Utica, NY

WKTV

Challenge to NY gun law not over

Al Amendolare has had his pistol license since the late 1990s, without incident. He feels New York's new gun laws are unlikely to stop crime, and might actually do the opposite.
POLITICS
WKTV

Gun Owners of America: It's not over yet

Al Amendolare has had his pistol license since the late 1990s, without incident. He feels New York's new gun laws are unlikely to stop crime, and might actually do the opposite. "I think that the new laws are putting further restrictions on the legal gun owner while the individual who's...
LAW
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Utica, NY
WKTV

Oneida County pre-orders doses of updated COVID-19 vaccine

UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County has pre-ordered doses of the new updated COVID-19 boosters, which were created to target the prominent Omicron variant along with the original virus. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has provided emergency use authorization for the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent vaccines and the Centers...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Lewis County woman charged with attempted arson in Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. – A Lowville woman is accused of intentionally starting a fire that damaged a residence on Campbell Street this past weekend. The fire was allegedly set on Saturday, Aug. 27. Following an investigation, 49-year-old Tammy Stevens was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted arson, a C felony.
LOWVILLE, NY
WKTV

Utica University holding annual Believe Bowl to benefit local organizations

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica University football team will hold its annual Believe Bowl this weekend to benefit two local organizations – Believe 271 Foundation and Thea Bowman House. The Thea Bowman House provides care for underprivileged children in the community. Believe 271 provides financial assistance to volunteer...
UTICA, NY
#Guns#Firearms
WKTV

Oneida County preparing for new COVID-19 vaccines

Oneida County has pre-ordered doses of the new updated COVID-19 boosters, which were created to target the prominent Omicron variant along with the original virus.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Valley Community Market in Herkimer celebrates expansion

HERKIMER, N.Y. – The Mohawk Valley Community Market on Main Street in Herkimer has expanded and held a grand opening of its new lower level Friday morning. The market, which opened in July of 2020, is a vendor mall with different shops offering unique artisan, vintage and food items.
HERKIMER, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKTV

NAACP teams up with Rome barbershop to provide free back-to-school haircuts

ROME, N.Y. -- Five barbers volunteered their time on Wednesday and Thursday this week to give free haircuts to students ahead of the school year. "There's four barbers, five counting Jerry, who all volunteered their time, four hours today and four hours yesterday," Jackie Nelson, president of the Rome NAACP Chapter said. "They cut hair and help the kids out and spend a little time with them and make them feel special."
ROME, NY
WKTV

3 dead, 3 injured, following Bridgewater crash

Three people are dead and three seriously injured, following a two-car, head-on collision, on Rt. 20, between Rt. 8 and Blevin Rd., in Bridgewater. It happened around 1:30 this afternoon. Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, now says 51-year-old Edward Cutler, of Taberg, was eastbound on Rt. 20, with his wife, 43-year-old Michelle Cutler, and mother, 72-year-old Barbara Cutler, in the car, when struck head-on by a car driven by 27-year-old Lindsay Bellair, of Brookfield. Edward Cutler and Barbara Cutler were pronounced dead at the scene; Michelle Cutler is in stable condition at SUNY Upstate Hospital, in Syracuse. Bellair was westbound on Rt. 20. She is in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Her five-year-old son, Zander Boucher, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her one-year-old son, who officials didn't name, is in stable, but serious condition at SUNY Upstate Hospital.
BRIDGEWATER, NY

