ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

1st Annual Cajun Classic horse show begins today

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The 1st Annual Cajun Classic horse and horsemanship show will be coming to Sulphur today, Sept. 2, 2022. The show will be opening its doors at the West Cal Arena on 2900 Ruth St. at 2 p.m. A meet and greet is also planned for later in the evening around 5 p.m.
SULPHUR, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lake Charles, LA
Lifestyle
92.9 THE LAKE

PHOTOS: A Look Inside the Lake Area Adventures Complex

Recently it was announced that the old Stine location on Country Club Road is now going to be a brand new facility for Lake Area Adventures. The complex, and yes at this size it will certainly be a complex, will feature 35,000 square feet of entertainment for kids, adults, and families. They broke ground on the facility yesterday among media, friends, and family.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Vehicle drives into home on W. Prien Lake Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle went off the road and hit a house in the 4100 block of W. Prien Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. John Russell says the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Entertainment#Rock Climbing#Event Space#Climbing Wall#Business Industry#Linus Business#Country Club Road
107 JAMZ

New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles Theaters

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at the Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

American Job Center holding resource fair in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The American Job Center Region V will hold a free event in Lake Charles, where residents can learn about available resources for employment, education, housing and more. The resource fair is planned for 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Allen P. August...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 2, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 2, 2022. Dolyal Decoy St Romain, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Brandon Lee Sullivan, 40, Sulphur: Illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; possession of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Chuck Fest 2022 announces band lineup

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA has announced the 2022 Chuck Fest band lineup. Chuck Fest will feature five performance venues at two outdoor main stages, as well as Luna Bar and Grill, Panorama Music House, and Stellar Beans Coffee House & Edibles. The...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Lake Charles American Press

Potential for heavy rainfall on Saturday

Tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper-level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms starting on Saturday morning and continuing off and on into the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Crash at Intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles Blocking Traffic

Crash at Intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles Blocking Traffic. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:45 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported a crash at the intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street. Authorities indicated that the Southbound and Eastbound lanes are expected to be blocked until approximately 10:30 pm.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Entergy begins $100M transmission upgrade project in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Entergy Louisiana has begun construction on a $100 million transmission project to help upgrade the resilience and reliability of its electric grid across Southwest Louisiana. The “Mud Lake to Big Lake” transmission project will span from an existing substation west of Mud Lake near the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy