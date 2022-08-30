Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
September is a glorious month for fishing
(Sept. 1, 2022) Bait is here. Fish are here. Weather is consistent. September is here. All seems right for Labor Day weekend. It’s my favorite time of year. It’s a very rare morning that I sleep in. Yes, sleeping in for me consists of sleeping to just past 6 a.m. But this past Sunday, I slept in, made a cup of tea and then looked at my phone. Lindsey Knapp, a great friend, updated me that he had already caught a striped bass, a bonito, a false albacore and a bluefish.
Inquirer and Mirror
Study: Sewering Madaket could add 2,500 bedrooms
(Sept. 1 2022) The town’s planned sewer extension to the Madaket area could bring with it unintended development consequences if left unchecked, according to a presentation Thursday by the Madaket Conservation Association and the Nantucket Land Council. Right now many of the homes in Madaket are capped in size...
Inquirer and Mirror
Union head, fire chief meeting “productive”
It was a really productive meeting. I think we both agreed at the end of the day, when it comes to the mission of the Nantucket Fire Department, it’s about providing the best service to the community.”. (Sept. 1, 2022) In the bitter, confrontational battle between the town and...
Inquirer and Mirror
Final chapter of World War II love story written 77 years later
(Sept. 1, 2022) It’s a tragic Nantucket love story that began in the midst of a world war. On Friday, the final chapter will be written when U.S. Navy Commander John Walling’s commissioning sword, and the last letters he wrote to his wife in the spring of 1945, will be donated to the Nantucket Historical Association during a private ceremony at the Wharf Rat Club.
Inquirer and Mirror
Languedoc: Best French bistro on the East Coast
(Sept. 1, 2022) If there is one restaurant that our family considers their favorite, where we like to gather when everyone is home in the summer, it is the Languedoc. The Languedoc has that magical combination of charming ambience, genuine hospitality, delicious food and a menu we love. Tony Nastus’...
Inquirer and Mirror
Schools looking to put COVID in the rear-view
(Sept. 1, 2022) From the moment students were first sent home in March 2020 until now, COVID-19 has completely altered the way they learned and educators taught, from virtual learning to mask mandates and staying six feet apart. With a new school year set to begin Tuesday, superintendent Beth Hallett...
Inquirer and Mirror
Young boys soccer looking to rebuild
(Sept. 1, 2022) With a week to go before the Nantucket boys soccer season gets underway, coach Rich Brannigan said the varsity team’s starting lineup still has more questions than answers. “It’s a young team, there’s not a ton of varsity experience returning. We lost a good number of...
Inquirer and Mirror
New coach, and plenty of new faces for girls soccer team
(Sept. 1, 2022) After graduating nearly a dozen seniors last year and hiring a new head coach, the varsity girls soccer team will have a different look in just about all facets of the program. “They’re very talented but it’s kind of like a reloading year,” firstyear head coach Doug...
Inquirer and Mirror
Golf squad looks to return to winning ways under new coach
(Sept. 1, 2022) The Nantucket golf program reached an all-time high in 2019 when the Whalers completed an undefeated season en route to a Cape & Islands League championship. After a canceled season due to the pandemic in 2020 and missing the playoffs last season, incoming head coach Sam Herrick is looking to return the Whalers to their winning ways.
Inquirer and Mirror
Freshman comes up big in boys soccer scrimmage
(Sept. 1, 2022) Newcomer Alexis Pena wasted no time making his presence felt on the varsity boys soccer team Wednesday, as the freshman forward scored the Whalers’ lone goal during a pair of scrimmages on the road against Dennis-Yarmouth and Monomoy. “It felt good because I know I wasn’t...
Inquirer and Mirror
Whalers pass first test in scrimmage
(Sept. 1, 2022) With one scrimmage in the books and another on the schedule this week, first-year varsity football coach Tim Psaradelis is pleased with what he’s seen heading into the season. “I think it went really well. There’s a lot of stuff to work on as we expected...
