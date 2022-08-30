ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

WTHI

35th annual Popcorn Festival gets underway in Casey, Illinois

CASEY, Il (WTHI) - The Labor Day holiday brings events to the Wabash Valley throughout the entire weekend. This year, the popcorn festival in Casey, Illinois is celebrating its 35th anniversary. Casey resident, Kevin Garner, has experienced every single popcorn festival since 1987. "I can't remember the year it started,...
CASEY, IL
WTHI

VFW celebrates 100 years of community service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The VFW organization is for veterans who served abroad to gather and help the community. Terre Haute's VFW Post 972 is hosting celebrations for the anniversary. We spoke with the post's commander, and he shared...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Terre Haute, IN
Society
Vigo County, IN
Society
City
Terre Haute, IN
County
Vigo County, IN
WTHI

Indiana woman charged with murder of husband

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Pioneer City Rodeo takes place this weekend in Palestine

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - If you're looking for some excitement this labor day weekend, then you'll want to saddle up and get on over to Palestine, Illinois!. The Pioneer City Rodeo has been a Labor Day tradition for the last 55 years. Palestine Chamber of Commerce President Janice Fuller told...
PALESTINE, IL
WTHI

Halvik Corporation expands to Greene County

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - An IT company that works with the US Federal Government is expanding it's operations to Greene County. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday for the opening of Halvik Corporation's new office on Northgate Boulevard in Bloomfield. The ceremony many attended the event, including Bruce...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

A Sullivan man is now facing child molestation charges

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan man is being charged for child molestation. Indiana State Police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. He allegedly molested a girl under 14. He is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
SULLIVAN, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Golf

The Terre Haute South girls golf team fired a 173 to win this years Vigo County match. Terre…
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

CSX to fix rough railroad crossing on State Road 32

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After many phone calls and emails expressing concerns -- Vermillion County Commissioner RJ Dunavan -- says he has good news concerning a rough railroad crossing. Dunavan received confirmation on Friday that CSX has plans to fix the crossing on State Road 32. Work is expected...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTHI

ISU players

Sycamore football players say win was for their late teammates. Indiana State football opened their season Thursday night with heavy hearts. They took to th…
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute Man who owns Business in Ukraine

"That's an air-raid siren. We could die" Terre Haute man who owns Ukrainian business reminds The Wabash Valley that the war isn't over yet. A local man that owns a business in Ukraine is reminding people that the war is not over.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Sycamore football players say win was for their late teammates

Indiana State football opened their season Thursday night with heavy hearts. They took to the field for the first time since the passing of three ISU students, including two football players in Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks who were killed in a car accident on August 21st. It was a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

