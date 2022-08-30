Read full article on original website
Ninja's Sudden Streaming Break Has Fans Freaking Out
It's not necessarily strange for streamers to take a break now and then, but Ninja's latest streaming break has fans freaking out. On Sept. 1, Ninja announced that he was live on Twitch, posting a link along with an ominous message: "Big things are coming." The stream started normally enough....
Why Fortnite Apologized To Adriana Chechik Amid Twitch Ban
On August 25, Adriana Chechik — a former adult star and fledgling Twitch streamer — revealed that she been blocked from participating in the recent Twitch Rivals No Build Event for "Fortnite" an hour before it was set to begin. According to Chechik, there were two approval processes that she needed to pass in order to participate in the event — one from Twitch and another from Epic Games — and that she was ultimately turned away due to her history as an actress in the adult industry. Chechik was shown to be obviously distraught by the decision and said that she would be reaching out to Epic. Unfortunately, things would only go from bad to worse within the next 24 hours.
FaZe Swagg Shocks Fans With Twitch Departure
Over the past few years, Twitch has seen an increase in content creators leaving the site in favor of other platforms, but there isn't just one thing to blame for this. Streamers have reported different reasons for their departure, such as a growing sentiment that Twitch doesn't care about its creators, inconsistent policy enforcement, and receiving higher paying deals from other streaming sites. And now it seems that even FaZe Clan isn't immune to its creators leaving Twitch.
Will MultiVersus Ever Add Any Anime Characters?
The first season of "MultiVersus" is well under way. With an all-new battle pass, a host of character changes, and the promise of an even more massive character roster in the future, the free-to-play platform fighter is off to a strong start. Sure, some fans are up in arms over Iron Giant nerfs and Warner Brothers seems to be set on making "MultiVersus" mods become no more, but developer Player First Games stating that second party characters are possible makes the potential for future additions to the cast even more exciting.
Ninja Announces Break from Twitch After Rage Quitting Fortnite
Ninja is taking a break from Twitch after rage quitting in the middle of a Fortnite stream. Ninja is one of the biggest streamers out there, making history as a content creator. He made a name for himself by being one of the most well-known and best Fortnite players out there. After gaining some notoriety, he attracted the attention of celebrities like Drake to come play with him on stream, resulting in tons of viewership and even more fame. The streamer went on to make a massive deal with Mixer before that service was shut down, pushing Ninja back to Twitch. However, it seems like there's a chance he may be making a move to another platform.
Meta takes down hundreds of Facebook, Instagram accounts associated with Proud Boys
NEW YORK — Executives with the social media company Meta announced Thursday that they recently removed 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, and groups associated with the Proud Boys, for violating the platforms' ban on the far-right extremist group. The Proud Boys organization was banned by Facebook and Instagram...
Sony Released A New PS5 And You Didn't Even Notice
Though the PlayStation 5 might not quite reach the peaks of its foremost competitor — Microsoft's Xbox Series X — in terms of power, Sony's latest console is a next-generation achievement that boasts an impressive library of exclusive titles. Unfortunately, despite its massive sales and positive critical feedback, the PlayStation 5 has been plagued by supply shortages since its launch.
The internet hated Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion’ metaverse selfie, so he made another one
Mark Zuckerberg posted a new and improved metaverse selfie this weekend after he was widely criticized on social media for a digital selfie he took last week to promote the launch of his metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain. Last week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg attracted a flurry...
Sons Of The Forest Fans Just Got Some Bad News
Initially revealed at the 2019 Game Awards, "Sons of the Forest" is the highly anticipated sequel to survivor horror title "The Forest." For a few years now, "Sons of the Forest" has been teasing fans of the first game with impressive looks into the game's visuals, mechanics, and scares. However, the release date for "Sons of the Forest" has been somewhat of a revolving door ever since its original announcement.
Mario Kart 64 Vs Diddy Kong Racing: Which Was Actually Better?
"Mario Kart" is one of the most popular gaming series on the market – "Mario Kart 8" sold nearly 50 million copies alone. While the series seems to hold a monopoly on Nintendo racing games now, it wasn't always like that, though. In fact, in the Nintendo 64 era, Mario was challenged by none other than Diddy Kong.
Facebook Gaming to be shut down in October
Facebook Gaming has been Facebook’s venture into the gaming sphere, releasing the app on Android and iOS platforms. While most of the games on the platform were pretty niche, the app itself did quite well for Facebook as a whole. That is, until recently. Twitch streamer KingGothalion recently posted...
Pokimane Announces She's Cutting Back on Her Twitch Career
Twitch streamer Imane 'Pokimane' Anys is one of the biggest live streamers on the Amazon-owned platform, but she will be reducing her presence there, at least in some capacity. Twitch is one of the biggest websites on the internet because it's endless amounts of free entertainment from people all over the world. The platform has been embraced by celebrities, companies, and otherwise ordinary people, even allowing some users to make a job out of it. This has led to some streamers becoming millionaires, allowing them to do what some might consider a dream job by playing video games. However, it's not always as glamorous as it may seem.
Molly Russell: Meta and Pinterest executives must appear at inquest
A coroner has ruled that tech giant Meta must send a senior executive from the US to give evidence at the inquest into the death of Molly Russell. The 14-year-old killed herself in 2017 after seeing graphic images of self-harm and suicide on Instagram and Pinterest. Meta, which owns Instagram,...
Jacksepticeye Weighs In On Markiplier's YouTube Drama
The recent "YouTube: Game On" event showcased interactive videos from several prominent content creators on the platform. Those who took part watched videos made by the creators in which they were asked to make choices. They were then offered a selection of links that led them to different videos displaying the branching consequences of their decisions, sort of like a choose-your-own-adventure or a visual novel.
Facebook is killing off its Gaming app this year
Facebook is killing the Facebook Gaming app on iOS and Android later this year. The company recently shared a notice letting users know that the app will no longer work or be available for download starting on October 28. The Facebook Gaming app came to mobile back in 2020, just...
The Actress Who Played Quiet In Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Is Gorgeous In Real Life
"Metal Gear Solid 5" released in 2015 and immediately became a smash hit with critics. Creator Hideo Kojima's final entry in the series before his split with Konami, it concluded the tale of Big Boss and brought some closure to the Metal Gear Solid saga. While the series did have its rise and fall, the primary entries were consistently well received and remain a major part of Kojima's legacy.
How the Battle Pass Ushered in a New Era of Gaming
The gaming industry has completely shifted economically within the last six years. Countless controversies surrounding loot boxes and pay to win microtransactions lead to outcry from fans. The loot box crisis escalated to an extreme once lawmakers in 2018 decided to permanently ban loot boxes in Belgium and the Netherlands. Since that initial ruling, 18 different European countries have outlawed loot boxes as well. In the United States, loot boxes haven't been completely banned, but congress is in the process of drafting a bill that would regulate pay to win microtransactions and loot boxes. Fan outcry and legal woes signaled to industry giants that there needed to be change.
Why We're Worried About Starfield
Bethesda promised some exciting things with the "Starfield" Summer Game Fest reveal, but that also came with its fair share of concerns. After years of the developer alternating between new entries within the "Fallout" and "The Elder Scrolls" franchises, "Starfield" has become one of the most anticipated releases in the industry. It was announced at Bethesda's E3 conference, and executive producer Todd Howard has even described it as "'Skyrim' in space" (via The Washington Post). The title was previously set for a fall 2022 release but has since been delayed to Q1 or Q2 2023.
Frostpunk studio swears off keys for Steam curators amid storm of "fake accounts"
11 Bit Studios reckons most key requests come from resellers
This Viral Spider-Man/Muppets Mod Has Fans Cracking Up
Players have taken to the PC release of "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" like children to a toy store. Mods have been the big thing keeping fans excited about "Spider-Man Remastered" on PC, and with the game now officially in players' hands, it's been quite a treat to see the unique and wacky ideas fans are finally making into reality. Some have even taken the opportunity to introduce new faces to the game, from other "Spider-Man" characters to individuals from across time and space.
