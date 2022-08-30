Read full article on original website
35th annual Popcorn Festival gets underway in Casey, Illinois
CASEY, Il (WTHI) - The Labor Day holiday brings events to the Wabash Valley throughout the entire weekend. This year, the popcorn festival in Casey, Illinois is celebrating its 35th anniversary. Casey resident, Kevin Garner, has experienced every single popcorn festival since 1987. "I can't remember the year it started,...
VFW celebrates 100 years of community service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The VFW organization is for veterans who served abroad to gather and help the community. Terre Haute's VFW Post 972 is hosting celebrations for the anniversary. We spoke with the post's commander, and he shared...
"... Building a welcoming environment costs a lot of money." Back-to-school shopping adds pressure to teachers
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI)- Heading back to school costs a lot more for parents this year thanks to inflation. But the current state of the economy is affecting teachers. Katie Urick is a Kindergarten Special Education teacher at Memorial Elementary in Paris, Illinois. It's her third year teaching and she loves her students.
Terre Haute police welcome a new four-legged officer to the department
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police department has welcomed a new hire to its force. On Thursday, officers revealed Rocky as the latest addition to the K-9 unit. Rocky is a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois. He's still new to the team and still going through training. K-9 trainer...
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
Pioneer City Rodeo takes place this weekend in Palestine
PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - If you're looking for some excitement this labor day weekend, then you'll want to saddle up and get on over to Palestine, Illinois!. The Pioneer City Rodeo has been a Labor Day tradition for the last 55 years. Palestine Chamber of Commerce President Janice Fuller told...
Halvik Corporation expands to Greene County
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - An IT company that works with the US Federal Government is expanding it's operations to Greene County. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday for the opening of Halvik Corporation's new office on Northgate Boulevard in Bloomfield. The ceremony many attended the event, including Bruce...
A Sullivan man is now facing child molestation charges
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan man is being charged for child molestation. Indiana State Police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. He allegedly molested a girl under 14. He is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Vigo County Golf
The Terre Haute South girls golf team fired a 173 to win this years Vigo County match. Terre…
Three arrested in Greene County in connection to a burglary investigation
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people face charges in Greene County after police served a search warrant at a Bloomfield home. It happened Friday morning at a home on Iron Mountain Road. Police started their investigation after a burglary in Bloomfield on August 30. While police were searching the...
"People will see that there are still plenty of jobs" - Positive growth for the job market, but how long will it last?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new report from the U.S. Department of Labor shows the overall job market remains strong and more people are looking for work. In August, U.S. employers added 315,000 jobs throughout the country. This is down from 520,000 added jobs in July. Now, there are...
"It's going to be game-changing" - Learn how the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan is impacting people in the Wabash Valley
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More people are speaking up on President Joe Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan. That includes hundreds of people here in the Wabash Valley. Now, one local student shares her thoughts with us. "It's like, 'Great, I am an adult,' but now I am going to...
CSX to fix rough railroad crossing on State Road 32
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After many phone calls and emails expressing concerns -- Vermillion County Commissioner RJ Dunavan -- says he has good news concerning a rough railroad crossing. Dunavan received confirmation on Friday that CSX has plans to fix the crossing on State Road 32. Work is expected...
"That's an air-raid siren. We could die" Terre Haute man who owns Ukrainian business reminds The Wabash Valley that the war isn't over yet
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been more than six months since Russia invaded Ukraine. Now, a local man that owns a business there is reminding people that the war is not over. John Sullivan owns his own company, J.F. Sullivan and Associates in Ukraine. He told News 10 what's...
Woman charged after allegedly saying she would blow up Terre Haute school - if they didn't hurry and release her kids
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman was charged after she allegedly called in a bomb threat. The Terre Haute Police Department arrested Heather Montgomery. Police say just before 3:00 Friday afternoon, Montgomery was waiting for her kids outside of Ben Franklin Elementary School. That's where she allegedly...
ISU players
Sycamore football players say win was for their late teammates. Indiana State football opened their season Thursday night with heavy hearts. They took to th…
Sycamore football players say win was for their late teammates
Indiana State football opened their season Thursday night with heavy hearts. They took to the field for the first time since the passing of three ISU students, including two football players in Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks who were killed in a car accident on August 21st. It was a...
Sycamore football opens season with OT win over North Alabama
Indiana State football opened their 2022 season at home and earned a thrilling 17-14 overtime win over North Alabama. The Sycamores defense recorded eight sacks and forced two turnovers.
