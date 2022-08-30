Read full article on original website
Related
WCTV
One dead after authorities locate missing Wakulla County elderly couple `
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office announced a week-long search for a missing elderly couple came to an end with a tragic discovery. Johnny and Ettie “Ruth” Greene were found in a rural part of Layfette County Saturday, according to a WCSO Facebook post.
FHP: Suspect charged in school bus hit-and-run
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Grand Ridge man was arrested after he allegedly crashed into a school bus and drove away, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Trenton D. Jeter, 22, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and improper passing on a narrow roadway. He was also arrested […]
PCBPD: Four year old child falls off balcony
11:55 a.m. Update PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A four year old child from Warner Robins, GA fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning. The child did not survive the fall, according to Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said they responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. “This is a […]
Three year old hit by vehicle in Callaway
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 8 p.m. Thursday evening a child was struck by a car at Cherry Street and Eleanor Road, deputies said Bay County Sheriff’s Office was on scene for the incident. The road was blocked off to Beulah Avenue. BCSO said the child was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama man involved in 3-vehicle accident, 100 gallons of fuel spill on roadway
BAY COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. The […]
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigate shooting on Mahan Drive; one person injured
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Friday night that left one person injured. According to TPD, the shooting happened on 2900 Block of Mahan Drive around 10:20 p.m. TPD said the victim is suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One potential subject has been identified, but no...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Florida Forestry Services Camping Area in Ebro
Washington County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a death in the Florida Forestry Services camping area in Ebro, FL. On August 30, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene following information that a body had been found deceased. Upon...
Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
Suspect arrested in connection to an ATM armed robbery in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a suspect for an armed robbery that happened on 1460 Capital Circle Northwest Tuesday evening Aug. 16, 2022. According to TPD, the incident happened at the ATM at the First Commerce Credit Union around 6:50 p.m. when Michael Simpkins, 31, approached...
WJHG-TV
WCSO asks for help identifying body found at Ebro campsite
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is actively investigation a death in the Florida Forestry Service camping area in Ebro. WCSO investigators said they responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th, after receiving information about a deceased body. The remains...
Investigators searching for driver in school bus hit-and-run
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators are searching for a man who drove into a school bus with 40 children aboard and then drove away, authorities said Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident. The Florida Highway Patrol said 41 students were aboard a Jackson County school bus headed south on Sand Basin Road when […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 1, 2022
Esa Smith, 48, Marianna, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Pamela Vinson, 41, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft-retail: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Theodore Black Jr., 43, Blountstown, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 197 inmates lodged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJHG-TV
Traffic stop turns to pursuit, arrest
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An attempted traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at approximately 1:50 p.m., a silver vehicle was pulled over for a traffic stop near the intersection of Interstate 10 and State Road 71 South. Officials say the driver was identified as Tommy Jake Jackson, who reportedly had felony warrants out for violating his probation on possession of meth.
19-Year-Old Florida Man Arrested After Being Clocked At 116 Mph On Motorcycle
A 19-year-old Florida man has been arrested after being clocked going 116 mph on a motorcycle he didn’t have a license for. On August 29, a deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Highway 2 near the intersection of Highway
Update: One arrested after shooting at Port Panama City
UPDATE 6:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An argument in traffic led to a shooting at Port Panama City Friday, police said. Darious G. Thornton, a truck driver from Climax, Ga. was trying to back up his truck when he got into a disagreement with a port worker over a blocked path. Witnesses […]
Panama City riot suspect arrested
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another man was arrested this week in connection to a massive bar fight that was caught on camera but was allegedly not reported to law enforcement.
mypanhandle.com
Fatal crash under investigation in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 37-year-old Blountstown man. It happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 231 and Pipeline Road. Troopers said a 72-year-old Panama City Beach woman tried to pull off of Pipeline, across the northbound lanes of 231, and onto the southbound lanes. But she pulled into the path of the Blountstown man who was riding a motorcycle south on 231.
WCTV
Semi vs semi crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash late Monday morning on County Road 162 and Bumpnose Road that involved two semi-trucks. The first semi-truck that was driven by a 30-year-old man was traveling eastbound on County Road 162 around 11 a.m., according to FHP. The second semi-truck that was being driven by a 72-year-old man was “attempting to back” westbound on County Road 162 onto Bumpnose Road.
Missing elderly couple of Wakulla County found in Lafayette County
Law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing elderly couple from Wakulla County.
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for September 2, 2022
Pamela Vinson: Petit theft-retail: Sentenced to six months in jail and a $320 fine. Theodore Black Jr. Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked- $5,000 bond, 10 day hold for Bay County for violation of state probation. Tahkheen Johnson: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Gina Prevatt: Indecent exposure,...
Comments / 0