rolled into Harold E. Harlan Stadium and almost pulled a big upset against the Class 5A Haughton Buccaneers. Thursday night in Haughton, the Bucs didn’t let that happen again. Not even close. Haughton defeated Red River 35-0. The game was called at halftime...
klax-tv.com
RPSO statement on incident at Pineville High School
(ALEXANDRIA, La) – On August 31, 2022, at approximately 8:30 A.M., a routine visit was given by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and its drug dogs at Pineville High School. During the visit by the RPSO’s drug dogs, a small amount of marijuana was discovered on one of...
Natchitoches Times
Animal lovers donate land for pet adoption center
Edwina and Sam Friedman have agreed to donate six acres of land on Highway 1 Bypass to new animal welfare organization Friends All United for Natchitoches Animals(FAUNA) for construction of a pet adoption and community center. This marks the first milestone for FAUNA’s mission to improve animal welfare for the city and parish of Natchitoches.
Natchitoches Times
Simmons Alley from Julia to Mayfield Streets closed Sept. 2 and Sept. 6
The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that on Friday, September 2nd, 2022, and Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, Simmons Alley from Julia Street to Mayfield Street will be closed and reopen by the end of the day. This street closure is due to Williams Equipment Services completing...
kalb.com
Circle K locations offering 40-cent gas discounts on September 1
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) - Circle K gas station locations are participating in a 40-cent discount on fuel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 1, 2022. “It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” Nathan Woodland, head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, said in a press release.
kalb.com
Mistrial declared for Brandon Francisco attempted second-degree murder trial
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A mistrial has been declared by Judge Greg Beard in the Brandon Francisco attempted second-degree murder trial, after a joint motion filed by the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office and the defense. Francisco, 36, of Mansura, is charged with attempted second-degree murder for a Dec....
KNOE TV8
Coca-Cola driver forced to drive to ATM at gunpoint in Louisiana
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Police in Louisiana are looking for suspects involved with the alleged kidnapping and attempted robbery of a Coca-Cola driver. It’s also believed they are involved in the carjacking of another person a short time later. The Alexandria Police Department said a Coca-Cola truck driver was...
KTBS
2 dead in murder-suicide in DeSoto Parish
MANSFIELD, La. -- Two people are dead in a murder-suicide that happened Monday night east of Mansfield. Deputies dispatched to 204 Daw Road found Corderek Colbert, 29, and Jamecia Adkins, 29, dead. The initial investigation indicates Colbert shot Adkins then turned the gun on himself, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. The...
Ruston Police are requesting public assistance in identifying two individuals
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Police is requesting information regarding the identities of two masked individuals. These two men are wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting death of a male that occurred on Saturday night in Cinnamon Square Apartments. If you have any information, […]
