EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer, Chris Slusser, is reminding taxpayers that the second installment of their real-estate tax bill is coming due. “With the holiday weekend approaching, I want to remind everyone that the second of four tax installments will be due Wed, Sept 7,” Slusser said. “The Treasurer’s office is open for business Mon-Fri from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., but will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Mon Sept 5.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO