WKTV
Al Amendolare has had his pistol license since the late 1990s, without incident. He feels New York's new gun laws are unlikely to stop crime, and might actually do the opposite.
WKTV
Al Amendolare has had his pistol license since the late 1990s, without incident. He feels New York's new gun laws are unlikely to stop crime, and might actually do the opposite. "I think that the new laws are putting further restrictions on the legal gun owner while the individual who's...
LAW・
WKTV
Oneida County Overdose Response Team warns of increasing overdoses ahead of holiday weekend
Oneida County’s Overdose Response Team says data shows 11 people died from overdoses in August, an updated number from what was reported when the latest spike alert was issued on Aug. 26. The alert was issued after four overdoses were reported in a 24-hour period, one of which was...
WKTV
Prison workers rally in Whitesboro calling on legislators to repeal HALT Act
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Members of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association union finished up five days of rallies with a final event in Whitesboro Friday pushing for the repeal of the HALT Act. The Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act limits the time inmates...
WKTV
Oneida County pre-orders doses of updated COVID-19 vaccine
UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County has pre-ordered doses of the new updated COVID-19 boosters, which were created to target the prominent Omicron variant along with the original virus. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has provided emergency use authorization for the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent vaccines and the Centers...
WKTV
Oneida County has pre-ordered Moderna and Pfizer doses of the updated COVID-19 booster.
WKTV
Lewis County woman charged with attempted arson in Lowville
LOWVILLE, N.Y. – A Lowville woman is accused of intentionally starting a fire that damaged a residence on Campbell Street this past weekend. The fire was allegedly set on Saturday, Aug. 27. Following an investigation, 49-year-old Tammy Stevens was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted arson, a C felony.
WKTV
Rescue Mission of Utica receives $1,000 award to help support food services
UTICA, N.Y. – Rescue Mission of Utica has received a $1,000 Community Health Award from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to support their food services program. The Rescue Mission serves three meals per day every day of the year to those in need. As food prices continue to rise with inflation,...
WKTV
Man hit by car while riding bicycle on Route 233 expected to survive, sheriff says
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. – A 59-year-old man was severely hurt Wednesday night after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle on State Route 233 in Westmoreland. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Benjamin David was riding his bike south when he entered the road from the shoulder and was hit by a Honda Civic driven by a 16-year-old from Rome.
WKTV
Village of Dolgeville receiving $1.9 million from FEMA for flood recovery
DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. – The village of Dolgeville is getting $1.9 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to restore properties damaged in the devastating Halloween floods of 2019. The funds will be used to buy out and demolish 20 properties in Dolgeville’s 100-year floodplain. Some of...
WKTV
NYS Department of Health updates COVID-19 guidelines ahead of return to school
The New York State Department of Health has updated its COVID-19 recommendations following the release of new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Oneida County Health Department is following suit and adopting the new guidance. The CDC has also released updated recommendations for in-person learning and...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley Community Market in Herkimer celebrates expansion
HERKIMER, N.Y. – The Mohawk Valley Community Market on Main Street in Herkimer has expanded and held a grand opening of its new lower level Friday morning. The market, which opened in July of 2020, is a vendor mall with different shops offering unique artisan, vintage and food items.
WKTV
Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts accepting submissions for regional exhibition
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts is now accepting entries for its regional art exhibition. As part of the center's 40th anniversary celebration this art competition is open to artists throughout the region. Artists can submit up to three pieces with an entry fee of $20...
WKTV
Rome man killed while walking in westbound lane on Route 49 in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. – A Rome man died after he was hit by a car on State Route 49 in Marcy Thursday night. New York State Police say 31-year-old Robert Grande was hit around 9:30 p.m. while walking in the westbound lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
WKTV
NAACP teams up with Rome barbershop to provide free back-to-school haircuts
ROME, N.Y. -- Five barbers volunteered their time on Wednesday and Thursday this week to give free haircuts to students ahead of the school year. "There's four barbers, five counting Jerry, who all volunteered their time, four hours today and four hours yesterday," Jackie Nelson, president of the Rome NAACP Chapter said. "They cut hair and help the kids out and spend a little time with them and make them feel special."
WKTV
3 dead, 3 injured, following Bridgewater crash
Three people are dead and three seriously injured, following a two-car, head-on collision, on Rt. 20, between Rt. 8 and Blevin Rd., in Bridgewater. It happened around 1:30 this afternoon. Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, now says 51-year-old Edward Cutler, of Taberg, was eastbound on Rt. 20, with his wife, 43-year-old Michelle Cutler, and mother, 72-year-old Barbara Cutler, in the car, when struck head-on by a car driven by 27-year-old Lindsay Bellair, of Brookfield. Edward Cutler and Barbara Cutler were pronounced dead at the scene; Michelle Cutler is in stable condition at SUNY Upstate Hospital, in Syracuse. Bellair was westbound on Rt. 20. She is in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Her five-year-old son, Zander Boucher, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her one-year-old son, who officials didn't name, is in stable, but serious condition at SUNY Upstate Hospital.
WKTV
Susquehanna SPCA at capacity with dogs, needs fosters and adoptions
COOPERSTOWN, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA is asking for the public's help when it comes to the adoption of dogs. It's not common for the SPCA to be at or above capacity with dogs, but currently the shelter is over capacity. The plea went out Friday for potential fosters,...
WKTV
The Oneida football team finished last season at 3-5 overall. This year, they have a new coaching staff lead by VVS grad Matt McCoy, and say that they are better prepared than this time last season.
WKTV
Pleasant weather across CNY
Afternoon: Sunny. High 79. Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 58. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 85. Low 63. Our brief taste of fall comes to an end. High pressure returns and brings plenty of sunshine to the region through the first half of the weekend. Feeling like the middle of summer again by Saturday afternoon. The next weather system arrives on Sunday and lingers into Monday, bringing a return to rain in Central New York.
WKTV
The Frankfort-Schuyler Maroon Knights have had to sit on the sidelines since the coronavirus pandemic began. Now, they're finally back in the game and expect to be competitive in the 8-man division right away.
