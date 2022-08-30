ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WIVB

Easy, healthy and budget-friendly lunch options for kids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you a parent who’s wondering about what to pack in your kids’ lunch boxes this year? On Thursday morning, we were joined by Wegmans nutritionist Jenny Ferrentino, who shared some options with us. In the video above, learn more about how to...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Missing Cattaraugus County 57-year-old found safe

UPDATE: Amy Hill and her dog, Tucker, have been found safe, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office announced. RANDOLPH, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office is searching for a 57-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday. Amy Hill was last seen at her Bowen Road home around 5 p.m. on Sept. 1. Though […]
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Rewards Offered For Help Solving These 8 Murders In Buffalo

Police in Buffalo need help to solve these 8 unsolved homicides. The families of the victims need closure and each of them deserve justice. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for these senseless murders. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
WIVB

Williamsville CSD Superintendent talks bussing, welcoming students

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Williamsville Central School District Superintendent Dr. Darren Brown-Hall says “students can expect a back-to ‘normal'” school year. He joined us on Thursday morning to discuss a number of topics the district is addressing as the start of the school year gets closer.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
WIVB

Two dead in Stevens Avenue shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Stevens Avenue Friday afternoon in Buffalo. The shooting happened on Stevens Avenue, just before 3:50 p.m. near Northland Avenue where officers found two dead males, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Bocce Club Pizza closing North Buffalo location

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Bocce Club Pizza announced its location on Hertel Avenue is now closed. In a Facebook post, Bocce said the restaurant is "no longer a Bocce’s location due to our licensing agreement expiring." Bocce still has locations open on Bailey Ave. in Amherst, Hopkins...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men shot and killed Friday in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men were shot and killed Friday afternoon. The men were found dead on Stevens Avenue, near Northland Avenue, around 3:50 p.m. Friday, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

9 Famous Classmates From Western New York

It is a brand new month and we are ready for everything fall! As we welcome September, there are some great things to look forward to. But the best part, for most families, is a regular routine. If you have kids in school, the end of summer is bitter sweet....
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A Chicken Invasion Just North Of Buffalo, New York

As we wrap up the summer and get ready for the busy Labor Day travel weekend, there is another reminder to pay attention while driving. From coast to coast and across the border in to Canada, thousands will be hitting the road for the last blast of summer fun. It is more important now than ever to be alert on the highways.
BUFFALO, NY

