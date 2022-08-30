ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone SE 4 could revive this design — here’s what we know

By Malcolm McMillan
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

Latest rumors tip an iPhone XR-style look for the new iPhone SE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nw35l_0hbYyxAm00
(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone SE 2022 could be the last small phone from Apple, and the new iPhone SE 4 could grow to 6.1 inches.

According to rumors from the Geared Up Podcast (opens in new tab) via Apple Track (opens in new tab) on Twitter, analyst Jon Prosser expects that the iPhone SE 4 will come out in 2023. However, it could be ditching its current mini form factor for a larger size.

Currently, the iPhone SE 2022 has a 4.7-inch screen, making it the smallest best Phone available. However, Prosser expects the new iPhone SE 4 to steal a lot from the now discontinued iPhone XR — including its 6.1-inch screen. Face ID is also expected to finally make it onto the SE model, something that has been noticeably absent from previous iterations.

iPhone SE 2022 vs iPhone XR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbR9r_0hbYyxAm00
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If Apple plans to just drop the new iPhone SE 4 into the iPhone XR’s body, then it will be important to know what features could change — and what could stay the same.

First, the biggest changes. The screen will definitely get bigger. The iPhone SE 2022 ‘s already minuscule 4.7-inch screen is dwarfed by the 6.1-inch screen from the iPhone XR. This seems to be a trend for Apple, which already has reportedly cut sales forecasts for the SE 2022 and is killing a potential iPhone 14 mini for a rumored iPhone 14 Max. Going with the XR’s 6.1-inch screen would all but confirm the end of small-screen iPhones.

The next big change would be introducing Face ID to the SE model. The iPhone SE 2022 and the SE 2020 only featured Touch ID. However, the XR got Face ID from the start, so hopefully Prosser’s rumor is true and Apple brings the beloved feature from the XR in addition to the bigger screen.

Finally, the battery life — could — improve. The SE has had comparatively poor battery life to the other iPhone models. The iPhone XR already had over two hours of battery life more than the SE 2020. Unfortunately, the SE 2022 failed to live up to expectations and had similarly poor battery life.

iPhone SE 4 outlook

If the iPhone SE 4 borrows heavily from the iPhone XR, a lot of the other features should remain the same compared to the current iPhone SE 2022. The SE 2022 and XR both already featured similar camera sensors and an IP67 water resistance rating.

The only other feature that is guaranteed to change in the SE4 is the silicon. The SE 2020 already had a better processor than the XR and 2022 had an (at the time) flagship CPU in the A15 Bionic chip. The SE 4 should at the minimum use the A15 Bionic chip and may even get an upgrade to the rumored A16 Bionic chip expected to debut with the iPhone 14 Pro but we doubt that as the regular iPhone 14 is tipped to feature last year's A15 chip.

Overall, it sounds like the iPhone SE 4 could be a significant improvement over the SE 2022. A bigger screen, better battery life and Face ID would be considered major wins for a lot of users and would give Apple a budget phone that could go toe to toe with the value provided by the Google Pixel 6a. Google’s budget phone provides a ton of value and is the No. 1 pick on our best cheap phones list.

The only losers here? Apple fans that love a small phone. Once the iPhone SE 2022 is discontinued — possibly with the release of the rumored SE 4 — the smallest iPhone could have a 6.1-inch screen. But that seems to be what shoppers want.

Today's best Apple iPhone SE (2022) deals

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

6-month plan free

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mqn9l_0hbYyxAm00

Malcolm McMillan is a News Writer for Tom's Guide. Before writing for Tom's Guide, he worked many retail jobs and many Black Fridays, including a stint for Microsoft. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. In his spare time, Malcolm is a fantasy football analyst. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#Iphone Xr#New Iphone#Design#Smart Phone#Ios#The Geared Up Podcast#Apple Track
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy