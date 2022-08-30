Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Holly Beach non profit group hosts Labor Day Cajun Riviera market
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly formed Holly Beach non profit group hosted their last Cajun Riviera market event of the year this weekend. The purpose of the event was to raise money for the local beach area. For part of the event, the group also held a school...
KPLC TV
Local philanthropist unveils lineman statue in downtown Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been two years since the devastation of Hurricane Laura left Southwest Louisiana without power for nearly a month. A new monument showing appreciation to the men and women on the ground restoring electricity was unveiled Thursday on the corner of Ryan and Kirby streets.
KPLC TV
1st Annual Cajun Classic horse show begins today
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The 1st Annual Cajun Classic horse and horsemanship show will be coming to Sulphur today, Sept. 2, 2022. The show will be opening its doors at the West Cal Arena on 2900 Ruth St. at 2 p.m. A meet and greet is also planned for later in the evening around 5 p.m.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Labor Day Weekend Sept. 2-5
Are you getting excited for the Labor Day weekend? You should as most of us will have a three-day weekend which means we definitely will be looking to get out there and do something fun!. So the question of the day is, What to do? Just like we do every...
PHOTOS: A Look Inside the Lake Area Adventures Complex
Recently it was announced that the old Stine location on Country Club Road is now going to be a brand new facility for Lake Area Adventures. The complex, and yes at this size it will certainly be a complex, will feature 35,000 square feet of entertainment for kids, adults, and families. They broke ground on the facility yesterday among media, friends, and family.
KPLC TV
Law enforcement warns of currents at popular Sabine River swim spot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several people have drowned at a popular swimming spot on the Sabine River. Law enforcement has a message for those planning to head to the water this Labor Day weekend. It’s hard to imagine Friday’s calm waters are the reason three men and a child...
KPLC TV
Vehicle drives into home on W. Prien Lake Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle went off the road and hit a house in the 4100 block of W. Prien Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. John Russell says the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said.
KPLC TV
18-wheeler trailer burns in Jeff Davis Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An 18-wheeler trailer caught on fire this morning in Jeff Davis Parish. No injuries reported at this time. Jeff Davis Fire District 1 and District 2 responded to the fire.
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at the Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies...
KPLC TV
American Job Center holding resource fair in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The American Job Center Region V will hold a free event in Lake Charles, where residents can learn about available resources for employment, education, housing and more. The resource fair is planned for 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Allen P. August...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 2, 2022. Dolyal Decoy St Romain, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Brandon Lee Sullivan, 40, Sulphur: Illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; possession of...
KPLC TV
Chuck Fest 2022 announces band lineup
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA has announced the 2022 Chuck Fest band lineup. Chuck Fest will feature five performance venues at two outdoor main stages, as well as Luna Bar and Grill, Panorama Music House, and Stellar Beans Coffee House & Edibles. The...
Lake Charles American Press
Potential for heavy rainfall on Saturday
Tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper-level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms starting on Saturday morning and continuing off and on into the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour...
Food Truck Court Coming to Lake Charles “The Corner”
Announced over the weekend on the Lake Area Food Truck Alliance Facebook page, "The Corner" is coming to Lake Charles. Why has this idea not been put into action years ago? Who cares, it's here now!. The idea behind "The Corner" is to have a place for various food trucks...
Crash at Intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles Blocking Traffic
Crash at Intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles Blocking Traffic. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:45 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported a crash at the intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street. Authorities indicated that the Southbound and Eastbound lanes are expected to be blocked until approximately 10:30 pm.
KPLC TV
Entergy begins $100M transmission upgrade project in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Entergy Louisiana has begun construction on a $100 million transmission project to help upgrade the resilience and reliability of its electric grid across Southwest Louisiana. The “Mud Lake to Big Lake” transmission project will span from an existing substation west of Mud Lake near the...
Lake Charles, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The LaGrange High School football team will have a game with Barbe High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Gators On The Geaux Coming Back To Lake Charles
It's been over 20 years since the Gators On The Geaux popped up all over Southwest Louisiana. You couldn't go anywhere in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana without seeing a Gator On The Geaux in front of a local business around town. Well Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana, it's coming...
Fire consumes family of nine’s home in Welsh [VIDEO]
An electrical malfunction caused a fire in the home of Kristi and Terrence Guillory where their family of nine lived.
KPLC TV
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection to accusations she stole from the organization. Stephanie Y. Clark, 38, of Lake Charles, was arrested Friday on a charge of theft over $25,000. She was released on $150,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.
