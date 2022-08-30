Read full article on original website
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. Lesinski
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Buffalo family gets free trip to Disney courtesy of Buffalo Police Department
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One lucky Buffalo family is getting a trip to the most magical place on earth. The Buffalo Police Department is sending one local family on an all-expenses paid trip to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. for an entire week. The department tells us this family was picked because they are an […]
Easy, healthy and budget-friendly lunch options for kids
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you a parent who’s wondering about what to pack in your kids’ lunch boxes this year? On Thursday morning, we were joined by Wegmans nutritionist Jenny Ferrentino, who shared some options with us. In the video above, learn more about how to...
Missing Cattaraugus County 57-year-old found safe
UPDATE: Amy Hill and her dog, Tucker, have been found safe, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office announced. RANDOLPH, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office is searching for a 57-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday. Amy Hill was last seen at her Bowen Road home around 5 p.m. on Sept. 1. Though […]
Rewards Offered For Help Solving These 8 Murders In Buffalo
Police in Buffalo need help to solve these 8 unsolved homicides. The families of the victims need closure and each of them deserve justice. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for these senseless murders. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161.
Williamsville CSD Superintendent talks bussing, welcoming students
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Williamsville Central School District Superintendent Dr. Darren Brown-Hall says “students can expect a back-to ‘normal'” school year. He joined us on Thursday morning to discuss a number of topics the district is addressing as the start of the school year gets closer.
Two dead in Stevens Avenue shooting in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Stevens Avenue Friday afternoon in Buffalo. The shooting happened on Stevens Avenue, just before 3:50 p.m. near Northland Avenue where officers found two dead males, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked...
Bocce Club Pizza's Hertel Avenue location is now closed
Bocce Club Pizza announced Thursday afternoon that they have officially closed their Hertel Avenue location.
Bocce Club Pizza closing North Buffalo location
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Bocce Club Pizza announced its location on Hertel Avenue is now closed. In a Facebook post, Bocce said the restaurant is "no longer a Bocce’s location due to our licensing agreement expiring." Bocce still has locations open on Bailey Ave. in Amherst, Hopkins...
2 men shot and killed Friday in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men were shot and killed Friday afternoon. The men were found dead on Stevens Avenue, near Northland Avenue, around 3:50 p.m. Friday, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
2 Men Killed In Buffalo Shooting
BUFFALO POLICE SAY THE SHOOTING HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 4 O'CLOCK... ALONG STEVENS AND NORTHLAND AVENUES. DOZENS OF OFFICERS ARE ON THE SCENE.
Buffalo Police investigating double homicide
Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon that left two people dead. Police responded to the call just before 3:50 p.m. ET, where they found two males dead outside on Stevens Avenue near Northland Avenue.
Town of Tonawanda woman stuck paying for mirror that she says plow took off
Town of Tonawanda woman continues to try and get reimbursed for the side view mirror she says a plow took off in December
9 Famous Classmates From Western New York
It is a brand new month and we are ready for everything fall! As we welcome September, there are some great things to look forward to. But the best part, for most families, is a regular routine. If you have kids in school, the end of summer is bitter sweet....
Valu Home Centers to close three stores in Western New York
Valu Home Centers is set to close three stores in the Western New York area. All employees are being offered positions at other stores.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to burglary
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced on Friday that a Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to burglary.
A Chicken Invasion Just North Of Buffalo, New York
As we wrap up the summer and get ready for the busy Labor Day travel weekend, there is another reminder to pay attention while driving. From coast to coast and across the border in to Canada, thousands will be hitting the road for the last blast of summer fun. It is more important now than ever to be alert on the highways.
Reward for information in connection to homicide in August 2020
According to Crime Stoppers, Joseph McCrayer was killed on August 3, 2020 on Alice Avenue in Buffalo.
These Buffalo Restaurants Had Violations In Their Latest Inspections
Anytime you head out to grab a quick bite in Western New York you hope that you are getting food that has been prepared properly and in a clean environment. The Erie County Department of Health makes routine checks on all the restaurants in the area to make sure that each of them is up to code to ensure a healthy dining experience for you.
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo
The New York Lottery announced that a winning top-prize ticket was sold at Wegmans on Alberta Drive in Buffalo.
