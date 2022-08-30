Read full article on original website
Bears Move Forward with Three Issues Solved or Tabled
N'Keal Harry's injury situation, Teven Jenkins' possible trade and the Roquan Smith situation will not be Bears burdens heading into the regular season.
What adding Trevon Wesco means for Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears claimed Trevon Wesco from the New York Jets. Wesco has been with the New York Jets since 2019, but that means being there through the Adam Gase days. While many Chicago Bears from the Matt Nagy were wiped away, Wesco stuck around his old team for a bit, but they officially turned the page.
Bears Claim WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off Waivers from Vikings
The Chicago Bears added another piece to their offense on Thursday afternoon. The wide receiver corps will indeed get a boost after N'Keal Harry was placed on injured reserve. General manager Ryan Poles claimed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers from the Vikings. Smith-Marsette, 23, was a fifth-round pick of the...
Chicago Bears announce updated 16-man practice squad
The Chicago Bears have rounded out their 16-player practice squad following the additions of offensive lineman Kellen Diesch and linebacker Joe Thomas. Here’s a look at the updated 16-man practice squad after Thursday’s moves:
Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'
If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
Rose Bowl attendance hits all-time low in first game for UCLA since announcing move to Big Ten
UCLA football set a program low for single-game attendance at the Rose Bowl during its 45-17 win over Bowling Green in Week 1. Only 27,143 fans purchased a ticket for the game, snapping a record that has stood for roughly 30 years. The previous low point for the Bruins at...
Rays beat Yankees again, shave another game in AL East
Corey Kluber pitched seven stellar innings and the host Tampa Bay Rays moved within four games of the slumping New
Chicago Bears Placed A Wide Receiver On Injured Reserve This Thursday
The Chicago Bears are not at full strength to start the 2022 season. This Thursday morning, the NFC North franchise announced it's placing a veteran wide receiver on the injured reserve. That veteran wide receiver is N'Keal Harry. The Bears acquired N'Keal Harry in a trade with the New England...
River Cracraft: Headed to Dolphins' practice squad
The Dolphins signed Cracraft to the practice squad Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Cracraft originally joined Miami on a one-year, $825,000 deal in February, but he was released as part of the team's final roster cuts Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who played 89 special-teams snaps over six games with the 49ers last year, now will look to work his way onto an active roster in 2022.
Bears' updated 53-man roster after latest waiver claims
The Chicago Bears’ roster has undergone plenty of changes over the last few days. The Bears claimed seven players off of waivers, including offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, nose tackle Armon Watts and most recently wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Receiver N’Keal Harry was also placed on injured reserve as he recovers from ankle surgery.
Giants' Austin Calitro: Could take on starting role
Calitro is a candidate to take on a starting role at inside linebacker after Blake Martinez was released Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Calitro was a late-July addition to the squad and was initially a long shot to make the 53-man roster. However, he stood out during the preseason slate, racking up 11 solo tackles, five pressures, a recovered fumble and two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) over 101 snaps. Calitro has played primarily on special teams over the past two seasons between the Broncos and Bengals, but he did see a fair amount of action on defense in his first two NFL campaigns with Seattle and Jacksonville. Rookie Micah McFadden could be the more likely candidate to take over Martinez's starting role for the Giants, but even in that scenario Calitro's role should get a boost.
Giants' Justin Layne: Picked up by Giants
The Giants claimed Layne off waivers Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. He'll likely reprise that role with the Giants while working to see more defensive work.
Giants' Jack Anderson: Claimed by Giants
Anderson was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Anderson was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday and was quickly claimed by New York. He'll fill a depth role along the Giants' offensive line.
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Won't return in 2022
The Reds transferred Moustakas (calf) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday. The transaction officially ends Moustakas' season while clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for infield prospect Spencer Steer, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. With Moustakas on the shelf, Donovan Solano should be locked into a full-time role at first base the rest of the way, allowing the Reds to rotate a number of players through the designated hitter spot. Moustakas ends his third season in Cincinnati with a .214/.295/.345 slash line across 285 plate appearances, marking the second straight year he'll finish with an OPS under .700. The 34-year-old is under contract for $18 million in 2023.
Bears GM Ryan Poles on LB Roquan Smith situation: 'We’ve shifted gear, and it’s all ball now'
After a hold-in that lasted for most of training camp, Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has shifted his attention from contract negotiations to the 2022 NFL season. Smith is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he’s gearing up for a huge payday — whether that’s in Chicago or elsewhere.
Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Called up Thursday
Oviedo was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Oviedo spent a month in the minors but will rejoin the big-league club to start Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays. The right-hander was productive over 14 appearances (one start) with the Cardinals earlier in the year, logging a 3.20 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 25.1 innings. Assuming he performs well during his team debut Friday, he should have a chance to remain in Pittsburgh's rotation.
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Remains on bench Saturday
Haggerty isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians. Haggerty returned to action to close out the Mariners' series against Detroit but will now head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Mitch Haniger is starting in right field and batting third.
Mets' Max Scherzer: Early exit Saturday
Scherzer was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals after five innings and 67 pitches, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. A reason for his exit was not immediately available, but something seems to be up with Scherzer given the circumstances. The game was tied 1-1, he was chasing his 200th career win and his pitch count was manageable. The Mets figure to provide an update later in the evening.
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits game early
Jimenez left Thursday's game against the Royals in the seventh inning due to right leg soreness. Thursday marks the third time in the past seven days in which Jimenez's right leg issues have caused him to leave a game early or be held out of the lineup. The injury doesn't seem to be severe since he is listed as day-to-day, but the lingering nature of the issue likely means it will remain a problem down the stretch.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Managing biceps injury
Cabrera was removed from Friday's game against the Royals due to discomfort in his biceps, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Cabrera went 0-for-3 with a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup but was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the seventh inning. The 39-year-old is considered day-to-day.
