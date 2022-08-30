PANAMA CITY, Fla. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 37-year-old Blountstown man. It happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 231 and Pipeline Road. Troopers said a 72-year-old Panama City Beach woman tried to pull off of Pipeline, across the northbound lanes of 231, and onto the southbound lanes. But she pulled into the path of the Blountstown man who was riding a motorcycle south on 231.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO