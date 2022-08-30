Read full article on original website
Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak
The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
Helicopter rescues 75-year-old hiker after she falls at a stream crossing in Colorado
A 75-year-old woman was flown by helicopter to a hospital after she slipped at a stream crossing on Capitol Ditch Trail in Pitkin County, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Department. Crews from the sheriff's office received an initial report of the incident at around noon...
REPORT: Founder of company dies due to mountain biking injuries in Colorado
According to a report from local news organization Post Independent, a 58-year-old man named Michael Kersting, of Wilmington, North Carolina, has died following a mountain biking accident that put him over the handlebars at Snowmass Ski Area. A company website for Kersting Architecture lists Michael Ross Kersting as the founder of the firm, with the company being started in 1995.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Shared problems, similar solutions: In Colorado, Glenwood Springs one of many towns looking to fund affordable housing through taxation
Now that the Glenwood Springs City Council has approved adding the 2.5% lodging tax to the November ballot, voters will decide whether to approve it or not. If passed, it will be added to other taxes that lodgers already pay when visiting Glenwood Springs. With two lodging taxes of 2.5%,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Mom, Entrepreneur one of the Extraordinary People of Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Call her businesswoman, entrepreneur, blogger, podcaster or visionary, but Stephanie Lanier’s favorite title is “mom”. She’s a working mom who does more before her morning coffee than most of us do in a day. As the mother to a medically fragile...
Aspen Daily News
Pandora’s ski area expansion takes shape on Aspen Mountain
Aspen Mountain was the venue for different kinds of laps than usual on Thursday. Instead of skiers or hikers, it was a Blackhawk helicopter picking up heavy loads of felled trees on what will be the line for the new Pandora’s chairlift and transporting them a short distance to Lud’s Lane. There, the limbs will be removed by hand crews and trunks will be stacked in piles called decks.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Pier expects large crowd for beginning of flounder season
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) —Large crowds expected to not only rush to area beaches for a swim this labor day weekend, but also to enjoy time on the piers. Oak Island has seen a high volume of visitors coming to the pier to fish this summer. In June, the town’s pier saw more than 3,100 people visiting to fish. That’s the highest monthly total since it opened in May 2019.
Colorado Woman Seriously Injured During Backyard Bear Attack
A Colorado woman was attacked by a black bear while walking through her backyard in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 31. The attack occurred in the town of New Castle, Colorado, which sits on the north shore of the Colorado River about 170 miles due west of Denver. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW), the woman stepped outside to close the lid on her hot tub when a sow black bear charged her from a nearby tree.
cpr.org
‘Everybody’s best friend’: Former Pitkin County Sheriff remembered at memorial celebrating his larger-than-life life
The afternoon air smelled like wine outside Aspen’s Benedict Music Tent as a mostly older crowd chatted and laughed under the swaying aspen trees. They were waiting to say goodbye to one of their own: Bob Braudis, a famed Pitkin County sheriff for 24 years. Not everyone at his...
The Daily South
Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina
Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
‘Ephemeral Nature’: Aspen art exhibit celebrates famous ‘Valley Curtain’
Solely by luck did Leo Thomas “Teo” Prinster happen to have a Polaroid camera sitting in his car. It was Aug. 10, 1972. Prinster, son of one of the founding members of Colorado grocery chain City Market, was on his way back home to Grand Junction after snapping photos of potential expansion properties in Steamboat Springs.
Woman attacked by charging bear while fixing the lid on her hot tub
A Colorado woman said she was attacked by a charging bear on Wednesday while attempting to fix the lid on her hot tub, according to state officials. The 2 a.m. attack sent the woman to a hospital with a severe laceration and multiple scratches. The attack occurred in New Castle, about three hours west of Denver, after the woman saw that the lid on her hot tub in her backyard was partially removed and went outside to fix it, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement. She said a bear then charged and swiped at her, "severely lacerating" her arm before...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Horizons CEO accuses commissioner of offering $50M from hospital sale for silence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — State prosecutors are looking into a possible offer a New Hanover County Commissioner made using money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to a non-profit in Wilmington to stay quiet. It all started over who would manage the new substance abuse treatment...
Missing man in Garfield County found deceased about 1 mile from home
A 69-year-old man who left an assisted living facility in Garfield County was found deceased about a mile away from the home.
travelweekly.com
Kindred, a new Colorado ski resort, secures construction financing
A new ski resort complex, Kindred Resort, is on track to open in Keystone, Colorado, in 2025. Developer Concord Summit Capital arranged $232.5 million of total construction financing for Kindred, a resort that will include a luxury hotel managed by RockResorts. The Kindred Resort will be located within the destination's...
Two bears killed after attack on human in Colorado mountain town
According to the New Castle Police Department, an early morning bear attack took place on Wednesday, August 31, resulting in the injury of a local citizen. A report of a bear attack was received shortly after 2 AM, with officers responding to the Castle Valley Ranch Neighborhood. After making contact with the injured citizen, officers were able to shoot and kill the bear, which was found in the immediate area where the interaction took place.
Riverwalk Theater plans to expand into residential units and restaurant space
The Riverwalk Theater in Edwards will soon be more than just a theater. On Tuesday, the Eagle County Board of Commissioners approved an amended proposed use development for the property that will allow property owner Grant Smith to expand it into a four-story building, add 18 residential units and a restaurant while shrinking the theater space to diversify building usage.
Local chef competes in Food Network television show
Local chef Taylor Frankel, former head chef at Sweet Basil, was selected by The Food Network to compete on the competitive cooking show “Alex vs. America” this summer. Frankel’s episode will air on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. MST on the Food Network. On the show,...
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina or you like to travel often to this beautiful state and you also happen to enjoy going out with friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you have to visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on this list.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New Castle bear attack victim suffered severe lacerations to arm, scratches to back
Further details released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife over a bear attack that occurred in New Castle on early Wednesday morning reveal the victim suffered severe lacerations to her arm and additional scratches to her back. A Wednesday evening CPW news release states that the New Castle woman was taken...
