Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Shared problems, similar solutions: In Colorado, Glenwood Springs one of many towns looking to fund affordable housing through taxation
Now that the Glenwood Springs City Council has approved adding the 2.5% lodging tax to the November ballot, voters will decide whether to approve it or not. If passed, it will be added to other taxes that lodgers already pay when visiting Glenwood Springs. With two lodging taxes of 2.5%,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Demons win home football opener over Conifer, 41-27
Glenwood Springs shook off a season-opening overtime loss to win its home opener Friday night over the visiting Conifer Lobos in class 3A high school football action. Sophomore Mason Markovich scored three touchdowns on the night, including a run-in off a blocked punt by junior Joaquin Sandoval. Markovich’s other two came off rushing plays, as the Demons built a 28-14 halftime lead.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Russell Glen Schofield
Russell Glen Schofield was born July 14th, 1959 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was raised in Tooele, UT where he graduated from Tooele High School in 1977. Later he joined the Navy in 1978 where he traveled on the USS San Bernardino to Japan, Philippines, and Hawaii before leaving in 1984.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
From deputy to head coach: James Miller translates experience to Grand Valley High School Football
James Miller might wear the standard Garfield County Sheriff’s Office uniform when class is in session. But, when school lets out, the getup switches, and he’s out talking Xs and Os with his offense and defense. Miller, 39, is Garfield 16 School District’s Student Resource Officer. In addition...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
‘Ephemeral Nature’: Aspen art exhibit celebrates famous ‘Valley Curtain’
Solely by luck did Leo Thomas “Teo” Prinster happen to have a Polaroid camera sitting in his car. It was Aug. 10, 1972. Prinster, son of one of the founding members of Colorado grocery chain City Market, was on his way back home to Grand Junction after snapping photos of potential expansion properties in Steamboat Springs.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hot running game fuels Coal Ridge football past Roaring Fork, 39-16
Ninety yards is a long way to run if you have to evade a host of defenders thirsty to tackle you. Ask Coal Ridge senior quarterback Ryder Powell. He beat those odds Friday night. Hosting 1A Roaring Fork, Powell took a fourth-quarter snap deep in his own zone and weaved...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Mary Reed
To know Mary Ann (Patterson) Reed was to love her…and to be loved by her. Mary Ann was born in Gunnison, Colorado to Mary Ellen (Grubb) and Paul G. Patterson the day before Valentine’s Day. Mary joined her older sister, Sherri, and was followed 18 months later by brother, Curtis. The family moved to Glenwood Springs in 1970. Mary graduated from Glenwood Springs High School in 1975 and went on to earn an associate degree in business from Colorado Mountain College.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Torrie Moorman
Torrie Mozelle Moorman, 43, passed away on August 16, 2022. Torrie was born 7 weeks premature on January 25, 1979, in Denver. She was ready to get on with the exciting life she was to lead. Torrie loved people of all ages. She had an infectious smile that made people...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Preps Roundup: Rifle softball scores double-header sweep over Montrose to stay unbeaten
Rifle High School’s softball team is off to a 5-0 start on the season following a twin-bill sweep of the visiting Montrose Red Hawks on Tuesday. The Lady Bears rallied to win the first game 5-4 on a walk-off double by senior Hailey Worton to drive in junior Hadli Diaz. It was the second double of the game for Worton.
