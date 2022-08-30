Read full article on original website
Doorbell camera captures police breaking into woman’s home with eviction notice meant for her neighbour
A Florida woman used her doorbell camera to stop police officers from breaking into her house to serve an eviction notice that wasn’t meant for her.Jennifer Michele was away at her mother’s house last Thursday when police officers arrived at her doorstep.“Whenever somebody rings the doorbell, you actually get a notification,” Ms Michele said, according to local news reports.Through her doorbell camera, she saw Pasco County deputies trying to break into her house along with a locksmith who was drilling a hole in her lock.“As soon as I said my name to the police officers, they realised that they...
SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case
Memphis police say they have found the SUV Eliza Fletcher had been allegedly forced into. Authorities say they also detained the vehicle’s male occupant, but they still have not found Fletcher. Police searched Fletcher’s home Friday for clues, taking a laptop and garden shears and towing away a vehicle. The avid runner was on a morning jog early Friday near the University of Memphis when an unknown person approached, according to police. Fletcher was then allegedly forced into a dark SUV. Her prominent Memphis family offered $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.Sept. 3, 2022.
6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Arrested for Allegedly Punching Rapper, Video Appears to Show Altercation
6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Rachel ‘Jade’ Wattley, was arrested on Sunday on a domestic violence battery charge following a fight with the rapper in Miami, Florida, TMZ reports. Video of the altercation appears to show Wattley and a group of women attempting to attack the controversial rapper outside of...
Cops Kill People: Ohio Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Overly Aggressive Officer Fatally Shooting Unarmed Donovan Lewis
Columbus, Ohio police department releases body camera video of officer Ricky Anderson fatally shooting Donovan Lewis
Girl, 7, shot dead after ‘fight at family gathering escalated into gun battle and she was caught in crossfire’
A GIRL has been shot dead after a fight at a family gathering escalated into a gun battle and she was caught in the crossfire. Police were called out to Jackson Street in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood following reports a 7-year-old was killed. According to 11alive, several police vehicles...
‘Target Practice’ Charges Upgraded To Murder For Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Black Mom Of 9 By ‘Accident’
A suspected white supremacist shot his Black neighbor by "accident." The post ‘Target Practice’ Charges Upgraded To Murder For Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Black Mom Of 9 By ‘Accident’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Arizona man who exchanged gunfire with officers found dead in backyard.
PCSO SWAT members assist MPD officers with shooting in neighborhood immediately west of ButterfieldBrian Petersheim. A man who exchanged gunfire with Maricopa Police officers Monday morning from inside a home in The Villages at Rancho El Dorado was found dead in his backyard by Pinal County Regional SWAT Team officers after a 2-hour standoff.
White Man On Unpaid Leave After Video Shows Him Allegedly Stealing Gas From Black Woman’s Pump
A Black woman posted a video that captured a white man hurling racist insults at her as he allegedly stole gas from her pre-paid pump. The post White Man On Unpaid Leave After Video Shows Him Allegedly Stealing Gas From Black Woman’s Pump appeared first on NewsOne.
Phoenix Gunman in Tactical Gear Kills Two People During Deranged ‘Shooting Spree’
A gunman clad in tactical gear went on a terrifying “shooting spree” in Phoenix, Arizona, killing two people in a motel parking lot and injuring five others, including two cops, authorities say.Police said the rampage ended only after the suspected gunman appeared to kill himself in a nearby parking lot. Authorities had not identified him by Monday morning.The rampage started near a Days Inn motel around 8:30 p.m., cops said. Security footage showed the gunman exit a room wearing tactical gear and a helmet, then open fire into the building.Moments later, cops say the gunman fired shots toward a car...
Bungalow where Ohio father shot dead his daughter's ex-boyfriend when he tried to bash through his front door is snapped up for $436,000 weeks after killing was caught on video: 22-year-old victim's family calls for 'justice'
The house where an Ohio father shot dead his daughter's ex-boyfriend after he tried to barge his way through the locked front door has gone under contract after only 12 days on the market. The three-bedroom bungalow in Sidney, Ohio - 80 miles north west of Columbus - was put...
