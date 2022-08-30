(Sept. 1, 2022) Bait is here. Fish are here. Weather is consistent. September is here. All seems right for Labor Day weekend. It’s my favorite time of year. It’s a very rare morning that I sleep in. Yes, sleeping in for me consists of sleeping to just past 6 a.m. But this past Sunday, I slept in, made a cup of tea and then looked at my phone. Lindsey Knapp, a great friend, updated me that he had already caught a striped bass, a bonito, a false albacore and a bluefish.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO