To know Mary Ann (Patterson) Reed was to love her…and to be loved by her. Mary Ann was born in Gunnison, Colorado to Mary Ellen (Grubb) and Paul G. Patterson the day before Valentine’s Day. Mary joined her older sister, Sherri, and was followed 18 months later by brother, Curtis. The family moved to Glenwood Springs in 1970. Mary graduated from Glenwood Springs High School in 1975 and went on to earn an associate degree in business from Colorado Mountain College.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO