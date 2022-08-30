Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
edglentoday.com
Inclusive Welcome Receptions Build Community for all at SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Inclusive Excellence, Education and Development Hub (The Hub) and the Kimmel Student Involvement Center hosted a series of special receptions throughout the week, welcoming and celebrating the various identity groups of incoming students. Students that identify as Hispanic/Latinx, Asian American, Pacific Islander, LGBTQIA+,...
edglentoday.com
Exercise and Sport Psychology Students Aim To Make Social Change In Their Field
EDWARDSVILLE – The Association for Applied Sport Psychology (AASP) has named Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students Drew Dueck, of Hartford, Wis., and Matthew Scott, of St. Louis, 2022-2023 AASP student delegates. The graduate students are studying exercise and sport psychology and will join peers worldwide to work on assigned student initiatives and programming for AASP’s annual conference.
edglentoday.com
Sophie and Zoe Byron, Gabi Hill Shine For Tigers Against St. Joseph's Academy
EDWARDSVILLE - Sophie and Zoe Byron won their doubles match and both Sophie Byron and Gabi Hill won in singles as Edwardsville lost 6-3 to St. Louis power St. Joseph's Academy of Frontenac, Mo., in a meet at the Edwardsville Tennis Center. Tigers head coach Dave Lipe described St. Joe's...
edglentoday.com
Frivolous FOIA’s Boggs Clerk’s Office
EDWARDSVILLE - With the November 8 General Election approaching and early voting just a month away, Madison County Clerk’s Office says it has been inundated with FOIA requests for voting records. Madison County Clerk, Debbie Ming-Mendoza, is issuing this statement to the public with information regarding access to voting records.
edglentoday.com
James W. Anderson
James W. “Jim” Anderson, 84, passed away at 5:33 am on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Edwardsville Care Center. He was born on May 26, 1938, in Logan County, Kentucky, the son of the late Newt and Eunice (Turner) Anderson. He married the former Christine Combs on January...
edglentoday.com
EAWR at CM Football 9-2-22
The Eagles host the Oilers in Bethalto. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
edglentoday.com
Selberg Scores Brace In 15th, 28th Minutes, Leads Edwardsville To Bounce Back 2-0 Win Over Alton In SWC Match
EDWARDSVILLE - Berik Selberg scored a brace (two goals) in the 15th and 28th minutes, and it would be all Edwardsville needed as the Tigers bounced back from a loss to Collinsville two days earlier to defeat Alton 2-0 in a Southwestern Conference boys soccer match Thursday evening at Tiger Stadium.
edglentoday.com
Treasurer Reminds Taxpayers Second Installment Of Real-Estate Tax Bill Coming Soon
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer, Chris Slusser, is reminding taxpayers that the second installment of their real-estate tax bill is coming due. “With the holiday weekend approaching, I want to remind everyone that the second of four tax installments will be due Wed, Sept 7,” Slusser said. “The Treasurer’s office is open for business Mon-Fri from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., but will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Mon Sept 5.
edglentoday.com
Brnfre Scores Three TDs, Curry Runs For One Score, Passes For Another As Edwardsville Tops Highland 31-28
EDWARDSVILLE - Junior receiver Kellen Brnfre scored three touchdowns, while quarterback Jake Curry ran for one and passed for another as Edwardsville won its home football opener over Highland 31-28 Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers played a much better second half, and were able to hold off the...
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon Police Has Charges In Armed Robbery Case After Extensive Probe By Det. Ross Tyler, Others
GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police now has a St. Louis suspect charged in a highly difficult armed robbery case. The charges come after an extensive investigation by Detective Ross Tyler and several other law enforcement officers. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois has charged Jaylin...
