Lane County, OR

klcc.org

Officials: Be aware of firefighters over Labor Day weekend

The Cedar Creek fire east of Oakridge has burned about 9,200 acres and is 12% contained. Officials ask drivers to be aware of fire traffic over the Labor Day weekend, and not to impede firefighters. Thursday the Lane County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 1, "be ready" evacuation notice for...
OAKRIDGE, OR
klcc.org

Go Now! Evacuation notices issued for some areas around Cedar Creek Fire

The Cedar Creek Fire grew more than 7,000 acres between Friday and Saturday. Saturday's fire update reported the fire to be at 16,303 acres. It remained at 12% containment. After two days of hot weather fueled more active fire behavior, officials say Saturday morning's lingering clouds will help the fire be less active. Fire activity is expected to increase in the afternoon hours, but fire managers anticipate less growth than what they saw Friday.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Free "Slow Down, neighbors ahead" signs for Lane County residents

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- If you have speedy drivers in your neighborhood and would like to remind them to slow down,"Slow Down, neighbors ahead" signs are now available for free. Lane County residents can get their hands on one of these for free. Kelsey Moore, the Transportation Option Specialist for...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lane County, OR
Government
County
Lane County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
klcc.org

Cottage Grove secures millions to revitalize historic downtown district

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday the city of Cottage Grove will receive a $5 million federal grant to revitalize its historic commercial district. The award is through a project of the Economic Development Administration (EDA) and funded by the American Rescue Plan. The grant funds will be used...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
klcc.org

City of Springfield is replacing all of its street lights

Springfield is ramping up a citywide streetlight replacement project. The city had been planning to gradually replace its 4,557 streetlights with energy-efficient LED lights. It was about one-third of the way through the project when it received enough federal funding to complete it sooner than expected, courtesy of the American Recovery Plan Act.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

DHS asks public to help find girl, 15, missing from Cottage Grove’: ‘In danger,’ likes to spend time in C.O.

The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division asked the public Wednesday to help find Chloe Brinegar, a 15-year-old in foster care who went missing from Cottage Grove on Aug. 9 and is believed to be in danger. The post DHS asks public to help find girl, 15, missing from Cottage Grove’: ‘In danger,’ likes to spend time in C.O. appeared first on KTVZ.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

THREE DOLLAR GENERAL STORES REMAIN CLOSED, SUTHERLIN REOPENS

Three Dollar General stores in the area remain closed, after being shut down by Douglas County Building Department Director Bill Clemens in July. The Sutherlin location was allowed to reopen on Wednesday after electrical and permit issues were addressed. Information released by Douglas County government on Friday, said the closures...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Nearby residents react to new Sweet Home clinic

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- People in Sweet Home will no longer have to travel to Lebanon for urgent medical care. Construction is underway for Samaritan Health Services' new Sweet Home Family Medicine Clinic. For nearby residents Bill and Suzie Hall, they were excited to find out the new clinic will...
SWEET HOME, OR
kezi.com

Missing elderly woman found safe, Lane County deputies say

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- an 88-year-old woman is missing after leaving her home for an unknown destination, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says Nancy Peschel, 88, left her home in the Cottage Grove area at about 10 a.m. on September 1. Officials say her direction of travel is unknown, but that Peschel may have been heading towards Myrtle Point. Deputies say Peschel was last seen driving a tan or silver 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GREAT OREGON HOMEBUILT FLY-IN SATURDAY

Oregon Aviation Historical Society is bringing homebuilt and vintage aircraft to Cottage Grove for the 4th annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-In on Saturday. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Jim Wright Memorial Field. Those attending can view the aircraft, talk to the pilots, tour...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
philomathnews.com

Worker falls through opening in roof at Philomath construction site

A worker at a construction site on North 19th Street in Philomath reportedly suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon after falling through an opening in the roof, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The fire department was called to the site at 1:15 p.m. to find the injured man situated on the...
PHILOMATH, OR
kptv.com

Portland man arrested after series of bizarre assaults in Eugene

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday after a series of assaults in Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a man trying to stab the tires of a patrol vehicle. Police did not provide the location.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Heat advisory issued for Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon

Mid-Willamette Valley residents are at risk for heat exhaustion and stroke through Tuesday evening, Aug. 30 while temperatures climb toward 95 degrees. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon calling for high temperatures of 95 to 100 for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge. Albany and...
CORVALLIS, OR
EDNPub

Investigation ends with seven-year prison sentence

A burglar, who victimized many west-university apartment complexes, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a series of burglaries she committed. These investigations ultimately came to a successful resolution after a lot of hard work and dedication by Eugene Police patrol officers, dispatchers, records staff, crime analysts, and detectives.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Moments leading to fatal Scio plane crash described in official report

SCIO, Ore. -- A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board has shed light on a plane crash that occurred on August 21 near Scio. The crash killed the pilot and left a passenger with injuries that later proved fatal. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Sunday,...
SCIO, OR

