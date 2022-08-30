ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

Inclusive Welcome Receptions Build Community for all at SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's Inclusive Excellence, Education and Development Hub (The Hub) and the Kimmel Student Involvement Center hosted a series of special receptions throughout the week, welcoming and celebrating the various identity groups of incoming students. Students that identify as Hispanic/Latinx, Asian American, Pacific Islander, LGBTQIA+,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Exercise and Sport Psychology Students Aim To Make Social Change In Their Field

EDWARDSVILLE – The Association for Applied Sport Psychology (AASP) has named Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students Drew Dueck, of Hartford, Wis., and Matthew Scott, of St. Louis, 2022-2023 AASP student delegates. The graduate students are studying exercise and sport psychology and will join peers worldwide to work on assigned student initiatives and programming for AASP's annual conference.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Frivolous FOIA's Boggs Clerk's Office

EDWARDSVILLE - With the November 8 General Election approaching and early voting just a month away, Madison County Clerk's Office says it has been inundated with FOIA requests for voting records. Madison County Clerk, Debbie Ming-Mendoza, is issuing this statement to the public with information regarding access to voting records.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
James W. Anderson

James W. "Jim" Anderson, 84, passed away at 5:33 am on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Edwardsville Care Center. He was born on May 26, 1938, in Logan County, Kentucky, the son of the late Newt and Eunice (Turner) Anderson. He married the former Christine Combs on January...
WOOD RIVER, IL
EAWR at CM Football 9-2-22

The Eagles host the Oilers in Bethalto. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
BETHALTO, IL
Treasurer Reminds Taxpayers Second Installment Of Real-Estate Tax Bill Coming Soon

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer, Chris Slusser, is reminding taxpayers that the second installment of their real-estate tax bill is coming due. "With the holiday weekend approaching, I want to remind everyone that the second of four tax installments will be due Wed, Sept 7," Slusser said. "The Treasurer's office is open for business Mon-Fri from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., but will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Mon Sept 5.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
